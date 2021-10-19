The Volokh Conspiracy

"People Are Less Interested in Discussion Than Domination"

Wise words from the target of TrapPartyGate.

From Trent Colbert, quoted in the Yale Daily News (Eda Aker) (for more, see this post):

I do think that there's an atmosphere at Yale Law School where people are constantly under threat of denunciation by more progressive student activist types for one reason or another. This isn't the first time I've seen it happen in the GroupMe, although this case was special because it escalated to administrative involvement.

I think that the culture of public shaming and demanding apologies is unhealthy and encourages people's worst tendencies. People are less interested in discussion than domination, which is worrisome, considering the importance of this institution.

  1. Longtobefree

    “which is worrisome, considering the importance of this institution.”

    Sorry Charlie, that institution no longer has importance.

  2. Johnious Doughious

    The foundation of social justice is ornithology.

    Humanity might learn something by studying the birds.

    All things considered they represent the best that we can do.

  3. dwb68

    “People are less interested in discussion than domination”

    It was always about domination.

    1. I think it’s closer to “groups seek discussion when they have less power and domination when they have more”.

      You’ve seen it on the right too. Back in the days when the folks who made free speech claims were Hippies, Communists, pornographers, and critics of Christianity, conservatives were for the most part unsympathetic- they wanted to use their cultural power to suppress speech they didn’t like. Now conservatives are far more sympathetic to free speech claims; the underdog always is.

