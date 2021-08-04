Presidential Maladministration in the Biden Administration

THE PRESIDENT: The answer is twofold. One, I've sought out constitutional scholars to determine what is the best possibility that would come from executive action, or the CDC's judgment, what could they do that was most likely to pass muster, constitutionally.

The bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it's not likely to pass constitutional muster. Number one. But there are several key scholars who think that it may and it's worth the effort. But the present — you could not — the Court has already ruled on the present eviction moratorium.

So I think what you're going to see, and I — look, I want to make it clear: I told you I would not tell the Justice Department or the medical experts, the scientists what they should say or do. So I don't want to get ahead.

The CDC has to make the — I asked the CDC to go back and consider other options that may be available to them. You're going to hear from them what those other options are.

I have been informed they're about to make a judgment as to potential other options. Whether that option will pass constitutional measure with this administration, I can't tell you. I don't know. There are a few scholars who say it will and others who say it's not likely to.

But, at a minimum, by the time it gets litigated, it will probably give some additional time while we're getting that $45 billion out to people who are, in fact, behind in the rent and don't have the money. That's why it was passed in — in the act that we passed in the beginning of my administration, and it went to the states. . . .

But in the meantime, I've asked, isn't there any safety valve we can put in? And it's the one I explained to you. Again, CDC will announce that and the details of exactly how it works. I'm not telling — I told them I want them to take a look. I didn't tell them what they had to do.

And my hope is, it's going to be a new moratorium that in some way — and I'm not going to announce it now; I'll let them announce it — in some way covers close to 90 percent of the American people who are renters. And so that's all I can tell you now.

Thank you very much.

Q Why not 100 percent? What's the difference?

THE PRESIDENT: Because it's a — (laughs) — let them explain that to you. Okay? I don't want to get too far ahead.