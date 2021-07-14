Stephen Carter Writes About The Oral History of Justice Thurgood Marshall

And during the last year of his life, the two of us spent a great deal of time together in the smaller upstairs chambers assigned to him upon his retirement, because he had asked me to serve as the interviewer for his official oral history for the Federal Judicial Center. Our conversations lasted countless hours but also all too few. The recordings remain sealed, but even outside the audio taping, we talked. Or, rather, the Judge talked; I listened and learned. . . .

The oral history remains sealed — an effort to comply with the Judge's wishes. But I think I can fairly say, without violating my confidentiality agreement, that no earth-shattering disclosures are locked away. When the recordings and transcripts are opened to researchers, the curious will find only more evidence of just how extraordinary a human being Thurgood Marshall was. . . .

One last pinprick: When, after his retirement, the Judge invited me to serve as interviewer for his official oral history, I called the chambers and asked why. "Because I like to live dangerously," he said. . . . .