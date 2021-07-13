Britney Spears's New Attorney Clerked For Justice Souter on the NH Supreme Court

Over the weekend, there were several reports that Britney Spears had retained Mathew Rosengart, a partner at GreenbergTraurig. I checked his firm page, and noticed that he had clerked for Justice Souter on the New Hampshire Supreme Court. Today, it appears that Spears has in fact retained Rosengart. I checked Rosengart's firm page again–and the clerkship for Justice Souter is missing!

Here is the version of the page on the Internet Archive, circa yesterday, July 12:

And here is the version of the page today:

Rosengart also made other edits to his bio. I have no clue why he would scrub the reference to Justice Souter.

No, I never thought I would write a blog post with "Justice Souter" and "Britney Spears" in the headline.

