61 Days Later, Biden Administration Releases 490-Page OSHA Mandate

On September 9, President Biden called on OSHA to implement a vaccine mandate for employers. In the ensuing days, I wrote several blog posts that parsed a non-existent rule (1, 2, 3, and 4). I fully expected the rule to be issued imminently, which would trigger a mad dash to the courts. Sixty-one days later, we have a rule in the Federal Register. It is 490 pages, including the preamble. It will be published tomorrow, November 5. No, I have not read it yet. OSHA has also released an FAQ page.

Stay tuned. Complaints will be filed very soon.