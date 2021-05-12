The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: May 12, 1790
5/12/1790: Justice James Iredell takes the judicial oath.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
5/12/1790: Justice James Iredell takes the judicial oath.
Victims of the FBI's constitutionally dubious raid say they've been told to come forward and identify themselves if they want their stuff back.
The new framework aims to keep everyone learning at the same level for as long as possible.
Government officials who wield land grabs to pick economic winners and losers now want to use them to kill disfavored businesses.
Plus: Boomer electoral power dwindling, U.S. migration patterns appear linked to pandemic restrictions, and more...
The agency's disease advice is seen as increasingly irrelevant by more Americans.