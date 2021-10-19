The Volokh Conspiracy

Donald Trump

Holding Steve Bannon in Contempt

Congress prepares to assert its investigative authority.

Last night, the January 6 Select Committee released a resolution and accompanying report recommending that the House of Representatives hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with a committee subpoena. The Committee is expected to vote on the resolution today, and a full House vote will follow. If the resolution is approved, Bannon could face prosecution.

Georgetown law professor Josh Chafetz, author of Congress's Constitution: Legislative Authority and the Separation of Powers, has a brief "NBC News Think" piece explaining why Bannon is (and should be) at risk of prosecution for his refusal to cooperate with Congress.

In one important sense, this fight is different from the conflicts over congressional subpoenas that occurred during the George W. BushBarack Obama and Trump administrations. In those cases, the chamber was fighting with the then-current administration, so the Department of Justice simply refused to prosecute — the seemingly mandatory statutory language notwithstanding. But here, the Democratic-controlled House and the Democratic-controlled administration are likely to be simpatico. So if the House does refer the matter to DOJ, prosecutors are likely to bring it before a grand jury. . . .

Bannon's spurning of the committee strikes at the heart of democratic governance in two distinct but related ways. The first has to do with the committee's substantive remit: It is investigating an attempt by Trump's supporters to overthrow the government by force. Naming insurgents and their instigators and facilitators is one way to try to prevent these individuals from holding positions of power in the future. The committee can also try to put forward proposals to make this sort of event less likely to occur, and less likely to succeed, in the future.

The subpoenas here are quite different than those for Donald Trump's financial records that went to the Supreme Court (and that I wrote about here).  The Mazars subpoenas concerned private financial information, and Congress had taken insufficient care to substantiate its need for the documents (by, among other things, refusing to invoke the "I" word, impeachment). The argument that Congress needed these private financial documents for legitimate legislative purposes was overstated, and thus vulnerable. Here, however, Congress is focused on matters close to the heart of legislative responsibility, and directly related to potential abuses of authority and breaches of responsibility by public officials.

Like Chafetz, I find the claims of executive privilege asserted here to be quite weak. While former Presidents may raise executive privilege claims, such claims are weaker where (as here) they are not supported by the current administration and do not relate to national security, foreign affairs, or related matters where the need for executive branch secrecy is at its peak. Electioneering and post-election strategizing do not remotely rise to this level, nor does conspiring to delegitimize or delay the certification of election results.

Writes Chafetz:

It is true that, if Bannon and perhaps others persist, they may be able to undermine some of these essential functions of legislative oversight by keeping crucial information out of the committee's hands. The committee may be hindered in its goal of uncovering who precisely instigated the insurrection and how the insurgents were able to breach the Capitol. And even if the committee is ultimately able to press on without their testimony, Bannon and his colleagues may be able to slow the investigation down. (If Republicans were to retake control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections, they could shut down the investigation as soon as the new Congress begins in January 2023.)

This would be a loss not simply for Democrats, and not simply for those who rightly want to prevent another Jan. 6 from ever happening again, but for our constitutional order as a whole. The best way to prevent this sort of undermining of Congress' vital role is to dole out severe punishment to those who would engage in it.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Archibald Tuttle

    Bannon can prolong the headlines by resisting, giving in only at the last minute.

    When he appears, he can borrow from the playbook of Lois Lerner.

    Legislative hearings in the USA are pure kabuki

  2. KevinP

    Under the Separation of Powers, does Congress have the power to investigate private citizens?

    1. Brett Bellmore

      It’s pretty well established that they do.

      1. MP

        I’ve never studied it so I have no understanding of the legal basis. But intuitively, it just seems wrong that a private citizen can incur penalties for thumbing their nose at Congress.

        1. LawTalkingGuy

          It’s because Congress needs to gather facts to fulfill its legislative duties. If people continuously decline to turn over evidence or testimony in areas they might want to legislate in, then their work is stymied. Just like courts need to compel private people to provide evidence to resolve cases, Congress occasionally needs it to legislate. And I can’t think of an area where that interest is so high as: preventing the legislature itself from being overrun again. It is kind of ridiculous to suggest the legislature can’t investigate private citizens who might have information on disrupting the work of the legislature.

          1. Moderation4ever

            Well put.

          2. Lee Moore

            If people continuously decline to turn over evidence or testimony in areas they might want to legislate in, then their work is stymied.

            No it isn’t, they just need to proceed on the basis of such evidence as is readily and voluntarily available to them. After all it’s not as if there’s a shortage of people in Washington willing to offer advice on what Congress should be passing laws on.

            Is the case really being advanced that Congress is stymied from making laws to try to prevent and punish espionage if foreign intelligence organisations decline to come and given evidence about their methods ? Poppycock.

            As for Bannon – what evidence could he possibly give that might assist Congress in its legislative ponderings ? Even if he flatly denied all wicked Trumpist schemes, that would not prevent the Congress from imagining such schemes and legislating to stymie them.

            In re 6 Jan, the whole idea that the Committee needs to interview witnesses for some legislative purpose is entirely pretextual.

            And generally, the idea that Congress needs the power to compel witnesses even about any genuinely proposed legislation is fanciful.

            1. Sarcastr0

              It’s from the Founding, and inherited from the legislative power of the British Parliament.

              In the late 1790s, declaring contempt of Congress was considered an “implied power” of the legislature, in the same way that the British Parliament could make findings of contempt of Parliament
              https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contempt_of_Congress

        2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

          ” it just seems wrong that a private citizen can incur penalties for thumbing their nose at Congress ”

          Disaffected, contrarian, uninformed, anti-government cranks agree!

          Prof. Adler is trying to avoid having this blog devolve into purified “Gene, Josh, and the Sons of the Confederacy.” I expect him to fail (or, perhaps more likely, emulate Prof. Kerr and merely distance himself from this trainwreck) but I wish him well.

          (That concluding saxophone note runs through more bars than a freshman with a new fake ID. Thank you, for everything, Big Man.)

    2. John F. Carr

      I remember reading about Congress being abusive during the 1950s trying to root out communists. Eventually people thought they went to far. Through the 1970s people were willing to complain about the conduct of people they voted for, with Nixon losing half of Republicans being a late example. Now Pelosi could shoot a conservative in Lafayette Square and get away with it.

  3. KevinP

    The best way to prevent this sort of undermining of Congress’ vital role is to dole out severe punishment to those who would engage in it.

    Prof. Adler, any word on the severe punishment that occurred to NSA Director Michael Hayden after he lied to Congress?

  4. Bob from Ohio

    “severe punishment”

    Everyone loves the “carceral state” when its somebody you hate getting put in prison.

    1. I hate to admit this, but you do have a point. After 1/6, I have watched a lot of liberals advocated full throated for stuff like denying everyone bail. Since when is it a liberal position that people should be automatically or nearly automatically imprisoned pre-trial before a determination of guilt is made? Or arguing that sentences of a few months in federal prison are “no big deal” and “a slap on the wrist”, when these are exactly the sort of sentences we generally (and I think correctly) claim to be sufficient to punish many moderate offenses.

      I think Congress and the DOJ have the power to test these claims of executive privilege should they desire to, and the courts will adjudicate them. And that’s fine. But there’s no reason to suddenly be lustful for frog-marching people off to prison.

      1. LawTalkingGuy

        Same with Ashli Babbit. Any use of lethal police force should be independently examined. Really dislike the reflexive defense of the officer by supposed liberals. I mean you don’t have to go full on Paul Gosar level conspiracy theorist to accept the idea that someone independent should look at this shooting just like they should look at literally every other shooting.

        1. Babbit seems to have gotten close enough to where the politicians were that my reaction to seeing it on video was that the shooting was probably justified.

          But I nonetheless agree, it’s an officer involved shooting on the grounds of the Capitol and many people think it was unjust, so yeah, an independent investigation that lets the chips fall where they may is certainly called for.

          1. LawTalkingGuy

            Also a political winner for democrats, to me. They get to be consistent on police reform and highlight the utter hypocrisy of people who didn’t meet a police shooting they didn’t like until Babbitt’s.

            1. Commenter_XY

              LTG, without commenting on whether I think Lt Michael Boyd should face an independent investigation or not…some timeless advice (from my mother, may she rest in peace) comes to mind.

              Be careful what you wish for. You might actually get it.

            2. M L

              No, you’ve got it wrong. When you are an authoritarian movement, not having an investigation is the political winner.

              “See? We can have our shock troops protest and riot violently all year long, killing dozens of people, assaulting thousands of innocent bystanders, causing billions in property damage, etc. And we’ll premise this all on . . . police violence, let’s say, when a violent criminal drug addict porn actor (who we’ll erect statues and monuments to, as we tear down Jefferson and the like) overdoses and the arresting officer imprisoned. We’ll praise these mostly peaceful protests all day long. Then, when you try and do an unarmed peaceful protest with a few scuffles, the only person who gets killed is an unarmed protestor by the poiltician’s police, and we’ll pretend that event was much worse and use it as an excuse to crush civil liberties of political opponents, and the killing doesn’t even need to be investigated. See? Let that be a lesson to you.”

              1. Sarcastr0

                They had an investigation, though. It should have been public, but it’s not like they just ignored the shooting like often happens with local cops.

                1. Commenter_XY

                  Personally, I think Boyd is on pretty firm ground. I read an in-depth analysis about this in Legal Insurrection from a lawyer named Andrew Branca. Going by the letter of the law Branca explicated, Boyd is in the clear (to me).

                  I don’t like that. But that is the current law. Hopefully we all have learned something here.

          2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

            I agree an investigation is warranted.

            So was the shooting, and perhaps a commendation for the officer. Violent, disaffected criminals do not get to decide how close they can get to elected officials they are threatening. At least, not in a civilized society.

          3. M L

            Can’t have dirty regular people, with their unarmed protesting and whatnot, getting too close in physical proximity to the criminal politicians. Close enough = shot.

            1. Sarcastr0

              It wasn’t a protest.

              Though yes, the Capitol Police should stop being so closed about things. Turns out, we’ve let them get away with being more opaque than most law enforcement for decades.

              1. Bob from Ohio

                “It wasn’t a protest.”

                It certainly was.

                Just like this was

                https://www.newsweek.com/over-100-arrested-during-climate-protest-interior-department-some-reportedly-tased-1639484

                Both involved “storming” a government building.

      2. Ben_

        Leftists are not “liberal”.

      3. Don Nico

        Agreed, Dilan. What is worse is that many were kept in solitary confinement. That is a clear human rights abuse of political prisoners as it would never be done for a simple trespassing violation.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

          Why were they held in solitary confinement?

          If it were to protect them from other inmates — most of them were probably downscale roleplayers rather than genuine tough guys, and a reasonable person could infer that most were White supremacists to some degree — it would seem to be justified.

          If it were for political reasons, that would be severely wrong.

        2. Sarcastr0

          I don’t think I’m sure about when solitary confinement would have been done – our system has been abusive for *ages*.

          I’d hope this would help the push to end these practices, but not seeing much of a push for systemic change, just special pleading.

  5. mulched

    Relying on the DOJ to enforce congressional subpoenas (or contempt) is just as or more damaging, since there’s no accountability when DOJ refuses to for the president’s party.

    1. LawTalkingGuy

      I believe Chafetz has written extensively about inherent contempt as well.

      1. Brett Bellmore

        Yeah, Congress even used to have a jail in the basement. But the last time they actually exercised their power of inherent contempt against an administration was during the Teapot Dome scandal.

        They’re a bit too chicken to get into a real fight with the executive branch.

  6. JohannesDinkle

    The January 6th insurgents were so stupid they attempted to overthrow the government without bring along any guns. In fact, so many were old and unfit that almost all reported deaths were from heart attacks and strokes.
    If only they had been mostly peaceful they could have burned the thing down or at least looted everything.

    1. Archibald Tuttle

      Yes indeed. At least our founding fathers expected to hang if their revolution failed. The Jan 6 clowns didn’t expect any sort of punishment.

      1. Brett Bellmore

        Well, that’s because the founding fathers actually were having a revolution. The January 6th ‘clowns’ were just protesting.

    2. Trump, being Trump, couldn’t decide whether he really wanted to go through with it, or was just play-acting. In the future, if Josh Hawley (or, on the Left, Sheldon Whitehouse) is orchestrating a coup, you can be sure it will be pushed through by hard men who are determined to win.

  7. Snorkle

    Any action on the part of Congress would be redundant.

    The entire country already holds old Three-Shirts in contempt.

  8. dwb68

    meh. Show me the man I’ll show you the crime.

  9. Ben_

    Using “administrative hearings” to work around the 4th and 5th Amendment rights and then opportunistic process crimes prosecutions to punish political enemies is what the protectors of norms do.

    Systematic abuse of power to combat the menace of … mean tweets. Reserved for the exclusive use of only the goodest Good Guys.

    1. Sarcastr0

      This isn’t some automatic punishment’s. Bannon can testify if he wants to get out of it.

  10. John F. Carr

    “Bannon’s spurning of the committee strikes at the heart of democratic governance”

    No it doesn’t. Charging the Capitol with a noose in hand to hang people who vote the wrong way may, but refusing to testify in front of some politicians performing for the audience does not.

    1. Bob from Ohio

      “Charging the Capitol with a noose in hand to hang people ”

      That would be very bad. Good thing it never happened.

  11. M L

    “Bannon’s spurning of the committee strikes at the heart of democratic governance ”

    Lol, We’re being attacked! They cry as they go on the attack and crush civil liberties with blatant lies for excuses.

    1. Bob from Ohio

      A report that 5 people will read is in jeopardy!

      1. M L

        Do they really expect to be taken seriously with this:?

        “an attempt by Trump’s supporters to overthrow the government by force . . . Insurgents”

  12. M L

    Civil Liberties Are Being Trampled by Exploiting “Insurrection” Fears. Congress’s 1/6 Committee May Be the Worst Abuse Yet.

    https://greenwald.substack.com/p/civil-liberties-are-being-trampled-8bf

  13. Moderation4ever

    The importance of coming down hard on Bannon is really to show others the behavior will not be tolerated. Bannon is a character, like Stone, and likely enjoys the attention. Other more important witnesses may not feel the same way and by showing resolution Congress may get more from others. I hope that the DOJ and the courts move quickly on this matter.

    The former President and his administration do not have a winning record in the courts. They have relied on the courts more for delays rather than for judgements. I suspect this cases and the former Presidents lawsuits against the Presidential Achieves will have no more success than past lawsuits. So quick action is required to minimize delays.

  14. M L

    “Two leading Democrats — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Homeland Security Chairman (and Chair of the Select 1/6 Committee Bennie Thompson — demanded that US citizens *convicted of nothing* be put on the no-fly list, and succeeded, and it barely got noticed.

    The no-fly list was widely regarded as one of the worst civil liberties abuses of the first War on Terror: unseen bureaucrats putting people on lists with no due process. It was imported onto US soil, but many are so petrified of 1/6 that nothing was said

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1450129727595896835

  15. M L

    One more GG tweet.

    “The other oddity of the 2020 anti-police protests was once 1/6 came, many of the same factions supporting those protests suddenly became very pro-police: cheering FBI’s search, demanding long prison sentences, urging maximalist DOJ charges, sanctioning harsh pre-trial prison:

    In 2020, police killing unarmed protesters was (rightly) viewed as a grave evil. In 2021, even questioning whether the unarmed Ashli Babbitt’s fatal shooting was justifiable was off-limits…
    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1450225106681204738

  16. M L

    Well ya know, Bannon is an evil guy. He wants to *gasp* reduce immigration and enforce borders! So, I always say, if you don’t want to get locked up or killed, then just don’t be a Nazi.

  17. ReaderY

    I am very skeptical of the idea that executive privelege can be asserted by a former president.

    Government offices and their priveleges are public property, not the property of an individuals. The Constitution entrusts the executive branch and its priveleges to the current President alone.

    A former President can no more assert executive privelege than veto a bill. It my be that the current President will assert executive privelege or not based on political calculations rather than the long-term good of the country. Exactly the same could be the case regarding a veto decision. In both cases, courts may not interfere with decisions the constitution entrusts entirely to the President. And the decision whether to exert executive privelege or not, like the decision whether to veto or not, is one of those decisions.

    1. Commenter_XY

      ReaderY…I am not being smarmy. Truly, I am not. I read your comments a lot (agree with many, some I do not). I have noticed this in a few postings. The spelling is privilege (change the ‘e’ to ‘i’).

  18. ReaderY

    And yes, the legislature has the power to investigate and collect evidence, and the power to compel its collection. It’s a legislative power at common law. And the constitution expressly vests all legislative power in Congress.

Please to post comments