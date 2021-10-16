The Volokh Conspiracy

Libel Lawsuit Filed over Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult

|

The case in Eliot v. Lions Gate Entertainment (C.D. Cal.), filed by motivational speaker and author Marc Eliot. From the introduction:

[B]y misleading splicing of words, editing, and use of Plaintiff's images, Defendants insinuate that Plaintiff is dangerous, has been trained to kill, is capable of killing himself if told to, and condones sexual violence against women. Further, in the series Defendants equate Plaintiff to the likening of a rapist, an ISIS and Al Qaeda terrorist, a Nazi experimenter, and a murderer on command.

I don't know whether the lawsuit is well-founded, but the underlying story has been in the news, including as to odd legal procedural details, so I thought I'd note this latest twist.

  1. Michael D

    Don’t know anything about the case but I think we all know about mainstream media. Katie Couric confessed to this regarding her interview with RGB. They create a narrative to drive an agenda. I have no doubt there is some substance to the allegations contained in the plaintiff’s filing.

    1. Zarniwoop

      Holy confirmation bias, Batman!

    2. Zarniwoop

      But let’s break that down!
      1) “I don’t know anything about the case”: admission of lack of facts
      2) “but I think we all know about the mainstream media”: appeal to overgeneralization
      3) “Katie Couric blah blah”: appeal to existing biases
      4) “They create a narrative to drive an agenda”: identify disagreements as “the other” and assume nefarious intent
      5) lI have no doubt” … of a completely BS unsupported conclusion devoid from connection to reality.

      Propaganda 101, people. Give Michael D a big hand! Try your waitperson, tip the veal!

  2. Haven’t been following it closely, but when a case involving celebrities, socialites or famous athletes results in sentencing levels usually reserved in civilized countries for mass-murderers, the notion of having a Court of Star Chamber (which, despite the reputation, was very effective at insulating the law from political pressure by the aristocracy that it policed) doesn’t seem too far beyond the pale.

    Mr. D.

Please to post comments