Fourth Amendment

"Apple Plans to Scan US iPhones for Child Abuse Imagery"

From Irish Times (Madhumita Murgia & Tim Bradshaw):

Apple intends to install software on American iPhones to scan for child abuse imagery, according to people briefed on its plans, raising alarm among security researchers who warn that it could open the door to surveillance of millions of people's personal devices….

The automated system would proactively alert a team of human reviewers if it believes illegal imagery is detected, who would then contact law enforcement if the material can be verified. The scheme will initially roll out only in the US….

The proposals are Apple's attempt to find a compromise between its own promise to protect customers' privacy and ongoing demands from governments, law enforcement agencies and child safety campaigners for more assistance in criminal investigations, including terrorism and child pornography….

"It is an absolutely appalling idea, because it is going to lead to distributed bulk surveillance of … our phones and laptops," said Ross Anderson, professor of security engineering at the University of Cambridge.

Although the system is currently trained to spot child sex abuse, it could be adapted to scan for any other targeted imagery and text, for instance, terror beheadings or anti-government signs at protests, say researchers. Apple's precedent could also increase pressure on other tech companies to use similar techniques….

It would be important to learn just how much government pressure Apple was under to implement such a feature, or even whether the government actively solicited this (even in the absence of coercive pressure). Some courts have concluded that the Fourth Amendment applies even to private searches if the police "instigated" or "encouraged" the search, and the private entity "engaged in the search with the intent of assisting the police"; see also, for instance, this decision and this nonprecedential decision. The Supreme Court's Skinner v. Railway Labor Executives' Ass'n points in that direction as well (though the program there had some special features, such as removal of legal barriers to the searches). Other courts, though, conclude that mere "governmental encouragement of private 'searches'" isn't enough, and that the private search becomes government action covered by the Fourth Amendment only if there is compulsion (perhaps including subtle compulsion).

Note, though, that there's also a twist here: The Court has held that police drug dog sniffs of luggage aren't "searches" for Fourth Amendment purposes because they "disclose only whether a space contains contraband" (setting aside the possibility of drug dog error), and thus don't invade any legitimate privacy interest. Could hash-value-based searches be treated the same way, so that even if Apple's search is treated as government action subject to the Fourth Amendment, it wouldn't be treated as a "search"? That's unsettled, see U.S. v. Miller (6th Cir. 2020):

Did the hash-value matching "invade" Miller's reasonable expectation of privacy? According to the Supreme Court, binary searches that disclose only whether a space contains contraband are not Fourth Amendment "searches." Illinois v. Caballes (2005). The Court has held, for example, that the government does not invade a reasonable expectation of privacy when a police dog sniffs luggage for drugs. United States v. Place (1983). Yet the Court has also held that a thermal-imaging device detecting the heat emanating from a house invades such an expectation because it can show more than illegal growing operations (such as the "hour each night the lady of the house takes her daily sauna and bath"). Kyllo v. U.S. (2001). Which category does hash-value matching fall within? Is it like a dog sniff? Or a thermal-imaging device? We also need not consider this question and will assume that hash-value searching counts as an invasion of a reasonable expectation of privacy. Cf. Richard P. Salgado, Fourth Amendment Search and the Power of the Hash, 119 Harv. L. Rev. F. 38 (2005).

If any of you know more about the governmental involvement in this decision, or for that matter the broader state action law related to such searches, please let me know.

UPDATE: Here's Apple's announcement:

Another important concern is the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online. CSAM refers to content that depicts sexually explicit activities involving a child.

To help address this, new technology in iOS and iPadOS will allow Apple to detect known CSAM images stored in iCloud Photos. This will enable Apple to report these instances to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). NCMEC acts as a comprehensive reporting center for CSAM and works in collaboration with law enforcement agencies across the United States.

Apple's method of detecting known CSAM is designed with user privacy in mind. Instead of scanning images in the cloud, the system performs on-device matching using a database of known CSAM image hashes provided by NCMEC and other child safety organizations. Apple further transforms this database into an unreadable set of hashes that is securely stored on users' devices.

Before an image is stored in iCloud Photos, an on-device matching process is performed for that image against the known CSAM hashes. This matching process is powered by a cryptographic technology called private set intersection, which determines if there is a match without revealing the result. The device creates a cryptographic safety voucher that encodes the match result along with additional encrypted data about the image. This voucher is uploaded to iCloud Photos along with the image.

Using another technology called threshold secret sharing, the system ensures the contents of the safety vouchers cannot be interpreted by Apple unless the iCloud Photos account crosses a threshold of known CSAM content. The threshold is set to provide an extremely high level of accuracy and ensures less than a one in one trillion chance per year of incorrectly flagging a given account.

Only when the threshold is exceeded does the cryptographic technology allow Apple to interpret the contents of the safety vouchers associated with the matching CSAM images. Apple then manually reviews each report to confirm there is a match, disables the user's account, and sends a report to NCMEC. If a user feels their account has been mistakenly flagged they can file an appeal to have their account reinstated.

This innovative new technology allows Apple to provide valuable and actionable information to NCMEC and law enforcement regarding the proliferation of known CSAM. And it does so while providing significant privacy benefits over existing techniques since Apple only learns about users' photos if they have a collection of known CSAM in their iCloud Photos account. Even in these cases, Apple only learns about images that match known CSAM.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by their institutions.

  1. ReaderY

    They say they’re going to do it for child pornography.

    But of course, if you can do it for child pornography, you can do it for anything.

    Also, it seems hard to understand how sniffing by police dogs could be a relevant analogy. Apple is communications provider. It supplies hardware; it’s not a social media provider subject to Section 230.

    Isn’t what’s being proposed wiretapping? That would seem the most on-point source of law. Tapping people’s phone conversations etc. on the possibility you mught find something is witetapping. It has no analogy at all to sniffing by police dogs. Nor does it have anything to do with messages or comments posted on a social media platform’s own website.

    1. OldCurmudgeon

      >But of course, if you can do it for child pornography, you can do it for anything.

      And, importantly, Apple can no longer argue that various subpoenas, etc. should be suppressed because it’s “impossible to comply.” That is, even if Apple wants to limit it to kiddie porn, others will force them to broader.

    2. ChrisC

      We just want to search you house for (fill in the blank). Surely you don’t object to this reasonable action to preserve public safety. You don’t have anything to hide do you, otherwise why would you possibly object?

    3. Noscitur a sociis

      Also, it seems hard to understand how sniffing by police dogs could be a relevant analogy. Apple is communications provider. It supplies hardware; it’s not a social media provider subject to Section 230.

      Is there supposed to be a connection between these two sentences?

    4. Commenter_XY

      You perfectly nailed my thought in your first two sentences.

    5. Noscitur a sociis

      Isn’t what’s being proposed wiretapping?

      1. The article says that Apple would scan stored files, not communications.

      2. Presumably Apple will include consenting to this monitoring in its terms of services.

  2. Brett Bellmore

    I’d note that, if you know the hashing algorithm, hash based searches can be spoofed.

    In two ways:

    1) You can, automatically even, alter a genuine match image to fail to match. The application for people actually sharing the real images is obvious.

    or,

    2) You can generate a hash collision between a genuine match image you’ve created and seeded where it will be found, and an image that would not have been designated by a human.

    So, you could take some real child porn, (Again, if you knew the hash algorithm.) and alter it to produce the same hash code as some innocent image that you know would be found on your target’s phone. Perhaps some meme that’s being shared around?

    Then you take your altered image, and put it where it will be found and flagged.

    Suddenly, a bunch of people sharing a meme you don’t like get flagged as having child porn! Or maybe it’s a family photo of a politician you’re out to embarrass.

    See, the key here is that the algorithm doesn’t actually recognize what’s in the image. It just does a mathematical operation on the image to produce a reasonably small number that you can look for in the future when checking other images.

    The bottom line is, even if they approach this legitimately, it opens up the possiblity of some really nasty pranks on the part of anybody who has the algorithm.

    I don’t know the legal significance of the fact that Apple would need access to a large collection of child porn to generate the hash table in the first place…

    1. Brett Bellmore

      Large enough that you could prank the system up front by inserting some innocent images into it, of course…

    2. Noscitur a sociis

      The bottom line is, even if they approach this legitimately, it opens up the possiblity of some really nasty pranks on the part of anybody who has the algorithm.

      How? All a hit on the hash value does is prompt someone to view the flagged file (and, I’d imagine, trigger an investigation of the pranker if it doesn’t correspond with what it’s supposed to.)

  3. AmosArch

    Rule of thumb. If its ‘for the children’ its a terrible idea that would not be countenanced otherwise.

  4. Indy Lawyer

    Assuming such a system is implemented (I never trust non-tech journalists to get tech stories right), my first question is: are they planning on doing this on their iCloud servers? If so, then there’s an argument to be made that, by uploading your photos to a third-party server, you don’t have a reasonable expectation of privacy. (I don’t necessarily agree with that argument).

    If it’s done on your phone, which is advertised as being secure, then that’s a different story. But they could theoretically get around that via the non-optional licensing agreement you agree to any time you use the iPhone software.

    And Apple, or anyone, would not need a large collection to generate such hashes: they are usually generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or law enforcement agencies and then distributed to companies like Apple, Google, etc. so they can run the hashes against what they have.

    And although it’s easy to alter (by one pixel even) an image and produce an entirely new hash, most perverts don’t know that and share the images unaltered.

    And although theoretically possible, it’s *very* difficult to alter an innocent image to match that of a known bad one. And even then, the story says Apple will then take any known images and subject them to human screening to make sure that they aren’t “innocent” images.

    Still, it does raise privacy concerns from a company that says they consider privacy a human right. I wonder if this will be an opt-in thing on the phone (which I doubt), or a server-side only thing (so you don’t have to use iCloud).

    Still, it’s all just talk until we hear the actual plans.

    1. Bob from Ohio

      “they are usually generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or law enforcement agencies and then distributed”

      Government is smut peddler. Best bet for a pervert is to go work for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children it seems.

      1. Noscitur a sociis

        Not to kink-shame, but I agree that a sexual fixation on a list of hash values would indeed be pretty out there.

    2. Brett Bellmore

      “And although theoretically possible, it’s *very* difficult to alter an innocent image to match that of a known bad one.”

      I’m talking about altering a ‘bad’ one to match a known innocent one. And I think you’re dramatically overstating how difficult it is, if you have the hashing algorithm.

      But it seems Apple is going to settle that question for us, aren’t they.

  5. captcrisis

    My daughter sent me a photo of my baby grandchild in the bathtub. I’m toast.

  6. rsteinmetz

    Sounds like a proof of concept for the Chinese Government.

  7. loki13

    Apple has announced it:

    https://www.apple.com/child-safety/

    They have the tech sheets there as well.

    ….I am shocked, and not in a good way, that this is real.

    1. Brett Bellmore

      I am unshocked, and not in a good way, that this is real. If you haven’t figured out yet that tech firms generally have no backbone when it comes to pressure from the left, you haven’t been paying attention.

      And it’s not like the left are going to desert Apple over this, while Apple probably doesn’t mind losing any right-wing customers.

      1. bevis the lumberjack

        The left?

        No. The government. This kind of stuff takes a while to develop so who knows which administration this came from. Quit letting your side off the hook.

      2. Sarcastr0

        Believe it or not this kind of thing has bipartisan support, Brett.

        I also think it’s unwise, but your tribalism is pretty silly when it comes to overreaching to stop child abuse.

        1. Commenter_XY

          Define over-reaching, Sarcastr0.

          But first, let me ask this: Is Apple doing the right thing here? Why or why not?

  8. AmosArch

    If possessing and distributing child pornography is a crime that inherently abuses a child than what the heck are LEOs and tech companies doing maintaining gigantic databases (not to mention their unwitting hosting of other material) that probably dwarf the size of any two bit private pedo rings wildest dream of a collection and are probably by far the biggest in existence? It makes no difference that this is supposedly ‘for a good cause’. The working theory is that possession is inherently harmful. Its like raping a person to try to prevent other rapes. LEOs are even worse in that they sometimes outright distribute this stuff.

  9. ChrisC

    Apple announces that they are inserting software in their phones sold in China to detect evidence/pictures of people used in human slavery operations. Oh, wait, they aren’t doing that.

  10. DWB

    I like to joke that baby-killing and buggery are the only two “rights” that the modern left care about. Sadly, apparently I was correct.

    Progressives really are in a hurry …

    1. Brett Bellmore

      Yes, they are in a hurry, they’re afraid they’re going to lose in the midterms, and are rushing to get their police state finished before then.

      1. Sarcastr0

        Both of you knee-jerk insisting this is a liberal initiative to bring in the police state are really telling a lot about your weird and paranoid worldview.

        We do not live in a political thriller.

  11. Darth Buckeye

    The report talks about child abuse, not child porn, but that is a minor issue. I see a problem with false positives. Apple finds a false positive and reports it. The police do a detailed scan of the defendant’s phone; they don’t find evidence of child abuse or child porn, but they find evidence suggesting (but not proving) other crimes. They keep digging and digging…until they find evidence of a real crime.

  12. bevis the lumberjack

    This is so flagrantly in contradiction to things like the 4th amendment that it’s just stunning.

    How can rational people not understand that things like this (and for that matter Biden’s permanent anti eviction thing) are against the law?

    Obvious answer is that they do and they give zero shits about what’s right. And Apple had the gall to run ads recently regarding how committed they are to our privacy.

  13. Stephen Lathrop

    Smug flip-phone user here. But I have a question.

    Color correction—even slight, subjectively unnoticeable-except-by-experts color correction—can notably alter the histogram of a photographic image. For one thing, pixels near contrast margins can be altered so that previously-differentiated pixels become identical, at the cost of an almost-imperceptible loss of detail. If you do that, which anyone could do automatically to every image, what does that do to hash values? Do they become useless?

    1. Noscitur a sociis

      Yes, even a change undetectable to a normal human would prevent that automated hash detection from working.

      In spite of that fact, there are lots of pedophiles in prison right now who got caught in this fashion.

  14. Commenter_XY

    Professor Volokh…Doesn’t this entire question turn on whether the federal government role here? If the federal government “instigates” or “encourages” Apple, and Apple “engages in the search with the intent of assisting [law enforcement]”, that crosses the line, right? Isn’t that the crux of the matter?

    What happens when the rest of the OEMs jump on board: Samsung, Lenovo, LG, oppo, etc.? Or Google?

    1. Sarcastr0

      It’s an is/ought question.

      Is may depend on the government.

      Ought, this is a bad idea period. Though not too hard to understand.

      1. Commenter_XY

        Ok, you answered my question. We agree – this is a bad idea by Apple.

        1. Sarcastr0

          Right.
          Child abuse and child porn tend to make for some pretty bad broad policies in criminal justice.

          Easy for me to say – I don’t have kids yet.

