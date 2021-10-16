The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Guns

Prof. Renée Lettow Lerner (GW) Guest-Blogging About the Second and Seventh Amendments

|

I'm delighted to report that Prof. Renée Lettow Lerner, of the George Washington University Law School, will be guest-blogging this coming week about her new article, The Resilience of Substantive Rights and the False Hope of Procedural Rights: The Case of the Second Amendment and the Seventh Amendment, 116 Northwestern Law Review 275 (2021). Prof. Lerner is the Donald Phillip Rothschild Research Professor of Law at George Washington University Law School, where she specializes in U.S. and English legal history, civil and criminal procedure, and comparative law. In particular, she has written extensively about, among other things, the history of American juries. I very much look forward to her posts!

NEXT: Libel Lawsuit Filed over Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Cal Cetín

    The Seventh Amendment and the Grand Jury Clause of the Fifth Amendment are the last frontiers of the incorporation doctrine.

    My speculation? Neither will be incorporated.

    The Grand Jury Clause because incorporation would be too disruptive to the system and anyway grand juries aren’t really popular in the right circles.

    The Seventh Amendment because the states already comply with it about as widely as they do the “incorporated” amendments, if not more so.

    1. LawTalkingGuy

      Also grand juries are kind of useless.

  2. Aladdin's Carpet

    7th amendment:

    “In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.”

    You know, I knew the 7th amendment guaranteed trial by jury, and I knew that the 20 dollar clause is there because it is correctly made fun of. I didn’t realize until looking it up right now that the no reexaming facts tried by jury rule is in the constitution. I’ve always assumed that WAS part of the common law and convention.

    Though interestingly I do wonder, are there other references to “common law” in the constitution.

    I am curious if anyone has done a rigorous analysis of what “shall be otherwise re-examined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law” means, specifically it seems to imply certain facts CAN be reviewed, under common law, what exactly is that in this context? I presume part of these posts will contain such an analysis but idk.

Please to post comments