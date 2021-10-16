Prof. Renée Lettow Lerner (GW) Guest-Blogging About the Second and Seventh Amendments

I'm delighted to report that Prof. Renée Lettow Lerner, of the George Washington University Law School, will be guest-blogging this coming week about her new article, The Resilience of Substantive Rights and the False Hope of Procedural Rights: The Case of the Second Amendment and the Seventh Amendment, 116 Northwestern Law Review 275 (2021). Prof. Lerner is the Donald Phillip Rothschild Research Professor of Law at George Washington University Law School, where she specializes in U.S. and English legal history, civil and criminal procedure, and comparative law. In particular, she has written extensively about, among other things, the history of American juries. I very much look forward to her posts!