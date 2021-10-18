The Volokh Conspiracy

NYC Cancels Thomas Jefferson

A statue of the third president will likely be removed from City Hall.

Today, the New York Public Design Commission will vote to remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson from City Hall. The seven-foot tall bronze statue will be loaned to the New York Historical Society. Annette Gordon-Reed criticized the move.

Annette Gordon-Reed, a Harvard Law School professor and a Jefferson expert, objected to the idea of taking down the Jefferson statue, but described its likely move to the New-York Historical Society, where she serves as a trustee, as the best-case scenario.

"This represents a lumping together of the Confederates and a member of the founding generation in a way which I think minimizes the crimes and the problems with the Confederacy," Ms. Gordon-Reed said.

Later this year, the famous Theodore Roosevelt statue will be removed the Museum of Natural History.

Thankfully, Mt. Rushmore is not in Manhattan. At least three of the faces would be effaced.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. So, Taliban-like actions are OK with this Gordon-Reed person as long as the statues are of actual Confederates?

    1. Ahem…

      The seven-foot tall bronze statue will be loaned to the New York Historical Society.

      1. You point being that it hasn’t been melted down YET?

        There was a Robert E. Lee statue — not the one in Charlottesville — taken down recently, cut into pieces, and left in some random storage yard — for now. So don’t pretend that the Woke mob is incapable of iconoclasm.

        1. JJJSSS

          Would that be the one in Richmond?

          Personally, I would’ve left it there, with a plaque explaining that he was a notoriously brutal slaveholder and a traitor to his nation.

          1. What YOU would do is neither here nor there.

            THEY did what they did.

            https://www.cbsnews.com/news/robert-e-lee-statue-removed-richmond-virginia-capital/

            1. M L

              They are actually exhuming graves and digging up the remains of confederates who fought in defense of their homelands and were venerated by history for that for 150 years.

        2. LawTalkingGuy

          With apologies to Noscitur: the worst crimes are the hypothetical ones.

          1. Yeah, right. Nobody knew rthe Taliband would be blowing up particular statues until they got around to them. Until then it was only “hypothetical”, not a pattern, eh?

    2. JJJSSS

      The Taliban put statues into a museum?

      1. Armchair Lawyer

        They destroyed historical statues, removing them from the public eye.

        Likewise the New York Public Design Commission is removing a statue of Jefferson from the public eye, to a far more removed position, where ever the New York Historical Society can house it.

        By eliminating the monuments to past history, it helps to eliminate knowledge and understanding of that history.

        1. JJJSSS

          Is the knowledge and understanding of that history that you desire the document that reads “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness,” or is it the man who was a two term President with some significant successes (like the Louisiana Purchase), or is it the man who repeatedly raped an enslaved woman who was herself the result of rapes perpetuated by his father-in-law (Sally Hemings being not only a slave owned by Jefferson but also Martha Jefferson’s half-sister)? If it’s just the first you care about, perhaps we can put a nice copy of the Declaration of Independence in its place. If it’s all of the above, perhaps we should leave the statue there with an updated plaque explaining who he was.

          1. The claims about Hemings are unproven and unprovable.
            https://ricochet.com/201929/archives/thomas-jefferson-and-sally-hemings-a-dissent/

  2. Michael D

    Ms. Gordon-Reed shows her naïveté with her comment. Removing statues was never about the Confederacy. The Confederacy only the low hanging fruit. The real prize is the founding generation with the goal of delegitimizing the founding of the nation and the ideas upon which it was founded.

    This is part of the “great reset”.

    1. JJJSSS

      It is entirely possible to think that “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” is a statement that epitomizes the ideals of America and what it should be and at the same time think that the guy who wrote them had serious issues with fulfilling them, even under the standards of the day. Or that the man who wrote “the Government of the United States, which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance” and yet was one of the largest slaveholders in America perhaps failed to live up to his own ideals.

      Try to keep up with the concept of both lauding good ideas and tearing down the hagiography of the people who wrote them but failed to fulfill them as being possible. Some of us can keep two thoughts in our heads at the same time.

      As for the Confederates- they not only did terrible things but also failed to even espouse ideas to advance the American ideal. Into the dustbin of history they should go.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege

        As for the Confederates- they not only did terrible things but also failed to even espouse ideas to advance the American ideal. Into the dustbin of history they should go.

        For someone appealing to history, it’s hilariously ironic that you’re portraying the Civil War as some kind of golden crusade.

        1. LawTalkingGuy

          You don’t need to portray the Union as fighting for abolition at the start of the war to recognize the Confederacy’s great sins and why those who supported it should not be honored.

    2. Bob from Ohio

      “The real prize is the founding generation with the goal of delegitimizing the founding of the nation and the ideas upon which it was founded.”

      Exactly. See also “1619 Project”

  3. IPLawyer

    More histrionic bullshit from Blackman

    1. Armchair Lawyer

      Is it?

      How long before Washington DC is renamed?

      Washington owned slaves, after all. And Columbus was a bad bad man.

      1. JJJSSS

        Columbus was a bad bad man- he was clapped in irons and sent back to Spain for atrocities that even 15th century Spanish officials saw as atrocious.

        As for Washington DC- personally, I rather like the compromise that the pro-state folks have proposed (and would be happy to see a name change even without the statehood)- Washington, Douglass Commonwealth.

        1. Bob from Ohio

          Columbus’s political enemies put him in chains. The Crown freed him and even funded his 4th voyage.

      2. IPLawyer

        So your brilliant theory to show that I’m wrong is by asking an even-dumber and more histrionic question?

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege

          Consider it an in-kind contribution.

          1. IPLawyer

            I find it hard to consider moving a statue to a museum a “cancellation”, but then again, I’m not a total moron.

            Likewise with Blackman’s complete misrepresentation of what’s going on with the Roosevelt statue at AMNH.

            As a New Yorker, my message to Blackman is to “fuck off”.

            1. Dipshit:

              Likewise with Blackman’s complete misrepresentation of what’s going on with the Roosevelt statue at AMNH.

              Blackman:

              Later this year, the famous Theodore Roosevelt statue will be removed the Museum of Natural History.

              NYTimes headline:

              Unanimous Vote Is Final Step Toward Removing Roosevelt Statue

              You know your membership on Team Stupid is really secure when you start accusing the New York Times of being too far to the right.

    2. Blackman seems more bemused than histrionic. You, on the other hand, are in high dudgeon that this was even mentioned. You want to see histrionic? Look in the mirror.

  4. Brett Bellmore

    “Thankfully, Mt. Rushmore is not in Manhattan. At least three of the faces would be effaced.”

    All it takes is a willing vandal, some explosives, and the guards persuaded to look the other way. So don’t count on Rushmore lasting all that much longer. Where the left don’t think they can get away with openly destroying something, they’re quite capable of just being ineffective about defending it.

    1. apedad

      Are you talking about Mt. Rushmore or 1/6?

      1. Michael P

        Mt. Rushmore, “room to destroy” (in) Baltimore, multiple police precincts last year, 1/6, there’s a long and recent history of the left being willfully negligent about public resources that they stopped caring about.

  5. AmosArch

    So when do we get our apologies from the people who sneered at our prediction that this wouldn’t stop at Confederates?

  6. Carl_N_Brown

    What is their problem with Teddy Roosevelt?
    Even Cuban Communists have said the U.S. kicking Spain out of Cuba in 1898 was a good thing.

  7. Cal Cetín

    “Annette Gordon-Reed criticized the move.”

    From now on she’s *right-wing* professor Annette Gordon-Reed.” I certainly hope *she* doesn’t have any statues of herself.

