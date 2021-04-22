The Volokh Conspiracy

Supreme Court Addresses Life Sentences for Juveniles and Exhaustion for Social Security Claimants' Appointment Clause Challenges

SCOTUS released three decisions this morning, as we await big decisions concerning religious liberty, the Affordable Care Act, and some meaty administrative law questions.

|

The Supreme Court issued three opinions this morning, though not in any of the term's most watched cases concerning religious liberty, administrative agencies, and the Affordable Care Act.

First, in Jones v. Mississippi, the Court split largely on traditional ideological lines to hold that, under existing Eighth Amendment jurisprudence, the judicial factfinder need not make a separate factual finding that a juvenile defendant is permanently incorrigible before imposing a sentence of life without parole. Justice Kavanaugh wrote the majority, joined by the Chief Justice and Justices Alito, Gorsuch and Barrett. Justice Thomas wrote separately, concurring the result, repeating his objections to some of the Eighth Amendment precedents upon which the majority relied. Justice Sotomayor wrote in dissent, joined by Justices Kagan and Breyer.

In a potentially significant administrative law decision on when litigants must exhaust administrative remedies, the Court held, in Carr v. Saul, that the lower court improperly imposed an issue-exhaustion requirement on Social Security benefit claimants who had sought to press Appointments Clause challenges against Social Security Administration Administrative Law Judges in the wake of Lucia v. SEC.  Justice Sotomayor wrote the opinion for the Court, joined by the Chief Justice and Justices Alito, Kagan and Kavanaugh. Justice Thomas concurred in part and concurred in the judgment, joined by Justices Gorsuch and Barrett. Justice Breyer also concurred in part and concurred in the judgment.

Finally, in AMG Capital Management v. Federal Trade Commission, the Court unanimously concluded that Section 13(b) of the Federal Trade Commission Act does not authorize the FTC to seek, or a court to award, equitable monetary relief such as restitution or disgorgement for "unfair or deceptive" practices. Justice Breyer wrote for the unanimous court.

Earlier this year, I predicted that we would see an opinion in California v. Texas by the end of April. Time is running out for this prediction to prove correct. I am fairly confident in the ultimate outcome of that case, though I expect the Court may be splintered on standing and remedy (and there may be some need to harmonize how this case handles severability, in particular, with the Court's pending decision in Collins v. Yellen, the case formerly known as Collins v. Mnuchin).

 

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. apedad
    April.22.2021 at 10:41 am

    I don’t know the facts of the initial case so can’t say if the sentence is fair (although I tend towards life without parole for an 15 year old is inhumane and cruel); however, I do like these clarifications.

    “The Court’s decision today should not be construed as agreement or disagreement with Jones’s sentence. In addition, the Court’s decision does not preclude the States from imposing additional sentencing limits in cases involving murderers under 18. Nor does the Court’s decision prohibit Jones from presenting his moral and policy arguments against his life-without-parole sentence to the state officials who are authorized to act on those arguments.”

    1. SomeGuy 2
      April.22.2021 at 11:10 am

      The facts of the case are in the opinion. He stabbed his grandfather 8 times with two knives in cold blood then, having done so, didn’t call 911 or try to render medical aid; instead he tried to cover it up. Neighbors spotted him trying to dispose of the corpse and called the cops. The cops eventually caught up to him at a police station where he lied about everything, including his name.

      If there’s ever a case that justifies life without parole, this is it. It’s bad enough the defendant got a second bite at the apple. Giving him a third bite because the judge didn’t say the magic word “incorrigible” would be absurd. The appropriate penalty here is death, but unfortunately the Supreme Court won’t allow that, so fine. He can live to death behind bars and the prison system can function to protect us from him.

      1. Krychek_2
        April.22.2021 at 11:37 am

        The facts in this case are pretty brutal, but then so are the circumstances under which Brett Jones had been raised.

        I’m reluctant to say that anybody is, at age 15, incorrigible. I very much doubt that he will be the same person at 40 that he was at 15. It’s possible that this one really will need to spend the rest of his life in prison to protect the rest of us, but it’s also possible that after he does some growing up and maturing, the day may come when he can safely be released. And of course, none of that can possibly be known when he’s 15.

        I’d start off giving him a life sentence, but with the opportunity to demonstrate that he’s changed.

Please to post comments