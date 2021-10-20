The Volokh Conspiracy

John Hart Ely on Planned Parenthood v. Casey

Despite his criticisms of Roe, he also believed in stare decisis

I mentioned recently John Hart Ely's famous criticism of Roe v. Wade. A less famous fact about Ely is this: 19 years later, after the Supreme Court decided not to overrule Roe in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he wrote a letter to the authors of the opinion. You can find it in his final collection, On Constitutional Ground. Here is the letter, as well as, in italics, his commentary on the letter from his book:

Despite my serious misgivings about Roe, I've thought for some years it would be a mistake to overrule it. Though my views to this effect were reported in Lincoln Caplan's book The Tenth Justice 126 (1987), I haven't previously said this in print. Since I obviously hate to leave any thought unexpressed, and even more obviously and am not running for a judicial appointment–it's kind of hard to envision the president who would appoint someone who (a) is pro-choice but (b) was a conspicuous critic of Roe, and by the way (c) doesn't think it should be overruled–I do so now.

I'm not much of a fan letter writer, but it seemed to me an exception was in order here, since I know you'll receive a lot of grief from true believers on both sides of this one.

Your joint opinion is excellent–I guess law professors are allowed to say that occasionally–not only reaching what seem to me entirely sensible results, but defending the refusal to overrule Roe v. Wade splendidly.

As you're aware, I thought (and think) Roe was constitutionally indefensible, but overruling it now would have been a terrible mistake as well. Our society has indeed built up expectations on the basis of it, particularly as regards the aspirations of women. And falling into a pattern whereby presidents appoint justices with the essential promise that they will overrule particular cases, and then having them dutifully proceed to do so, would weaken the Court's authority immeasurably.

The nation is in your debt.

Yes, I am aware that saying nice things about Casey is politically incorrect. That's why I sent them the letter, because I knew few others would.

I don't have a well-developed theory of stare decisis, that is, of when courts should defer to precedent rather than reconsider it afresh; I'm actually not sure anyone does. My fear, of course, is that I don't think Roe should be overruled because I approve of it politically if not constitutionally, and there may indeed be something there. I also think, as the letter suggests, that Roe has contributed greatly to the more general move toward equality for women, which seems to me not only good but also in line with the central themes of our Constitution. I don't think a principled opinion along those lines could have been written at the time–"We don't know exactly how, but somehow this holding will importantly help undergird a more general movement toward women's equality, which movement is mandated by the Constitution" obviously doesn't make it–but I am clear that overruling it now would wreak havoc on that constitutionally legitimate movement.

So far as my constitutional approval of Casey's upholding of Certain laws affecting abortion is concerned, requiring a woman to reflect for twenty-four hours before getting an abortion or informing her of the costs (along with the benefits) of a abortion may reduce the likelihood that she will get one, but that strikes me as an entirely appropriate outcome, unless "pro-choice" is to become mere code for "pro-abortion." Of course, should such waiting periods be abused by pro-lifers (by either side for that matter) and become simple windows for overreaching propaganda, they will in fact not conduce to choice and thus would be properly invalidated. The extent to which they are so used seems an appropriate question for serious empirical study.

There are at least three remarkable things about this letter. One is Ely's ability to maintain different positions on different tracks—policy, law, and precedent. Just as he had no trouble saying a decision was bad law even if it was good policy, he had no trouble saying it was good precedent even if it was bad law.

The second is that Ely apparently had no theory of stare decisis! Ely was one of the greatest constitutional scholars of his generation, of any generation, and yet had no theory of the most common and basic questions of constitutional adjudication, and doubted that anybody did.  And how can one be confident that Casey is a "splendid" opinion if one does not have a theory of stare decisis, since the most controversial part of the opinion was precisely its theory of stare decisis?

If one lacks a principled theory of precedent, then decisions about precedent allow one to inject one's own policy views into constitutional adjudication, which is precisely what Ely managed to avoid doing over Roe. The third remarkable thing is that Ely nonetheless saw and was willing to admit this point. As to the accusation of results-oriented stare decisis, Ely admits "there may indeed be something there."

So as to Ely's position on Casey one can simultaneously say (1) that he was admirably principled, (2) that he may have been reading his own policy views back into the law after all, and (3) that there's no criticism of his position that he hasn't already leveled against himself.

Will Baude is a Professor of Law at the University of Chicago Law School.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. devilsadvocateri

    “If one lacks a principled theory of precedent, then decisions about precedent allow one to inject one’s own policy views into constitutional adjudication, which is precisely what Ely managed to avoid doing over Roe.”

    “So as to Ely’s position on Casey one can . . . say . . . that he may have been reading his own policy views back into the law after all”

    Will,

    Aren’t these two statements in conflict or do I misunderstand what you mean in the former. I would agree with the latter.

  2. Sarcastr0

    Casey itself doesn’t expound much of a theory of stare, other than a Kennedy-esque ‘what does your heart tell you’ so I don’t see it as that surprising.
    In fact, I find a lot of truth in the ‘no one has a theory of stare’ argument. Unless you count Thomas, whose theory is ‘no stare’ which is the degenerate case, and not followed by many.

    I don’t know that a lack of a principled theory requires a legal realist jurisprudence, though I do allow it makes one easier and harder to detect. But I also don’t think doctrine is the key to justice or even coherent procedure.

    1. JonFrum

      How can one make a principled stand on ‘that which I can’t define – until I need to use it in favor of my policy choices?’ By leaving the term undefined in the legal, as opposed to political battlefield sense, you guarantee stare’s use as a political football. And lose all faith in the Supreme Court as a principled institution. We expect such out of politicians. When we get ‘stare for me, but not for thee’ from Supremes, we know it’s all a lie.

  3. Sarcastr0

    I think the real thing to dig into is this: good precedent even if it was bad law

    This is an important distinction to make, and I wish we wouldn’t select against judges that make it in the name of ideological consistency.

    1. devilsadvocateri

      seems to me to be the Burkian sentiment worthy of serious contemplation. But speaking of serious contemplation, while I would concur with you above that Thomas is outlier I hardly think that merits degenerate. We’re the revolutionaries in france degenerates or over their skis?

  4. JonFrum

    I think that what we have here is a good man trying to work through his own complexity. And ultimately failing. I think we have to respect him, because, unlike most people, at least he tries. The truth is that most – if not all – of us are inconsistent in our beliefs and arguments.
    We just don’t bother working through them and facing up to our own conflicts. Why try when all those assholes out there are arguing with us?

    As to stare – no one believes that it should be applied consistently, if consistently means always. If it should, then there would be no rationale for dissenting opinions to be published. Because if public trust relies on adherence to precedent, why would we want rulings undermined at birth?

    Stare decisis is a reasonable principle in the uncertain case. But justices do not take an oath to uphold precedent. Their oath is to the Constitution. Precedence should be a burden to be overcome by individual justices before they make their decisions, not a set of handcuffs to restrict their decision-making ability. Ours is not a common law system – we live under explicit, structural legal restraints. If you don’t like it, change the Constitution by amendment.

