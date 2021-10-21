The Volokh Conspiracy

Equity in United States v. Texas, Part 3

This is the third post on equity in the United States v. Texas litigation. (The first one is here, and the second here.) How has Grupo Mexicano been received so far in the case?

Let's start in this post with the district court's opinion. It says this:

The State is mistaken in searching for a blueprint of the cause of action here. For the United States' cause of action is a creature of equity, a centuries-old vehicle which eschews categorical definition. That remedy is available where no adequate remedy exists at law; any attempt to codify such situations would be futile, and likely require powers of clairvoyance which no legislator possesses.

There's a lot here that's right. The United States is suing in equity. Equity does eschew categorical definition. Equitable remedies (at least in equity's concurrent jurisdiction) depend on there being no adequate remedy at law. And equity does resist codification. And the line about the legislator's clairvoyance might be a nice allusion by the district court to the Nicomachean Ethics, where equity is precisely for situations that the legislator could not foresee. (For more on that sense of "equity," you can read A Student's Guide to the Meanings of Equity.)

But to say equity eschews "categorical definition" doesn't mean there are no rules, no patterns, no definition. In the immortal words of The Big Lebowski, "This is not 'Nam, this is bowling. There are rules." And the Court said very clearly in Grupo Mexicano that, in the federal courts, equity—what we could call its rules, patterns, and definition—is traditional equity.

So the opinion next tries to distinguish Grupo Mexicano, and here's where it runs off the rails:

Relying on Grupo Mexicano de Desarrollo S.A.v. All.BondFund, Inc., 527 U.S.308 (1999), the State argues for limiting equitable actions to the exact claims available at common law. (Resp., Dkt. 43, at 14). That reliance, however, is misplaced. Grupo Mexicano at most stands for the proposition that federal courts have jurisdiction over suits in equity, in which the broad equitable remedies that predate the Constitution remain available. The formal source of that jurisdiction is codified in the Judiciary Act of 1789, as discussed in Grupo Mexicano. However, the principle itself is broader and is not defined by that Act. Indeed, by the time he returned to the question in Armstrong, Justice Scalia—the author of Grupo Mexicano—had dispensed with any need to locate this power in the Judiciary Act. Nowhere in the latter case did he cite to the Judiciary Act. Rather, he wrote of general equitable powers "tracing back to England," translating to the "judge-made remedy" in the federal courts. Armstrong, 575 U.S. at 327. It is the essential nature of equity that it is not subject to strict limitations, unless and until Congress acts directly to restrict it.

Here the district court rejects—and rightly so—the argument that equity is limited to "the exact claims" that were historically available. That would be a too-rigid reading of Grupo Mexicano. But the district court goes further and gives three arguments for distinguishing Grupo Mexicano, and none of them work.

The first is that Grupo Mexicano says "at most" that the federal courts can give "the broad equitable remedies that predate the Constitution." In other words, on this reading, Grupo Mexicano was affirming the grant of traditional equitable powers, but it did not deny that there were any other equitable powers ("the principle itself is broader and is not defined by that Act"). That's an impossible reading of Grupo Mexicano, and would more or less line up with the Grupo Mexicano dissent. The Court held that a traditional basis in equity was not just sufficient but necessary for the exercise of federal equity power.

The second argument is that Armstrong overruled Grupo Mexicano sub silentio. That is startling and implausible.

The third argument is that equity is unlimited unless Congress restricts it. But that's the exact opposite of what the Court says in Grupo Mexicano: congressional authorization is required to go beyond the equity tradition. (As I mentioned in an earlier post, that's the least persuasive part of the Grupo Mexicano decision, but that doesn't mean it can be turned on its head.)

In effect, the district court opinion treats Grupo Mexicano as if the dissent had prevailed, with federal courts having an undefined power, subject to no strict limitations, to right all wrongs, subject only to congressional limitations. This is not a plausible reading of Grupo Mexicano. Indeed, on the district court's reading of that case, it would almost certainly have come out the other way. But the district court was right to call attention to the fact that the United States is suing in equity, and to the importance in equity of assessing whether there is an adequate remedy at law.

NOTE: If you'd like to read more about Grupo Mexicano, here are four views. A less critical one is my The Supreme Court and the New Equity. More critical ones are Steve Burbank's The Bitter with the Sweet: Tradition, History, and Limitations on Federal Judicial Power—A Case Study; Jim Pfander and Wade Formo's The Past and Future of Equitable Remedies: An Essay for Frank Johnson; and Judith Resnik's Constricting Remedies: The Rehnquist Judiciary, Congress, and Federal Power.

Samuel Bray is a Professor of Law at the University of Notre Dame Law School.

  1. Equity = feelings, biases, capricious tantrum of the scumbag lawyer on the bench. This has zero external validity. It violates Due Process right to a fair hearing, and is just tyranny.

  2. Lee Moore

    I’m not quite sure i would go as far as Mr Behar, but having read all of Prof Bray’s pieces on this – including going back to his excellent Idiot’s Guide to Equity – this line from the District Court seems to sum it up :

    That remedy is available where no adequate remedy exists at law

    Which seems to me to mean that equity is a principle whereby judges permit themselves to award the win to the side that would have lost, had the judges stuck to the law. Of course it’s more complicated than that, because equity has become a part of the law, and so there’s a sense in which equity is legal rather than extralegal.
    But there’s also a sense in which it’s not.

    The very “rabbit-out-of-a-hat-to-achieve-a-particular-result” quality that makes equity different from common law or statute law ensures that equity cannot be contained within the concept of the rule of law.

    It may have been been necessary once, when the English courts were weaving the law otherwise than by a deluge of statutes, but now that we have moved on to a more statutory system, it seems to me that we should sup with equity with a very long spoon.

    At minimum, since it seems to involve judges not merely substituting their own opinions for the law, but also vigorously patting themselves on the back for doing so, we could perhaps – statutorily – insist on unanimity on the judicial bench where the decision rests on “equity.”

    If the theory is that equity exists to allow the legal belt to be loosened a bit, where following the law in a particular case would be egregiously wrong or unfair, then once it gets to a multijudge court, let the whole flock agree on the egregiosity.

    1. Which seems to me to mean that equity is a principle whereby judges permit themselves to award the win to the side that would have lost, had the judges stuck to the law.

      This is incorrect because equitable remedies are more limited. For instance, there’s no equitable remedy of compensatory damages: only a common law court could award those. So, e.g., in a fraud case, a person who invokes equitable jurisdiction might get their money back (i.e., restitution, an equitable remedy) but can’t get the benefit of their promised bargain.

      1. Lee Moore

        So why would they invoke equitable jurisdiction ?

        I’m guessing because they think they’d lose in a common law court, but I’m interested in any other answers.

        1. Sometimes there’s no legal remedy at all. For instance, quasi-contract, promissory estoppel, and quantum meruit. You don’t have a legally enforceable contract, but you did things in reliance on the idea that you did. So you can get your money back, but you can’t get full damages.

      2. Bob from Ohio

        Its still a win, only the remedy is slightly different.

        Equity has maxims/rules which purport to limit it but the only real limit is the judge’s sense of “fairness”. That’s the whole reason it was invented back in England, the law was “unfair”.

  3. Here’s the problem I have. I think it’s a bit circular to say equity is bound to whatever equity traditionally did. Because the traditional role of equity included granting remedies when no legal remedy was available but the “equities” of the situation compelled a remedy. That WAS the traditional role of equity.

    I DON’T think that means equity is unlimited. There are two traditional limits. The first one is that there has to be unavailability of a legal remedy. If there’s an available legal remedy, there’s no equity jurisdiction.

    And the second is that the equities have to compel a remedy. This isn’t jurisdictional. This is the merits issue of whether there’s an equitable remedy. But this means that you can’t just ask a court to make up any remedy in any case- you have to make a specific and strong showing that the Court must act because of the equities of the situation.

    For instance, take the traditional equitable remedy of a preliminary injunction. There is equity jurisdiction because the first prong is met: the common law did not provide for a pre-trial injunction except in very specific and special circumstances. So you needed to go to the Chancellor to get it.

    But on the merits, you can’t just get a preliminary injunction because you ask for one. Rather, you have to meet all the requirements- irreparable harm, a probability of success on the merits, and the balance of hardships tilting your way. If a court issues you an injunction where those elements are not present, it’s not a jurisdictional error but it is reversible on appeal as an abuse of discretion.

    I don’t see why there’s any need to impose some artificial “traditional limits of equity” restriction on top of this. You aren’t supposed to get equitable remedies if there are remedies at law, and you aren’t supposed to get equitable remedies without strong showings that the equities tilt your way. Why isn’t this enough?

  4. ReaderY

    It seems to me that Grupo Mexicano can be distinguished here. In the case, creditors had obtained a preliminary injunction preventing Grupo Mexicano from transferring certain assets (toll notes) to Mexican creditors so these assets would be preserved to satisfy a future money judgment in favor of the plaintiff creditors. Justice Scalia’s opinion had said that the equitable remedies avalilable to creditors were well settled by the cases of the British courts of Chancery, and precedent that the equitable remedy of a Creditors Bill, an injunction to restrain asset transfer pending satisfaction of a money judgment, could not issue until the courts had first established the creditors’ legal entitlement to the assets. When the Judiciary Act was passed, the courts of chancery had already specifically found that a preliminary injunction to restrain assets prior to a determination of entitlement was not an available remedy. The District Court in Grupo Mexicano was being asked to overturn a specific, well-established precedent. This, Justice Scalia held, federal courts could not do. Federal courts have to follow on-point equitable precedents. If it was clearly established a remedy isn’t available in equity in 1789, federal courts have to follow it.

    Saying you can’t do something that was clearly established as unavailable in 1789 is obviously very different from saying you can’t do something unless it was established that it WAS available in 1789. Th two situations are very clearly distinguishble.

    Accordingly, it seems to me that Grupo Mexicano could easily be interpreted as not bearing the load Texas is putting on it. Texas is not claiming that there is a precedent specifically saying that the type of equitable remedy that the United States is seeking is unavailable.

    This is a different case.

    1. Saying you can’t do something that was clearly established as unavailable in 1789 is obviously very different from saying you can’t do something unless it was established that it WAS available in 1789. Th two situations are very clearly distinguishble.

      I agree with this. Especially since if you turn back the clock to 1787, a court of equity WOULD have been able to create an equitable remedy to fit a given case so long as there was no adequate remedy in law and no legal doctrine prohibiting the remedy.

