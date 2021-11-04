Why Not Pseudonymous Litigation? The Value to the Public of Access to Party Names

I'm putting up some excerpts from my new draft article, The Law of Pseudonymous Litigation, hoping to get some feedback. This one is on why courts generally view pseudonymous litigation as denying valuable information to the public; I'll have more soon on other reasons against pseudonymity, as well as other reasons in favor.

[* * *]

[1.] Generally

Public naming of litigants is one aspect of the broader "presumption, long supported by courts, that the public has a common-law right of access to judicial records."[1] "Public access to civil trials … provides information leading to a better understanding of the operation of government as well as confidence in and respect for our judicial system."[2] In particular, the right to public access "protects the public's ability to oversee and monitor the workings of the Judicial Branch,"[3] and "promotes the institutional integrity of the Judicial Branch."[4] "'Public confidence [in the judiciary] cannot long be maintained where important judicial decisions are made behind closed doors and then announced in conclusive terms to the public, with the record supporting the court's decision sealed from public view.'"[5]

This right of access extends to "pretrial court records" as much as to trial proceedings.[6] And the right presumptively forbids redactions as well as outright sealing, though redactions can be justified on a somewhat lesser showing than sealing (since they are sometimes viewed as the least restrictive means of protecting important privacy rights).[7]

Now in principle pseudonymity is less of a burden on public access than is sealing, or even redaction:

The public right to scrutinize governmental functioning is not so completely impaired by a grant of anonymity to a party as it is by closure of the trial itself. Party anonymity does not obstruct the public's view of the issues joined or the court's performance in resolving them. The assurance of fairness preserved by public presence at a trial is not lost when one party's cause is pursued under a fictitious name.[8]

Nonetheless, even courts that take this view acknowledge that "there remains a clear and strong First Amendment interest in ensuring that '[w]hat transpires in the courtroom is public property.'"[9] And other courts put it even more strongly:

[L]awsuits are public events and the public has a legitimate interest in knowing the facts involved in them. Among the facts is the identity of the parties. We think that as a matter of policy the identity of the parties to a lawsuit should not be concealed except in the unusual case.[10]

"[A]nonymous litigation runs contrary to the rights of the public to have open judicial proceedings and to know who is using court facilities and procedures funded by public taxes."[11] "The Court is a public institution and the public has a right to look over our shoulders and see who is seeking relief in public court."[12]

Those, at least, are the generalities. Let's turn now to how pseudonymity may be concretely harmful, and how open disclosure of party names may be valuable.

[2.] Pseudonymity interfering with reporting on cases

To begin with, the names of the parties are often key to investigating the case further, for instance to answer:

Is the case part of a broad pattern of litigation by, say, an ideological advocate, a local businessperson or professional with an economic interest in the cases,[13] or a vexatious litigant[14]?

Is there evidence that the litigant is untrustworthy, perhaps in past cases, or in past news reports?[15]

Does the litigant have a possible ulterior motive—whether personal or political—that isn't visible from the court papers?

Was the incident that led to the lawsuit covered or investigated in some other context?[16]

Is there online chatter from possibly knowledgeable people about the underlying incident?

Is there some reason to think that the judge might be biased in favor of or against the litigant?[17]

Knowing the parties' names can help a reporter or an interested local activist quickly answer those questions, whether by an online search or by asking around—the parties themselves might be willing to talk; but even if they aren't, others who know them might answer questions, or might voluntarily come forward if the party is identified.

And litigation of course deploys the coercive power of the state, even as it also accomplishes private goals. A libel lawsuit, even between two private parties, is aimed at penalizing (and sometimes enjoining) supposedly constitutionally unprotected speech. An employment lawsuit is aimed at implementing a set of legal rules that constrain employers, protect employees, and affect the interests of the public in various ways, direct or indirect. In the words of Justice Holmes, writing about the fair report privilege,

It is desirable that the trial of causes should take place under the public eye, not because the controversies of one citizen with another are of public concern, but because it is of the highest moment that those who administer justice should always act under the sense of public responsibility, and that every citizen should be able to satisfy himself with his own eyes as to the mode in which a public duty is performed.[18]

Courts have recognized that this rationale applies also to the openness of court records,[19] including to the presumption against pseudonymity.[20] And evaluating the credibility of the parties, whether as to their in-court statements or as to their court filings, will often require knowing their identities.

[3.] Pseudonymity leading to sealing or heavy redaction

Filed documents will often contain information that make it possible to identify a pseudonymous party. Sometimes it will be as simple as the name of another party—for instance, if a parent is suing on behalf of a child (e.g., "Eugene Volokh suing on behalf of L.V."), people who know the parent can easily find out the child's name. This can lead to motions to pseudonymize the parent as well, which are usually granted.[21]

And sometimes maintaining pseudonymity may require redacting or sealing documents filed in court. This is most clear in libel cases based on material published online (however obscure the publication might be). In many states, libel complaints must set forth the specific libelous words; [22] but even if they can paraphrase or just quote the key words, the full libelous material would need to be precisely quoted, even before trial (for instance, in a motion to dismiss or a motion for summary judgment).

If the material remains available online at the time, then a simple Google search will often uncover the full statement, which would include the party's name. Any attempt to prevent that would require much more massive redaction or sealing of the alleged libel—which may in turn make it much harder to understand the legal issues of the case.[23]

Likewise, certain other facts mentioned in the lawsuit can make it easy to identify a party. Say, for instance, that a lawsuit is a follow-up to an earlier, nonpseudonymous lawsuit, and mentions the circumstances of that lawsuit; a bit of court records research or LEXIS/NEXIS searching through newspaper archives can uncover the plaintiff's name. To give one example, consider Doe v. Doe, a 2018 lawsuit in which plaintiff claimed that an enemy of his was trying to deliberately promote past newspaper articles that mentioned plaintiff's name.[24] Those past articles stemmed from an employment discrimination lawsuit that Doe had filed nonanonymously (claiming that the named employer had discriminated against Doe because he was a Muslim). Armed with this information, it was easy for me to find Doe's name; only much heavier redaction of the facts would have prevented that.

Now this phenomenon, which one might call "penetrable pseudonymity," may not be that bad for the pseudonymous party. Often the pseudonymous party's goal is simply to keep cases from coming up on casual Google searches (by prospective employers, prospective romantic partners, friends, neighbors, or classmates). Even if someone—say, a news reporter—uncovers the party's real name, there's a good chance that the name won't be used in the final story.[25]

Indeed, penetrable pseudonymity might be seen as a reasonable compromise: Those who really want to learn the party's name can find it, but it takes a bit of work and possibly expense, just as in the past going to the courthouse to get court records was allowed but involved work and expense.[26] Still, penetrable pseudonymity might not be enough for many litigants, their lawyers, and even judges who take the view that, once they allow a party to proceed pseudonymously, they need to do what it takes to make that pseudonymity effective.[27]

[4.] Pseudonymity in one case leading to pseudonymity in too many others

Of course, the typical case is unlikely to draw much public attention. Allowing pseudonymity, or even sealing, in just that one case may thus not be seen as taking much away from the public's power to supervise the judicial process.

But courts are of course aware of their obligation to treat like cases alike. If they are to allow pseudonymity for one case, they must be prepared to allow it for others like it. And if the case is seen as run-of-the-mill within its category, then allowing pseudonymity would imply that other cases in the category should be pseudonymized as well.

Courts often deny pseudonymity relying precisely on this concern—"This Court regularly sees similar allegations and Plaintiff has failed to show that his case is unusual."[28] Thus, for instance, in a disability discrimination case:

Plaintiff offers no specific information suggesting that disclosure of his identity would expose him to a risk of physical or mental harm, relying instead on vague generalizations about risks that all civil rights plaintiffs bear … (explaining that civil rights plaintiffs are "sometimes thought of as troublemakers" …). It cannot be, however, that every plaintiff alleging … discrimination has the right to litigate … pseudonymously. A rule so broad would be inconsistent with both the plain language of Rule 10(a), and the federal courts' general policy favoring disclosure.[29]

Or in a case in which a state judge sued the FBI, claiming that the FBI improperly disclosed certain information about its criminal investigation of him, and where he sought pseudonymity to avoid the reputational damage that would stem from further publicizing the investigation:

If [the plaintiff's interest in reputation justified pseudonymity], then any defamation plaintiff could successfully move to seal a case and proceed by pseudonym, in order to avoid 'spreading' or 'republishing' the defamatory statement to the public. However, this is not the customary practice."[30]

Or in a case in which a defendant in a sexual abuse case sought pseudonymity, arguing that he was innocent but the mere allegations would ruin his reputation:

If, as J.C. suggests, these mere accusations are tantamount to an irreparable injury sufficient to outweigh the public's interests in open proceedings, then he is really asking us to effectively grant all defendants accused of sexual abuse in civil cases the right to defend anonymously, a result which hardly comports with a philosophy granting anonymity only in rare circumstances.[31]

Of course, one possible answer is that we should allow pseudonymity to all these litigants—discrimination plaintiffs, libel and invasion of privacy plaintiffs, sexual abuse defendants, and the like. But so long as our legal system insists on naming parties generally, anyone seeking pseudonymity has to explain how his case is different from everyone else's.

