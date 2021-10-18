The Volokh Conspiracy

More on the MIT Disinvitation of Dorian Abbot

The Academic Freedom Alliance responds to the provost's public email

|

University of Chicago professor Dorian Abbot was to deliver the Tenth Annual John Carlson Lecture at the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on October 21. As a result of a pressure campaign, he was disinvited from delivering that lecture because of his views on diversity and inclusion initiatives in American higher education. He will instead be delivering his remarks virtually (on planetary climate and the prospects of life on exoplanets) on October 21 at the James Madison Program at Princeton University. The Academic Freedom Alliance issued a public letter rebuking MIT for caving in to such pressure.

The provost at MIT has subsequently publicly released an email he sent to the faculty about the incident and minimizing the damage that had been done by the disinvitation. The Academic Freedom Alliance has now released a second public letter, this one directed to the provost at MIT and responding to the points raised in his email.

As I note in that letter:

You note in your letter that the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences "had to make a difficult decision" when an organized petition campaign was launched to pressure the Institute to disinvite Professor Abbot. It is true that universities are sometimes put in the difficult position of upholding their values of academic freedom and open inquiry when particular instances of speech become controversial and universities are being pressured to suppress speech. Identifying the correct principle and the university's proper responsibilities in such circumstances is not difficult, however.

The university's duty is clear – once a university has extended an invitation to a speaker to speak to members of the campus community, the university must not rescind that invitation because some object that the speaker or ideas that the speaker has expressed are unacceptable. The Institute seems to have lost sight of that very basic principle in this case, and in doing so has subverted its own institutional mission to foster the free exchange of ideas.

You can read the whole thing here.

I should add that the MIT president has now posted a public letter to the campus community about the incident here.

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. John F. Carr

    TLDR version of the latest letter:
    1. Stop criticizing us!
    2. We had to destroy free expression in order to save it.

  2. Commenter_XY

    “Freedom of expression is a fundamental value of the Institute.”
    – MIT President (from his letter)

    Yeah, we can see that. Great job. /sarc

  3. IPLawyer

    Any explanation as to why the academic alliance believes that an invitation to speak is some sort of magical binding principle? I get that it’s the only sort of mechanism to which they can base their grievances off here, but I don’t understand why a flat rule here would ever make sense?

    1. That’s a really lame attempt at distraction. No one is yet suggesting that the professor has a tort, or that he could not be disinvited if he were caught on video buggering a sheep. But no one has suggested that his academic qualifications for the invitation and honor were either insufficient or have since depreciated. MIT gave a hecklers’ veto to Team Stupid, and that you “don’t understand” that that is the issue is just a pretense.

    2. Voize of Reazon

      This letter read alone can give the impression that the AFA has anointed itself czar of MIT policy, or that they assert an absolute rule, but it is the second of two letters. The first letter contains the arguments, including the argument that MIT is violating its own published policy, that leads to the answers assumed in the second letter.

  4. From the 10/4 AFA letter:

    Universities >>>are<<< places where individuals with diverse beliefs, ideas and commitments can gather and civilly discuss their views

    No, they’re not. Team Stupid is in charge and that ship has sailed.

  5. Union of Concerned Socks

    Actions speak louder than words. Weasel.

  6. LKB

    Since MIT believes it was appropriate to deplatform Prof. Abbot because a few hecklers disagreed with his extra-scientific views (which are shared by the vast majority of Americans, BTW), then certainly MIT will have no complaint with people who disagree with that viewpoint to now deplatform Prof. ver der Hilst and the other members of the cancel culture mob, right?

    Or, more likely, does MIT just follow the “rules for thee, not for me” ethos that is the common currency of wokeness culture?

  7. AmosArch

    Just to be sure I clicked the link. Disappointed but not surprised that MIT has decided to hide behind a torrent of verbal diarrhea instead of a full throated defense of free speech. Im not sure why grown adults are so afraid of the woke Twitter campaigns that they’d cave on every little issue. Its to the point where it I’m forced to the conclusion that they must actually sympathize with some of these views.

  8. Flight-ER-Doc

    MIT = clown college.

    Go Caltech! Go Beavers!

  9. natem42

    If this was “climate change” speech as opposed to an academic speech, why shouldn’t “takes views that piss off key members of the coalition” be a reason to cancel? You wouldn’t expect NARAL to allow a strong pro-2nd Amendment speaker to have a prominent speaking slot at a NARAL conference (even on an issue having nothing to do with guns). To the extent the populations most activated by climate change, and the target audience of the speech, are also antagonized by the professor’s other views, it makes a certain degree of sense.

  10. Cal Cetín

    From the letter to the faculty (what I think are the nut grafs)

    “The Carlson Lecture is not a standard scientific talk for fellow scientists. It is an outreach event, open to the public, with a speaker who is an outstanding scientist and role model. Typically held at a major venue away from campus, it is geared to build public understanding of and appreciation for climate science, and to inspire young people to consider careers in STEM. Each year students from local high schools are invited.

    “The speaker invited in early 2020 was Professor Abbot, an expert in mathematical and computational approaches to planetary sciences.

    “While all of us can agree that Professor Abbot has the freedom to speak as he chooses on any subject, the department leadership concluded that the debate over both his views on diversity, equity, and inclusion and manner of presenting them were overshadowing the purpose and spirit of the Carlson Lecture. Professor van der Hilst, after broadly consulting his community, decided the public lecture should not go forward and that instead the department should invite Professor Abbot to give a campus lecture where he can present his climate work directly to MIT faculty and students.”

    So it boils down to being willing him to speak to students and faculty, but not willing to have him speak at an MIT event open to the public – at least not as geared toward the public to the extent the Carlson lecture is.

    Don’t forget that there would have been vulnerable children in the audience if Abbot had been permitted to speak.

    What kind of example would it have sent to the children in the audience if a university let an expert talk about science despite having “controversial” views against racial discrimination, views which (this is how dangerous the views are) are broadly held among the general public?

