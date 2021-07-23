Sixth Circuit Concludes CDC Eviction Moratorium Is Unlawful

Today a unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit concluded, on the merits, that that Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Eviction Moratorium is unlawful in Tiger Lily, LLC v. HUD. This decision is no surprise because the Sixth Circuit had previously concluded that the federal government was unlikely to prevail on the merits when considering, and rejecting, the government's plea for a stay of the district court's decision against the CDC. (Ilya blogged on that decision here.)

Judge Bush's opinion for the court is straightforward. Interpreting the relevant stattory provisions, Judge Bush explains why the CDC is asserting authority that Congress never delegated to it.

we conclude that the first sentence of § 264(a) authorizes the Secretary to take action and the second dictates what actions he may take. That means that if the CDC has the authority to impose a nationwide eviction moratorium, it must come from the second sentence of § 264(a). The government does not argue that it does, so we need not belabor the point. We adhere to our prior reasoning. See Tiger Lily, 992 F.3d at 522–23. Applying the ejusdem generis canon of statutory construction, the residual phrase in the second sentence of § 264(a)—which allows the Secretary to take "other measures" he deems necessary to stop the spread of disease— encompasses measures that are similar to inspection, fumigation, destruction of animals, and the like. Id. Plainly, an eviction moratorium does not fit that mold. What's more, even if we construed the phrase "other measures" more expansively, we cannot read § 264(a) to grant the CDC the power to insert itself into the landlord-tenant relationship without clear textual evidence of Congress's intent to do so. Id. at 523. Our reading of the statute's text accords with the principle that "Congress does not casually authorize administrative agencies to interpret a statute to push the limit of congressional authority." Solid Waste Agency of N. Cook Cnty. v. U.S. Army Corps of Eng'rs, 531 U.S. 159, 172–73 (2001). That principle has yet greater force when "the administrative interpretation alters the federal state framework by permitting federal encroachment upon a traditional state power," id. at 173, like landlord-tenant relations, see Lindsey v. Normet, 405 U.S. 56, 68 (1972) ("The Constitution has not federalized the substantive law of landlord-tenant relations."). Agencies cannot discover in a broadly worded statute authority to supersede state landlord-tenant law. Instead, Congress must "enact exceedingly clear language if it wishes to significantly alter the balance between federal and state power and the power of the Government over private property." U.S. Forest Serv. v. Cowpasture River Pres. Ass'n, 140 S. Ct. 1837, 1849–1850 (2020). The absence of any such clarity in § 264(a) indicates that the CDC cannot nationalize landlord-tenant law.

Were that not enough, Judge Bush notes that the CDC's more expansive interpretation of the statute would raise nondelegation concerns, as it would authorize unbounded regulatory authority. [Relatedly, in a forthcoming paper I suggest that one way for courts to further invigorate the nondelegation doctrine is to focus carefully on whether the statute at issue should be read to delegate the power at issue.]

Of note, this decision entrenches the circuit split between the Sixth Circuit and the D.C. Circuit on the lawfulness of the CDC's moratorium. While we cannot know for sure whether this issue will reach the Supreme Court (particularly if the moratorium is not extended), there is a strong indication that at least five justices agree with the Sixth Circuit's take.

Judge Thapar wrote a separate concurrence emphasizing the nondelegation concerns raised by the government's arguments. His concurrence is below the fold.