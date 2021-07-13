The Volokh Conspiracy

Trump on SCOTUS in Wolff's "Landslide"

Trump "was now annoyed at all the people who had prevented him from appointing Giuliani to the Court."

|

I previously wrote about excerpts from Michael Wolff's new book, Landslide. Here is the full passage about Trump's reaction when the Supreme Court tossed Texas's election suit:

The president, who some had thought, perhaps wishfully might have been moving toward acceptance, reverted to high and bitter dudgeon. This was betrayal by the three justices he had personally appointed: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. He reserved particular bile for Kavanaugh, whom, he now noted, he had not wanted to appoint in the first place. "There were so many others I could have appointed, and everyone wanted me to. Where would he be without me? I saved his life. He wouldn't even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him." It was another persistent theme: he resented that he had been forced to appoint strangers rather than people he knew he could have depended on; he was annoyed at Giuliani for repeatedly assuring him that their allies on the Court would carry the day, and he was now annoyed at all the people who had prevented him from appointing Giuliani to the Court.

Rudy! For SCOTUS! Maybe we should be grateful it was Kavanaugh and not Judge Judy.

Earlier in the book, Wolff writes that he pitched Rudy for SCOTUS:

Giuliani was offered the Department of Homeland Security but thought that was beneath him—he did not want to forever be "9/11 Rudy." He was offered attorney general, but he said he was too old to go back to practicing law. Trump briefly suggested a Supreme Court position for him—risible for, among other reasons, Giuliani's long pro-choice history and the impossibility of his confirmation by a pro-life Republican Senate.

Trump said Kavanaugh lacked "courage"–and not just based on the election cases.

I don't want anything—one thing has nothing to do with another—but I am very disappointed in him, in his rulings. I can't even believe what's happening. I'm very disappointed in Kavanaugh. I just told you something I haven't told a lot of people. In retrospect, he just hasn't had the courage you need to be a great justice. I'm basing this on more than just the election. And the others … Roberts? What's going on with Roberts? I have no idea, and nobody else does. But the Supreme Court has shown no courage and no strength, and they have been horrible for the United States of America…"

Wolff also reports that Senator McConnell told Trump to cut Kavanaugh loose.

"I might as well tell you—Kavanaugh. Practically every senator called me, including Crazy Mitch, and said, 'Cut him loose, sir, cut him loose. He's killing us, Kavanaugh.' I said, 'We can't do that because it will destroy him—he won't be able to even go back to the second-highest court, right? They used the expression 'cut him loose,' and I said, 'I can't do that,' and it was very derogatory, that expression, 'cut him loose.' And I had plenty of time to pick somebody else … right? But they said, 'Cut him loose,' and I went through that thing and fought like hell for Kavanaugh—and I saved his life, and I saved his career. At great expense to myself.… okay? I had, let's say, fifty percent of the Republican senators or more saying cut him loose—fifty percent or more—and it made sense because they were saying, 'He's killing us.' And I fought for that guy and kept him.

This story includes the word "sir," which is usually an indication Trump is making it up. Then again, McConnell nudged Trump to pick Judges Kethledge or Hardiman for the Supreme Court. He said they would "presented the fewest obvious obstacles to being confirmed." Mitch was right.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Michael P

    This book is another anti-Trump screed from the guy who defended previous counterfactual claims by saying “if it rings true, it is true”, right?

    1. Trump was a weak leader. Fire the FBI, DOJ, State inauguration Day. Trplace with resl police and prosecutors. Arrest those wanting to reverse the 2016 election. I hope Trump learned.

      1. Sebastian Cremmington

        The job of the president is the easiest job on the planet other than maybe Supreme Court justice. Trump’s original sin was not understanding how important appointments are….and how difficult it is for a Republican to staff up with competent workers when most high achieving Republicans are drawn to the private sector and not government jobs. Generally a president staffs up with people that served under the previous administration of president from their party…unfortunately that group had individuals that ranged from grossly incompetent to mildly incompetent. So that is why Trump eventually resorted to the military and Congress and George HW Bush administration to staff up because he discovered people from the W administration were incompetent and back stabbers.

  2. MP

    What I recall about the reviews of Fire and Fury was that a lot of it was unsubstantiated. Is there reason to believe in the accuracy of this book?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

      You guys should continue to believe and stick with Trump. Your gullibility is quite useful.

    2. Sebastian Cremmington

      George Wu Bush attempted to appoint a loyalist to the Supreme Court and Republicans in the Senate figuratively smacked him upside the head. Trump was duped into appointing a loyalist to the Supreme Court—Kavanaugh is a Bush loyalist!! Trump was also duped into appointing a Bush loyalist to SoS.

  3. McConnell nudged Trump to pick Judges Kethledge or Hardiman for the Supreme Court. He said they would “presented the fewest obvious obstacles to being confirmed.” Mitch was right.

    McConnell was certainly at least aware of rumors about Kavanaugh. He said several times, including to several reporters, that there would be confirmation difficulties with him.

    Liberals (including me) don’t like McConnell very much, for good reason, but nobody should ever doubt his political acumen.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington

      I would bet it had to do with the fact Kavanaugh used his lawyerly talents to help George Wu Bush steal an election and then as Bush’s right hand man he helped Bush lie America into an asinine war…and most likely helped Bush pressure CIA interrogators to torture detainees in order to elicit false confessions tying Saddam to 9/11. Unfortunately a big part of Trump Derangement Syndrome is the belief Bush wasn’t a bottom 5 president that actually committed more (and worse) impeachable offenses than Trump.

  4. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf

    I give this as much credence as all the other TDS screeds from the past several years which have turned out to be blatant lies. Not saying it didn’t happen, not saying it did; saying that victims of TDS have lost all credibility with me, and everything they say is about as useful as instant water.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

      Tips on credibility from the birther, QAnon, stolen election, global warming hoax, creationist, virus-flouting, Trump-hugging element of our society are always a great treat!

      Carry on, clingers. We’ll let you know how far.

  5. Eric VonSalzen

    Speaking of credibility: Is Joe Biden the “Big Guy”?

  6. AtR

    Propagating uncorroborated speculation seems beneath the intellectual level of this blog.

    As Eleanor Roosevelt has been credited with saying (under Stigler): “Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.”

  7. iowantwo

    Wolff?
    Wasn’t his first book exposed as pure supposition, and mind reading? I know some find this interesting, but its on the same level of Marvel Comics. Entertaining fantasy.

