Revisiting the Right to Bear Arms after Summer 2020 Rioting

The final version of my article, The Right to Armed Self-Defense in the Light of Law Enforcement Abdication, published in the Georgetown Journal of Law and Public Policy, is now available for download.

The basic theme of the article is that the inability or unwillingness (often under standdown orders from politicians) of law enforcement to protect life and property during the summer 2020 riots and looting in cities across the country undermines the claim of opponents of the right to keep and bear arms that individual firearms ownership is obsolete given the existence of modern police forces.

One contribution the article makes is to document the scope of the lawlessness last summer, which was largely ignored by the media. The article did not attempt to be comprehensive, but it may still be the most thorough discussion of the extent of the unrest, the lack of police response, and of efforts by citizens to protect themselves with firearms.

Meanwhile, I just came across a strange response to my article, and articles with similar themes, by Duke Law professor Joseph Blocher and Yale Law professor Reva Siegel. They write,

Advocates for guns have seized on the events of the past year — especially racial justice protests — as occasion to argue for an expanded right to keep and bear arms.20 Some scholars argue that the state has no monopoly on tools of violence, "especially in times of emergency and civil unrest;"21 they contend that armed self-defense is critical "in a time of lawless violence"22 and that "in the absence of a viable, effective police presence, [it is] in practice the primary mechanism citizens have to protect themselves, their businesses, their employees, and their property from violence"23 or from "tyrannous factions."24 Such arguments effectively read the racial justice protests through Heller's law and order lens, coding them as crime rather than speech or assembly. Doing so obscures the harms to public life that public carry can inflict, and it privileges the claims of citizens who rely on guns — rather than gun laws — to respond to fears of violence.

Citing my article for this point is academic malpractice. I don't think my article could be any clearer that I was writing in response to looting, rioting, shootings, arson, and other mayhem and violence, not to "racial justice protests." I even pointed out, explicitly, that "it appears that the vast majority of BLM protestors were peaceful, and many of the looters and rioters were doing so opportunistically, not because they believed it furthered 'the cause.'"

For reasons that escape me, progressives have been unwilling to distinguish between peaceful racial justice protesters and those who engaged in wanton violence that claimed a dozen or so lives, caused billions of dollars of property damage, and left residents of American cities, often members of minority groups, begging for police intervention that was not forthcoming. From the article:

In Minneapolis—a city hit especially hard by recent rioting—the summer of 2020 saw groups of armed residents protecting property and life from law breakers. In the city's Lake Street neighborhood—which was at the heart of recent riots—restauranteur Cesia Baires formed Security Latinos De La Lake, a group of gun-toting locals dedicated to protecting the area's Latino community. Baires' group was one of many armed neighborhood watches that sprung up in the Twin Cities.224 "It's not something that I would want," Baires told MPR, "but . . . we were left alone. . . . There were no cops that would come around. So what are we to do? Just stand there and do nothing?"225 The local NAACP chapter also organized groups of armed residents to guard local businesses during this summer's wave of rioting.226 In the city's predominantly-Black Folwell neighborhood, "it became . . . apparent . . . that the police weren't available to help. . . . [w]hen protests and ransacking of businesses erupted" in May.227 As a result, residents "banded together to protect themselves[,] . . . . sitting outside businesses with guns to make sure outside groups didn't attack."228 After several Black-owned businesses were destroyed during demonstrations, City Councilman Jeremiah Ellison (son of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison) organized his own group of mostly-Black armed citizens.229 The group was formed to protect businesses in a neighborhood "considered [to be] the heart of the city's black community."230 In one incidence of armed self-defense during the rioting in Minneapolis, video footage shows armed volunteers standing outside a tobacco shop to help the storeowners defend the premises against rioters and looters.231 One gun-toting volunteer explained that while "we definitely don't agree with the looting, but we do agree with the cause for protests."232

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Don Nico

    Bernstein,
    That is life in academe in a polarized age.
    Suck it up and move on.

  2. dwb68

    For reasons that escape me, progressives have been unwilling to distinguish between peaceful racial justice protesters and those who engaged in wanton violence that claimed a dozen or so lives, caused billions of dollars of property damage, and left residents of American cities, often members of minority groups, begging for police intervention that was not forthcoming.

    Well, duh. Socialism is not a merit based system which allows the distinction between people who work or are law abiding, and those who slack and.or break the law. Why would you expect a movement based on Marxism to make a distinction between good police officers and bad, or peaceful protests and rioters?

    1. Queen Amalthea

      I don’t think Marxism/socialism doesn’t allow for a distinction between law abiding folks and criminals. If anything they broaden the distinction by recognizing ‘economic crimes’ that we don’t.

      1. dwb68

        “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime”

        The only distinction in Marxism/socialism is whether you are useful to the state or not.

        1. Queen Amalthea

          I guess you haven’t read much actual Marxists/socialists then. The ones I’ve read thought that crime hurt workers primarily and should be combated.

      2. Brett Bellmore

        Broaden AND narrow: Legal things become crimes if they don’t approve of them, illegal things stop being crimes if they do approve.

        Thus charging rent is an “economic crime”, arson of an occupied building isn’t any crime at all, if it’s done by an ideological ally.

        1. Queen Amalthea

          I’m pretty sure Marxist countries prohibited arson. Heck, they probably had stiffer penalties than we do.

  3. apedad

    “For reasons that escape me, progressives have been unwilling to distinguish between peaceful racial justice protesters and those who. . . ”

    For reasons that escape me (actually they don’t), a certain law professor simply lumps ‘progressives’ into one pile without distinguishing. . . anything.

    1. TwelveInchPianist

      “For reasons that escape me (actually they don’t), a certain law professor simply lumps ‘progressives’ into one pile without distinguishing. . . anything.”

      Is the reason that doesn’t escape you the fact that such a generalized statement is a clear, concise way to describe a trait that many people of a given group share?

      1. Queen Amalthea

        Clear and concise via being literally wrong?

        1. TwelveInchPianist

          It’s only literally wrong if you understand “progressives have been unwilling” in this context to mean “all progressives have been unwilling” instead of “in general, progressives have been unwilling”

          Based on some of your other comments, you would attribute such an understanding to people “on the spectrum”.

          1. Queen Amalthea

            You mean if I read it as written? Academic writing is supposed to be careful and this is a lazy overgeneralization (in an otherwise interesting article).

            1. TwelveInchPianist

              If you read it as written, you understand that it is a generalization.

              1. Sarcastr0

                Weird how many on the right in this comment thread aren’t picking that up.

  4. Jimmy the Dane

    “Citing my article for this point is academic malpractice. I don’t think my article could be any clearer that I was writing in response to looting, rioting, shootings, arson, and other mayhem and violence, not to “racial justice protests.””

    No the “racial justice protests” and all the looting, violence, arson, etc. were one in the same to left-wingers. There is no differentiation in the heads of those extremists beyond those who marched or peacefully protested and the looting/rioting that occurred. One in the same and that is your thought error.

    And a guy with a gun severely hampers this ability to effectively “protest” which is why they don’t like the concept.

    1. Queen Amalthea

      What a crock of crap. Lots of liberals that supported BLM loudly decried looting, burning and such.

      1. Noscitur a sociis

        My subjective impression from last summer to the present is consistent with Prof. Bernstein’s, i.e. that liberals (including commenters here) were overwhelmingly more interested in minimizing and excusing the violent rioting than condemning it. I would be genuinely interested in revising my opinion via counterexamples if you have some.

        1. Queen Amalthea

          https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-biden-condemn-violence/fact-check-joe-biden-has-condemned-violent-protests-in-the-last-three-months-idUSKBN25V2O1

        2. Queen Amalthea

          https://komonews.com/news/local/volunteers-turn-out-to-clean-up-riot-torn-downtown-seattle

        3. Queen Amalthea

          https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-harris/kamala-harris-condemns-looting-violence-in-wake-of-police-shooting-idUSKBN25N344

          Want more?

        4. Jimmy the Dane

          So why did the BOTH the local mayor and governor seem to be OK, and publicly supported, violent protesters chasing police out of an area of a city, setting up a self governing “autonomous zone”, and consistently defended arsonists that tried to burn down a federal courthouse nightly?

          1. Queen Amalthea

            When did mayor and governor ‘consistently defend arsonists that tried to burn down a federal courthouse?’

            1. Jimmy the Dane

              You mean when they demanded Trump remove his “federal troops” for weeks on end….

              Do I really need to google that for you?

        5. Sarcastr0

          I spent a lot of time saying throw the book at the rioters, not the protesters, and was called a commie riot-lover.

          There’s a lot of conflation going on.

      2. Jimmy the Dane

        No this is accurate and true which is why you adamantly object to it. There was lots of lip service to not breaking things, burning things, looting things, or assaulting people, but then you had a lot of actions that said otherwise. Like “progressive” city DA’s refusing to prosecute anyone who did any of these crimes and a lot of the apologists in the media who tried to cry “it is only property!!!!”

        The people who were prosecuted were those who defended themselves or their property, like the couple who chased off trespassers. Or the guy who shot three people actively assaulting him (one with a firearm that was illegally owned and possessed).

        1. Queen Amalthea

          Actually lots of people were prosecuted. Here’s a few:
          https://www.capitolhillseattle.com/2021/05/20-month-sentence-for-arson-that-charred-east-precinct-brought-spds-big-wall-and-security-fence/

          1. Jimmy the Dane

            Again, this is the left being duplicitous. They tolerated mass violence and lawlessness for an entire Summer and then cherry picked a few prosecutions for the really bad actors that got caught. A few convictions doesn’t make up for the thousands that had deferred prosecution, dropped charges, or were simply permitted to throw fire bombs, launch fireworks at officers, and assault counter-protesters.

            1. Sarcastr0

              Again, you are just stating things without supporting them.

              QA provided facts. You’re just repeating a victimization narrative, as usual.

  5. Longtobefree

    Actually, the raise or fall of crime rates is not a factor in whether a natural right is protected by the US Constitution.

    1. Queen Amalthea

      I take Bernstein to be arguing that that kind of thing shows *why* there is a natural right, There’s nothing more natural than wanting to protect yourself and your family and the fact that police can’t/won’t do it for you shows why you have to be able to do so yourself.

      1. IPLawyer

        True, but Bernstein once asked me “what antisemitic posts in the comments section of the volokh conspiracy?” so it’s hard to take him as a rational assessor of the world around him.

        1. Queen Amalthea

          Oh, he’d acknowledge anti-Semitic comments, if he thought they were coming from a left leaning commenter!

  6. TwelveInchPianist

    “Citing my article for this point is academic malpractice.”

    The point itself is academic malpractice. There’s no need to “code” the protests one way or another. To the extent there was crime, there was crime, and to the extent there was speech and assembly, there was speech and assembly. It’s hard to trust experts when they produce such sloppy work.

    1. Queen Amalthea

      Maybe you’re not reading code in the right context?

  7. Bob from Ohio

    Blocher and Siegel, like all gun grabbers, are just mad that the almost non-existent chance of grabbing guns became totally non-existent due to the large numbers of woman, blacks and latinos buying guns in response to the riots.

  8. bernard11

    For reasons that escape me, progressives have been unwilling to distinguish between peaceful racial justice protesters and those who engaged in wanton violence that claimed a dozen or so lives, caused billions of dollars of property damage, and left residents of American cities, often members of minority groups, begging for police intervention that was not forthcoming.

    I think this needs the word “some” before “progressives.” And once you make that change you could substitute “conservatives” for “progressives.”

    1. Jimmy the Dane

      The left is always working in unison, but makes it look like they have two sides. You get the “reasonable law abiding politician” side that talks the talk. Then you get the “by any means necessary” side that walks the walk. Makes for convenient cover for each side which the publicly usually falls for and people like Queenie use to try to justify lawless violent action when it supports their political agenda.

      1. Queen Amalthea

        You must not know many ‘progressives,’ getting them to agree on where to eat lunch would be a minor miracle.

        1. Jimmy the Dane

          By the time they figure out what pronouns to call each other, agree on what version of vegan ought to be followed, make a selection based upon whatever fair trade agreement is favored, and then rode “green” transportation there it would take a very long time to get this group to lunch…..

      2. bernard11

        Mote, beam.

        1. Ben_

          ^ Imaginary beams

    2. Ben_

      “Progressives” making such distinctions were sooooo totally common that you failed to offer even a single example of it.

      1. Jimmy the Dane

        Standard “progressive” tactics….SHOW ME DAS LINKS!!!????!!

        It was so common that it pervaded the daily and only someone blind and/or dumb could have missed it….

        1. Ben_

          Next they’ll demand that you cite a study showing the exact (very tiny) number of progressives who could be bothered to say anything negative about summer violence.

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

      Perhaps you really suck at language. Such subtle distinctions as you make explicit are well-understood to apply to language in general. “Nobody goes there anymore, it’s too crowded” is a perfect example of what “everybody” understands without needing the explicit modifiers you insist upon here, in this instance, when it suits you to denigrate the messenger as incompetent rather that argue about the message itself, which is that progressives, yes in general, are a bunch of whiny selfish socialists who have no respect for property rights. What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine; and the ever-popular other people’s money.

  9. IPLawyer

    Bernstein’s credibility decreases every time he posts something here. I would love to read something on this that doesn’t resort into nonsensical partisan political bashing in furtherance of the culture wars, as opposed to the actual constitutional issues at play here. Bernstein seems to live in denial of reality. He once asked me “what antisemitic posts in the comments on the volokh conspiracy?”

  10. Tom for equal rights

    “Advocates for guns have seized on the events of the past year — especially racial justice protests ”

    Those protests were not racial justice protests –

    1. bernard11

      Illustrating my point about Bernstein’s post precisely.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

        No, it can also be taken for sarcasm. If you can’t see that possibility, then the only thing being illustrated if your incompetence at understand real language.

        1. Sarcastr0

          How in the world is that statement sarcasm?

  11. Commenter_XY

    The basic theme of the article is that the inability or unwillingness (often under stand down orders from politicians) of law enforcement to protect life and property during the summer 2020 riots and looting in cities across the country undermines the claim of opponents of the right to keep and bear arms that individual firearms ownership is obsolete given the existence of modern police forces.

    Professor Bernstein, I think that summarized quite nicely. Put simply, if the police cannot or will not protect my property from looters; I can and will.

