The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 29, 1745
4/29/1745: Chief Justice Oliver Ellsworth was born.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
4/29/1745: Chief Justice Oliver Ellsworth was born.
If public health scolds get their way, they will worsen the nation’s overcriminalization problem.
A Chavez-style socialist is the leading contender to become the nation's next president.
Spoiler: She was fine.
Under current law, marijuana users who possess firearms are committing a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Two recent studies show how ham-handed efforts to reduce opioid prescriptions undermine medical care.