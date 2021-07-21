The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Legal Scholarship

Is It Too Easy to Get Tenure at Law Schools?

A new study raises the question of whether law school tenure standards are sufficiently strict.

|

Are tenure standards at American law schools sufficiently strict? A new paper in the Journal of Legal Studies, "Rethinking Law School Tenure Standards," by Adam Chilton, Jonathan S. Masur, and Kyle Rozema raises the question.

Here is the abstract:

We study the implications of stricter tenure standards in law schools, an environment in which 95 percent of all tenure-track hires receive tenure. To do so, we construct a novel data set of the articles and citation counts of 1,712 law professors who were granted tenure at top-100 law schools between 1970 and 2007. We first show that pretenure research records are highly predictive of future academic impact. We then simulate the effects of applying stricter tenure standards using predictions of law professors' future academic impact at the time of their tenure decisions. We find that increasing tenure denial rates to the same level as hard-science departments—which would require increasing denial rates by 30 percentage points—could more than double the median posttenure academic impact of the faculty that law schools initially tenure.

This is an interesting finding, but I doubt many law schools are likely to alter their tenure standards as dramatically as the paper suggests.

NEXT: Texas Bar Will Not Seek Rehearing En Banc, Or Supreme Court Review, For Ruling Against Mandatory Dues

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. This assumes that the measure of a successful law professor is publications. But the purpose of a law school is to train lawyers, so shouldn’t the measure of a successful law professor be whether they are a good practicing lawyer?

    1. Rossami

      It should – just like the measure of a successful engineering professor should be students who build bridges that don’t fall down. But how do you measure that? And how do you do it in a timeline that’s meaningful to employment decisions about the professor?

  2. SomeGuy 2

    The relative lack of post-tenure research is because there’s already too many law review articles and many law professors don’t have anything novel to say. Which is fine, there’s already enough professor and law review editor torture where they toil for hundreds of cumulative hours on an article that nobody, not even they, actually care about. I’d be more interested in tracking teaching effectiveness, but that would be difficult to do objectively.

Please to post comments