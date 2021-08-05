The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Who Are The "Several Key Scholars" Who Support The New Eviction Moratorium? Apparently Laurence Tribe is one of them.

"I think the odds are greater this time around" the measure will prevail.

|

Shortly before the CDC issued the expanded eviction moratorium, President Biden shirked all responsibility for the action. He meekly cited the opinions of "several key scholars" who apparently supported the action, but wasn't so sure.

THE PRESIDENT:  The answer is twofold.  One, I've sought out constitutional scholars to determine what is the best possibility that would come from executive action, or the CDC's judgment, what could they do that was most likely to pass muster, constitutionally.

The bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it's not likely to pass constitutional muster.  Number one.  But there are several key scholars who think that it may and it's worth the effort.  But the present — you could not — the Court has already ruled on the present eviction moratorium.

Who are those scholars? Apparently Laurence Tribe is one of them. He bragged about his work to Politico:

While even Biden suggested the new incarnation of the eviction ban won't survive the high court's scrutiny, at least one prominent legal scholar has been in close touch with the White House in recent days contends the latest policy has a fighting chance of surviving a constitutional challenge.

"I think the odds are greater this time around," Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe said in an interview.

Why does Tribe think this new policy will pass constitutional muster? He cited two factors.

Tribe pointed to two changes that could affect the Supreme Court's take: one in the new policy and another in the state of the pandemic.

While the earlier eviction ban applied nationwide — something Kavanaugh pointedly noted in his brief opinion in June — the new one applies only in areas of substantial or widespread Covid-19 transmission. "The initial moratorium was nationwide and not targeted in health-specific terms that are of a sort that fit the mandate of the CDC," Tribe said.

The new policy covers 90% of the country, including all major urban areas. I suspect this 90% geographic area covers far more than 90% of the evictions nationwide. And as transmission rates increase, the covered areas will approach 100%. Still Tribe thinks a  slightly-more-narrow policy might assuage Justice Kavanaugh.

Tribe said he thinks those modifications might be enough to persuade the justices. "In a very large country, that leaves out a substantial part," he said.

I think Tribe badly misreads Kavanaugh--or he has a really low estimation of the Justice's resolve. I would look to another Harvard Law Professor for guidance. Noah Feldman explains that Biden's gambit will backfire.

The fact that Kavanaugh was offering both pragmatism and a compromise deserves recognition and acknowledgment. The authority of the CDC to issue a moratorium on a social policy issue with an indirect connection to preventing disease was always in question, and reasonable people could differ on it. By allowing moratorium to expire and inviting Congress to act, Kavanaugh was making an entirely sensible judgment. . . . Any president is always in an ongoing dialogue with the Supreme Court. Both branches of government are also talking to Congress. In this instance, the relevant beat of the dialogue was Kavanaugh saying to the Biden administration that he didn't want to put people out on the street, but that in order to respect the Constitution, the Biden administration must go to Congress to extend the ban. Instead of acknowledging and respecting this point, Biden essentially told Kavanaugh that he was going to ignore him. . . .  Ignoring the swing justice when he is being reasonable and compromising is a terrible idea for a president.

I agree entirely with Feldman. Biden's cave to progressives will harm him in the long term with a Justice who is likely to moderate on contentious legal issues. The Wall Street Journal identifies the lesson that Justice Kavanaugh should draw here:

As the Justices navigate a polarized political climate, one temptation is to avoid direct confrontations with the elected branches. But polarization is increasing the willingness of political officials of both parties to exceed the limits of their power. The Justices can't let legal caution become a license to lawlessness.

I also agree entirely. I hope that Justice Kavanaugh recognizes that a "cooperative" approach to the separation of powers does not work.

Still, the Biden Administration can win by losing–slowly. In June, the Court sat on the petition for several weeks without taking action, hoping the controversy would go away. And the Biden administration is counting on dilatory tactics. The President admitted any delay would allow the states to distribute more money. Tribe said the Court intervening before the money is distributed would be "quite irresponsible."

"To make that impossible because of something of a legal cloud over what the administration opted to do would be quite irresponsible," added Tribe, who acknowledged his conversations with the White House but said he wasn't sure whether he'd have any ongoing involvement in crafting a defense of the policy.

For the administration's stake, it should pass on Tribe's legal services. He is not a DOJ employee, and should have no role in this defense. Tribe really should have kept his mouth shut with the press. But he couldn't help it. All of the landlord litigants should immediately submit FOIA requests for any communications the White House or DOJ had with Tribe. If the White House is outsourcing its constitutional discourse to members of the public–indeed a member of the White House Supreme Court commission!–the public should know what that advice was.

Speaking of which, we still do not have an SG nominee. Josh Gerstein writes at Politico:

For now, it appears that role will fall primarily to the administration's top lawyer at the Supreme Court: Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar.

Veterans of that office have long expected Prelogar to be nominated to the job on a permanent basis, but six months after Biden's swearing-in, no nominee for the prestigious post has been announced. That makes it the highest-ranking vacancy in Justice Department leadership that remains without a nominee.

At what point does the long-dormant Vacancy Reform Act Twitter get going?

NEXT: Federal Judge Imposes Sanctions on Lawyers Who Filed Frivolous Election Suit

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. dwb68

    “he has a really low estimation of the Justice’s resolve”

    I doubt it. Kavanaugh has zero spine, so Tribe is probably right. He got played. When people get played they don’t think to themselves “Gee I got played, I was dumb, I should not believe another word they tell me.” Instead, they double down. See also: Roberts who kept allowing California to move the goal posts to evade a Supreme Court review.

    1. Tribe’s scholarly research and conclusions always support the Democrat platform. That is statistically significant.

      1. Krychek_2

        It may simply mean that the Democrats have better arguments.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

          That would explain the half-century-plus trajectory of the American culture war.

    2. Bob from Ohio

      “Kavanaugh has zero spine, so Tribe is probably right. ”

      Let’s not forget Roberts was in the “liberal” four.

  2. TwelveInchPianist

    “Still, the Biden Administration can win by losing–slowly.”

    It wins either way. If Biden ended the moratorium, he would be responsible for the people being evicted. If the courts end it, he gets to blame the courts.

    1. dwb68

      Right as the Supreme Court grants cert, the Biden admin will withdraw the order and say we wont do it again. That will moot the case. And, Kavanaugh will allow them to do it again.

      Then the CDC can come back in Oct with a different order….

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

    “I hope that Justice Kavanaugh recognizes that a “cooperative” approach to the separation of powers does not work.”

    And I hope America’s elected officials enlarge the Supreme Court, creating a Court far more representative of modern, educated, reasoning, mainstream, liberal-libertarian, majority America.

    Let’s see whose vision prevails — make that, continues to prevail –in America.

    (This part — “Tribe really should have kept his mouth shut” — demonstrates a remarkable lack of self-awareness.)

    1. buckleup

      Never gonna happen Artie, the court stays at 9. But it will be 7-2 in a few years after the GOP takes over, and all your dreams torn asunder.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        Just not enough uneducated racists, fairy-tale-believing gay bashers, backwater misogynists, etc. left in modern, improving America to enable the Republicans to take over anything (outside of the likes of Wyoming, Mississippi, and Alabama).

  4. DaveM

    If I were an attorney, it would scare the daylights out of me to have a President admit he is intentionally disregarding the Supreme Court. That’s an attack on the entire institution of law.

    If the Courts can be simply ignored, then why bother following the law? And if the law is irrelevant, then so are its practitioners and attendants.

    I’m trying to imagine an analog for my line of business, but I’m coming up empty. There is no scenario where intentionally not following agreed-upon standards is a good thing — except in crime, I suppose.

    1. JBogart

      The Supreme Court has not handed down a decision on this issue. There was no briefing and no argument. One justice issued a statement, not the Court. This is not “disregarding the Supreme Court” because the Court has not yet actually spoken on the issues.

      1. Bob from Ohio

        Four justices issued an opinion that the CDC moratorium was illegal, a fifth an opinion that agreed but said since it was expiring in a month, no injunction was appropriate.

        Its not just a “statement”.

  5. Bob from Ohio

    LOL First “scholar” I thought of when I read Biden’s comment.

  6. Sarcastr0

    The CDC moratorium is bad policy, and also an abuse of procedure. You’d think that’d be enough. But Blackman has always been a conservative narrative hipster.
    And thus Blackman has once again reasoned his way into a factual narrative that just happens to be aligned exactly with what you’d think he would want to think in real time.

    Knowing when to delegate to experts and when not to is the mark of a good leader.
    You do so if you’re quite sure you’re going to follow what they say anyway. Then you’re not wasting their and your time with a needless approval rout.

    Deciding to never delegate to experts is what people who have not thought hard about leadership…or are grasping for something to get angry about.

    1. Bob from Ohio

      Biden under political pressure directed the “experts” to make the decision, then pretended to “delegate”.

      Rube bait. Looks like it caught one.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        I would never argue with Bob from Ohio with respect to what constitutes “rube bait.”

  7. Don Nico

    “Knowing when to delegate to experts and when not to is the mark of a good leader.”
    I’d qualify that based on what teach in my strategic management course.
    Delegation is appropriate when the “expert” has a recognized position of authority with the appropriate competence. Otherwise it is a dereliction of duty on the part of the leader

    1. Sarcastr0

      I think you’re mixing up accountability and responsibility here.

      The delegator is still accountable. But taking on a responsibility when it will always be a rubber stamp is dumb.

  8. Don Nico

    “Deciding to never delegate”
    is what gets an executive tangled in the weeds.

Please to post comments