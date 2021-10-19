From Trent Colbert, quoted in the Yale Daily News (Eda Aker) (for more, see this post):

I do think that there's an atmosphere at Yale Law School where people are constantly under threat of denunciation by more progressive student activist types for one reason or another. This isn't the first time I've seen it happen in the GroupMe, although this case was special because it escalated to administrative involvement.

I think that the culture of public shaming and demanding apologies is unhealthy and encourages people's worst tendencies. People are less interested in discussion than domination, which is worrisome, considering the importance of this institution.