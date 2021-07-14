The Volokh Conspiracy

Cruise Line Suing Florida Over Vaccine Passport Ban

You can read the Complaint in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Inc. v. Rivkees, filed yesterday. An excerpt:

3. Now, after months of Herculean efforts, NCLH is at last set to resume sailing August 15, 2021, in a way that will be safe, sound, and consistent with governing law, particularly the Conditional Sailing Order administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Yet one anomalous, misguided intrusion threatens to spoil NCLH's careful planning and force it to cancel or hobble upcoming cruises, thereby imperiling and impairing passengers' experiences and inflicting irreparable harm of vast dimensions.

4. While NCLH would require documentation confirming that its passengers have been vaccinated (per the consensus of experts, the desires of passengers, and NCLH's commitments to CDC), the State of Florida has recently enacted a law—Florida Statute § 381.00316—that expressly prohibits NCLH from requiring such documentation as a matter of Florida law. The upshot places NCLH in an impossible dilemma as it prepares to set sail from Florida: NCLH will find itself either on the wrong side of health and safety and the operative federal legal framework, or else on the wrong side of Florida law.

5. Because neither prospect is acceptable, NCLH must respectfully turn to this Court seeking essential relief. Only with the benefit of prompt judicial relief suspending Florida's prohibition can NCLH's passenger cruises proceed as currently planned starting August 15. For the reasons set forth in accompanying submissions, this Court has overwhelming justification to grant preliminary and permanent injunctions suspending Florida's prohibition as applied to NCLH.

6. As set forth herein, Florida's categorical prohibition against requiring  ocumentation of vaccinations from customers, as applied to NCLH, violates federal law in multiple, independent respects: Florida's prohibition (1) conflicts with federal statutes and regulations and is therefore preempted under 42 U.S.C. § 264 and CDC's regulations thereunder; (2) blocks communications between a business and its customers, in violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (as applicable to the State of Florida under the Fourteenth Amendment); (3) profoundly disrupts the proper flow of interstate and international commerce without advancing any substantial state interest, in violation of the Dormant Commerce Clause; and (4) inexplicably precludes this business from protecting the health and safety of its employees and customers against the extraordinary backdrop of a deadly pandemic, in violation of substantive due process as protected by the Fourteenth Amendment.

I'm slammed now and don't have much to say about this, but I thought our readers would be interested in seeing the Complaint.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Test the passengers. Result in 15 minutes. If negative for COVID, leave them alone. Do not impose an unapproved treatment on them.

  2. Snorkle

    So I am to understand you’d have no issue if the vaccine were approved through normal channels?

  3. Josh R

    The Florida policy is abhorrent, but the argument it violates the First Amendment seems silly. Assuming speech is implicated at all (i.e., the sharing of proof of vaccination is speech), no voluntary communication is blocked (passengers who wish to share their vaccination information may do so). What is blocked is a compulsion to communicate. The substantive due process argument is also ridiculously well beyond anything supported by precedent.

  4. KCar

    Anyone that wants the vaccine has already got it. End of story.

    1. Dick King

      Except for people who are too young.

      -dk

      1. KCar

        As the data clearly shows, kids are for all practical purposes immune and should not be vaxd. Common cold is worse for them. Find a new cause, the nonsensical Covid scare is over.

      2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        Or those with compromised immune systems.

        Science-disdaining, anti-social, virus-flouting, backwater, disaffected clingers are among my favorite culture war casualties.

        1. Bored Lawyer

          “Or those with compromised immune systems.”

          And how many of those take cruises, where they are packed into a floating city of 5,000 to 10,000 people?

    2. whey_standard

      I know this may sound crazy, but disease outbreaks onboard ships can be a problem even if the susceptible passengers put themselves at risk. They still have to take care of the afflicted.

  5. Bored Lawyer

    Just thinking outloud here, but why doesn’t federal maritime law or admiralty law preempt Florida law? This is an international port, and the ships sail to foreign countries.

    1. dwb68

      https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/264

      The Federal quarantine power is extremely limited.

      The CDC has claimed very broad authority, which it probably does not have.

      The CDC probably could make you get a covid test to disembark a ship, but thats about it.

      1. Bored Lawyer

        Not a question of the federal quarantine power. Federal law, specifically admiralty and maritime law, generally governs sea voyages. When I first started working in law, one partner did a fair amount of admiralty work, and he pointed out that it was admiralty law, not state law, that governed things like contract, negligence and product liability claims.

        Can Florida impose price limits on cruise tickets? I rather doubt it.

  6. dwb68

    Only #1 has real merit (42 U.S.C. § 264), and even that is debatable. The CDC has likely overstepped its authority.

    I say, let the games begin. The Supreme Court declined to hear the CDC case because the order in question ended July 31.

    Let some judges decide what authority the CDC really has.

    1. dwb68

      Also: https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/559248-cdc-cant-regulate-cruises-judge

      “Judge Steven Merryday for the Middle District of Florida in his ruling sided with the Sunshine State in its argument that the “CDC’s conditional sailing order and the implementing orders exceed the authority delegated to CDC.”

    2. dwb68

      Carnival and Royal Caribbean are testing more market based alternatives:

      https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/cruises/2021/07/09/carnival-cruise-line-requiring-unvaccinated-cruisers-buy-travel-insurance/7914723002/

      “Royal Caribbean International said last month it is requiring passengers ages 12 and up who choose not to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to purchase travel insurance – if they’re departing from Florida.

      “The insurance must cover medical, travel and other related costs for COVID-19 should they test positive while on board,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement provided by spokesperson Lyan Sierra-Caro.”

      Carnival is following the same path.

  7. captcrisis

    My school requires me to have my driver ed students fasten their seat belts — and any sane instructor would insist on that — but my (Republican) state has made such a requirement illegal.

    1. Ben_

      Obviously that’s not even close to analogous.

      But it’s also an example of the dumb argument: we live within one set of rules on one thing, therefore every rule anyone wants to make about anything is justified — unless you’re for no rules on anything.

      How is it any of your business what cruise lines do?

