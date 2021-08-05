The Volokh Conspiracy

Election 2020

Federal Judge Imposes Sanctions on Lawyers Who Filed Frivolous Election Suit

The attorneys failed to make reasonable efforts to verify their allegations. Will the Kraken lawyers be next?

|

A federal magistrate judge in Colorado granted defendants' motion for sanctions against lawyers who filed a frivolous class-action lawsuit seeking to challenge the 2020 election results. The court's 68-page opinion in O'Rourke v. Dominion voting Systems does not hold back,

The court granted the motion for sanctions based upon the following conclusions:

(1) That this lawsuit was filed in bad faith;

(2) That Plaintiffs' counsel's legal contention that the Plaintiffs had Article III standing to bring this suit was not warranted by existing law or a nonfrivolous argument for extending, modifying, or reversing existing law or establishing new law. To the contrary, I find that Plaintiffs' counsel's arguments on the issue of standing frivolous;

(3) That Plaintiffs' counsel's act of filing a lawsuit in Colorado against state officials from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin was not warranted by existing law or a nonfrivolous argument for extending, modifying, or reversing existing law or establishing new law. To the contrary, it was obvious that there was no personal jurisdiction in Colorado over these defendants and suit against these state officials should never have been filed in Colorado;

(4) That, in light of the unusual and highly volatile circumstances of this case and the surrounding political environment, Plaintiffs' counsel did not conduct a reasonable inquiry into whether the factual contentions had evidentiary support. Without doing any independent confirmation via, for example, the hiring of experts, or speaking to lawyers who had filed other failed lawsuits, they improperly accepted allegations from those suits and from media reports at face value and cut and pasted them into their Complaint and Amended Complaint;

(5) That because of its inherent legal flaws and the inadequate inquiry into the factual allegations by Plaintiffs' counsel, this lawsuit should never have been filed in the first place or, using the Tenth Circuit's test, no "reasonable attorney admitted to practice before the district court would file such a document." Predator Int'l, Inc., 793 F.3d at 1182 (quoting Adamson, 855 F.2d at 673);

(6) That Plaintiffs' counsel's filing of a motion for leave to amend, without addressing the obvious fatal problems with standing and lack of personal jurisdiction, while attempting to add RICO claims based on a TIME magazine article that provided no support for such claims, was a violation of 28 U.S.C. § 1927 in that the attempt to amend unreasonably and vexatiously multiplied the proceedings;

(7) That Plaintiffs' counsel improperly included in a federal complaint highly disputed and inflammatory statements by the former President stating categorically that ""DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE" without doing anything to independently verify the truth of that statement;

(8) That sanctions are merited under Rule 11 (except with respect to Pennsylvania) and 28 U.S.C. § 1927.

(9) That sanctions are further merited under this Court's inherent authority because of the bad faith nature of the filing of the suit that Plaintiffs' counsel knew or should have known was doomed to failure from the very beginning; and

(10) That sanctions are required to deter the filing of frivolous, politically motivated lawsuits such as this in the future and to compensate the Defendants for the unnecessary expenditure of private and public money in defense of a frivolous lawsuit filed without reasonable legal basis and without a reasonable inquiry into the facts.

As the U.S. Supreme Court has noted, "the filing of complaints, papers, or other motions without taking the necessary care in their preparation" constitutes an "abuse of the judicial system, subject to separate sanction." Such abuses were certainly committed in many of the suits filed to challenge the 2020 election results, and they are worthy of sanction. Parties rarely seek sanctions, and courts rarely grant them (which is too bad), but the relevant standards appear to be met here. And now that one judge has ordered sanctions, I suspect it is likely others will follow suit. Perhaps the Kraken attorneys are next.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. apedad

    So what are the sanctions (IANAL)?

    “For the foregoing reasons, it is HEREBY ORDERED that Plaintiffs’ counsel shall jointly and severally pay the moving Defendants’ reasonable attorneys for (1) having to prepare and argue the motions to dismiss, and (2) having to prepare and argue the oppositions to the Motion for Leave to Amend.”

    The Judge added:

    “The Court will note that the “reasonable” fees for commercial litigators vary wildly across the country. While hourly rates in excess of $1,000 per hour for an experienced litigator may be the going rate in some locations on the coasts, it is not the case in Colorado. The Court will be looking to the Colorado Bar Association Economics of Law Practice Survey for guidance on the reasonableness of the rates requested.”

    1. N. REID NEUREITER,United States Magistrate Judge, is an agent of the ACLU, and a Democrat attack dog. He needs to be removed and sent to prison.

      1. Krychek_2

        But Daivd, I thought you were against frivolous lawsuits.

        1. Queen Amalthea

          He’s against sane, non-authoritarian thought.

        2. I am against frivolous lawsuits. However, I have come to support the American Rule. I think it was Kosinski again who persuaded me. He said, would you like the losing side to pay the fees for OJ’s Dream Team Defense? Smarter than Volokh, and the feminists got rid of him.

    2. Krychek_2

      They’ve been ordered to pay the defendant’s attorneys fees and costs related to the motion to dismiss and motion for leave to amend, which are likely to run to thousands of dollars. However, he cautioned them to charge Colorado rates rather than California rates.

  2. dwb68

    Off topic, Kids CLimate case:
    No order yet
    The filing of briefs continues: http://climatecasechart.com/climate-change-litigation/case/juliana-v-united-states/

    The NRDC amicus brief entered 7/13 seems to anticipate some sort of settlement or consent decree. But hey, even if there is one, the States may have no protectable interest to intervene.

    I mean seriously WTF. If the Biden DOJ, the plaintiffs, and the judge are all colluding to enter into a consent decree in a case the the Ninth has mandated dismissal, you might be forgiven if you think the rule of law is dead in the USA.

  3. Moderation4ever

    I am very happy to see this happening. Elections are important and should not be subjected to frivolous, poor reasoned lawsuits. Lawsuits like these and other did not use the judicial system in good faith but rather used the lawsuits as a devise to excite there followers.

    There was ample opportunity for the filing of lawsuits with good arguments and evidence. That this was not done supports the validity of the election.

  4. WillDD

    Hope the DOJ’s defense (under former Judge Merrick Garland) of the Biden’s eviction moratorium, which actually counts on the delays caused by litigation, is given the same scrutiny.

    1. Skipping right by most of the nonsense to get to the interesting bit: You think the same standard should apply to defending a suit as to filing one in the first place?

  5. Aktenberg78

    Only a deluded liberal could think these suits are “frivolous” but lawsuits against Remington on the basis that they marketed their guns to killers or lawsuits against a baker for not baking a cake for a “couple” whose idea of marriage consummating is ejaculating into another man’s lower intestine, are legitimate.

    1. Surely you wouldn’t accuse the government of Mexico of filing frivolous lawsuits? https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-58091071

      1. Aktenberg78

        Yes, I would. Mexico is a corrupt shithole, largely because of its endemically violent and drunk mestizo population, and they need to get their own house in order before pointing fingers.

        1. Doing something about all that violence would probably be easier if Mexican criminals couldn’t simply go to Wallmart to pick up automatic weapons.

  6. Huh. I am generally in favor of sanctions for frivolous lawsuits, but are we now looking at the politicization of this practice, where the only lawsuits sanctioned are those by people whose politics we don’t like? Did Stacey Abrams file lawsuits and/or get sanctioned or did she just yammer on for years about how she was the rightful governor? I know there are problems with the idea as far as access to the courts go, but seems like there was a lot of discussion on the “loser pays” proposals some years ago.

    That being said, it was an ongoing frustration to me, given the amount of actual evidence of problems with our election system* that the people filing lawsuits were generally non-serious and in some cases nutty. Seriously, what lawyer says that she will be releasing the Kraken during a press conference?

    *I’m not claiming that Trump won, just that there were serious issues that need to be addressed, and aren’t being because of politics.

    1. Just out of curiosity: When you observed that, despite the vast amounts of money available, no serious lawyer was submitting serious evidence in court, you didn’t conclude that maybe your understanding of the evidence was a little off?

      1. Aktenberg78

        By definition, there couldn’t be any evidence, because the Democrats destroyed all of it. Ever hear of spoliation?

        1. That’s convenient. I think I’m going to sue the US government for ONE TRILLION DOLLARS because of something that I can’t prove because they destroyed all the evidence.

          1. apedad

            Make sure you use the Dr. Evil voice too.

