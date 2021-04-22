The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Self-Defense

Duty to Retreat and Duty to Comply with Demands

If you support the duty to retreat (before using deadly force), what do you think of the duty to "comply[] with a demand ... [to] abstain from performing an act"?

|

The so-called "duty to retreat" has long been in the news. Today, 12 states recognize such a duty—which is to say, outlaw deadly force in self-defense (even against threat of death or serious bodily injury) if one could safely avoid the necessity of self-defense by retreating—but until recent decades there used to be more.

But it turns out that six of the duty-to-retreat states (Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, and Nebraska) also have a much less talked-about "duty to comply with negative demands." For instance, under Connecticut law, one can generally use deadly force when one "reasonably believes that [the target] is (1) using or about to use deadly physical force, or (2) inflicting or about to inflict great bodily harm" (including sexual assault). But:

a person is not justified in using deadly physical force upon another person

if he or she knows that he or she can avoid the necessity of using such force

with complete safety

[1] by retreating, except that the actor shall not be required to retreat … [from] his or her dwelling … or place of work …  or

[2] by complying with a demand that he or she abstain from performing an act which he or she is not obliged to perform.

Other statutes are similar, though the Maine and New Jersey statutes don't exclude "place of work" from the duty to retreat.

The logic of the duty to retreat and the duty to comply is similar: Both stem from an interpretation of the requirement that self-defense be "necess[ary]":

  • If I know I "can avoid the necessity of using such force with complete safety by retreating," then deadly force isn't really necessary.
  • Likewise if I know I can avoid the necessity of using such force with complete safety by complying with a demand to abstain from some act—perhaps a demand that I stop burning a flag, or that I stop playing my music too loudly, or even that I stop kissing the threatener's ex-girlfriend.

Indeed, deadly force isn't strictly necessary under this definition even when the person is faced with a demand to engage in an act rather than abstain from one. Let's say that someone tells me "Give me your wallet or I'll seriously injure you," and I know that (1) if I give over the wallet, I won't be seriously injured, and (2) if I don't, then I will be seriously injured. (It's rare to have such confidence, but let's assume this — perhaps because I know the attacker and his habits — just as duty-to-retreat law assumes that one can sometimes "know" that one can retreat with "complete safety.") Under the "necessity" definition we're discussing, here too deadly force isn't really necessary, since I can avoid the need to use deadly force by handing over the wallet.

Or say that someone credibly tells me "Beg for your life or I'll kill you," and instead of begging I shoot the person. Again, under the "necessity" definition we're discussing, deadly force wouldn't really be necessary, since I could have avoided the need to use deadly force by begging. But again, even under the Connecticut rule, I could refuse to beg without losing my right to use lethal self-defense, since this demand is a demand to do something rather than to abstain from something.

Likewise if someone credibly tells me "Say you renounce your apostasy or I'll kill you" or "reveal this-and-such secret to me or I'll kill you" or "apologize or I'll kill you." In all these cases, using deadly force wouldn't really be necessary under the definition of necessity that's used to justify the duty to retreat. But the Connecticut rule wouldn't apply here, because it's a demand to act and not to refrain, so I'd be free to use deadly force in self-defense without complying with the demand. (Note that this theory wouldn't go so far as, say, a duty to comply with a demand for sex; since you're entitled to use deadly force when necessary to prevent rape, you can't comply with this demand "with complete safety," since such safety includes safety from rape.)

Yet of the 12 states that recognize a duty to retreat, only 6 recognize a duty to comply with negative demands (demands to abstain). And none recognizes a duty to comply with positive demands (demands to act).

So let me ask those readers who support one of these duties: Would you say that:

  1. You only support only the duty to retreat, and not a duty to comply with negative demands (or with positive demands). If so, why do you distinguish the two, given that both stem from the idea that people shouldn't use deadly force unless it's really necessary?
  2. You support the duty to retreat and a duty to comply with negative demands, but not a duty to comply with positive demands. Again, why, given that both stem from the idea that people shouldn't use deadly force unless it's really necessary?
  3. You support the duty to comply with negative demands, but not a duty to comply with positive demands, but not the duty to retreat. That turns out to be the rule in New Hampshire (possibly as a result of legislative oversight or inertia when the duty to retreat was essentially repealed in 2011 but the duty to comply with negative demands was untouched). Again, why?
  4. You support the duty to retreat, the duty to comply with negative demands, and the duty to comply with positive demands. How far do you take these duties?

I don't think these questions are unanswerable: For instance, one possible answer would be something like this:

"Could avoid the necessity of using deadly force" means "could avoid the necessity of using deadly force without undue sacrifice of your other rights." And having to sacrifice the right to be in some place temporarily isn't undue sacrifice, but having to sacrifice the right not to beg or not to apologize or to keep your money is undue sacrifice.

(But then why exactly should one so conclude, and where would one draw the line?) In any event, I'd love to hear your own answers.

NEXT: Supreme Court Addresses Life Sentences for Juveniles and Exhaustion for Social Security Claimants' Appointment Clause Challenges

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Tom for equal rights
    April.22.2021 at 10:46 am

    “a person is not justified in using deadly physical force upon another person
    if he or she knows that he or she can avoid the necessity of using such force
    with complete safety”

    complete safety? How many people get shot after complying ?

  2. DaivdBehar
    April.22.2021 at 10:57 am

    The duty to retreat is fake. It exists only to save the life of a lawyer client, the vicious career criminal. The criminal generates massive lawyer employment. The victim generates nothing, and may rot.

    I propose another duty. The duty to kill. All law abiding citizens should conceal carry. If they fail to fire on a violent criminal, they get a $100 fine.

    Mandatory sentencing guidelines dropped an outrageous crime rate by 40%. Result? Massive lawyer unemployment. Result? Justice “hang ‘Em High” scumbag Scalia went on a jihad to cancel the guidelines across the board. He included state guidelines whic were none of his business. Result? Tiny decarcerations, and massive surges in murder of young black men. Result? Full lawyer employment again.

    When you kill a criminal, you kill a good lawyer job.

    1. DaivdBehar
      April.22.2021 at 11:05 am

      To make the crime victim lucrative for the lawyer, end the immunity of discretion.

      Judge issues a written order to husband to stay away from wife. Husband shows up. Police read the judge order. They refuse to arrest the husband. Husband kills wife. Supreme Court pro-criminal, scumbags: no tort liability of the prosecutor, nor of its agents, the police. These pro-criminal scumbags violated a court order, negligence per se. No liability.

      That is why self help is the sole effective remedy for crime victims.

  3. MatthewSlyfield
    April.22.2021 at 11:03 am

    Do the laws on duty to retreat really use the language “complete safety”? If so I would argue that this language makes the duty to retreat law a nullity, because complete safety doesn’t exist, it can not exist, it is an impossibility. It doesn’t exist anywhere or at any time, under any circumstances.

    Even in your own house, in your own living room, sitting in your own EZ-chair, with no one else present you do not have complete safety.

    1. Martinned
      April.22.2021 at 11:10 am

      Connecticut does: https://law.justia.com/codes/connecticut/2011/title53a/chap951/Sec53a-19.html#:~:text=(b)%20Notwithstanding%20the%20provisions%20of,not%20be%20required%20to%20retreat

    2. jdd6y
      April.22.2021 at 11:10 am

      That is what I thought as well. Further, the negative/positive distinction is pretty dumb. “Give me your wallet” is positive but “I demand you refrain from keeping your wallet” is negative but they’re the same ask.

      If we’re going to defund the cops, which I would be all for if it came with no more war on drug smuggling/use, then we should see broader self-defense rights. As in “anything you subjectively believe is necessary to defend your person, property, and the persons or property of family and friends in your general vicinity” is immune from criminal/civil sanction. Basically, the old west, where violence was much lower and the people were armed.

      1. Martinned
        April.22.2021 at 11:16 am

        I’d be curious to know how the prosecutor can ever prove what someone subjectively believed. I also wonder what basis you have for saying that in the “old west”, violence was “much lower”.

  4. Martinned
    April.22.2021 at 11:08 am

    I support the duty to retreat, the duty to comply with negative demands, and the duty to comply with positive demands.

    As for how far to take these duties, it depends on what’s on the other side of the scales. Nothing is more valuable than a human life, except another human life. So there is no other limit to the duty to comply, as an alternative to the use of deadly force.

    If you’re contemplating non-deadly force, that would be justified to avoid having to comply with demands that cause any kind of serious bodily harm to yourself or another. And so on.

    But, for example, a demand that you beg for your life is so trivial that I would have zero understanding for someone who would kill a person rather than comply. Begging doesn’t harm you in any way.

  5. Sidney r finkel
    April.22.2021 at 11:08 am

    Okay

    The Duty to Retreat would seem to be without controversy since presumably by taking such an action the potential victim can prevent harm to him/herself with certainty.

    However the Duty to Comply does not afford such relief. One can reasonable assume that being under threat of violence that even if one complies with the positive or negative request one is not free from being a victim of violence. So the Duty to Comply is a different situation and one should be able to use non-deadly or even deadly force in that situation.

    For example, if a person is accosted and a demand is made to turn over one’s wallet or face harm, it is reasonable for the victim to assume that even if she/he complies the perpetrator might still inflict harm. So in that situation force by the victim is justified.

    Apples and oranges Professor, apples and oranges.

    1. Eugene Volokh
      April.22.2021 at 11:28 am

      Sidney R. Finkel: Apples and oranges are actually very similar, and we compare them all the time. (E.g., “I want some fruit; would it better to buy an apple or an orange?” “What would go better in this smoothie: An apple or an orange?”) Likewise with the duty to retreat and the duty to comply, in the view of 1/2 of the duty to retreat states.

      But I appreciate your rationale for the six other states’ position: Perhaps if you can flee someone who you know doesn’t have a gun (the duty to retreat is generally not seen as applying when the person threatening you is armed with a gun, precisely because then he can shoot you in the back), the “complete safety” proviso will at least sometimes be satisfied. But perhaps if the person is demanding that you do or not do something, and your plan is to stay rather than retreat, it would be so hard for the prosecution to prove the “complete safety” element that it’s better to just foreclose it as a matter of law. Am I correctly capturing your theory?

  6. TwelveInchPianist
    April.22.2021 at 11:09 am

    “Or say that someone credibly tells me “Beg for your life or I’ll kill you,” and instead of begging I shoot the person.”

    There’s a logical problem here. The person would have to credibly say something like, “Beg for your life or I’ll kill you, and I won’t kill you if you do beg for your life.”

    And it’s hard to see how such a statement can ever be credible.

    I mean, he’s either lying about being willing to kill you, or he really is willing to kill you, in which case his statements about his future intentions may not be reliable. Either way, it’s hard to see how the statement can ever be credible.

    1. Martinned
      April.22.2021 at 11:11 am

      That’s not a logical problem, but a factual challenge to the hypo. (Which rather misses the point of how lawyers use hypos.)

      1. Eugene Volokh
        April.22.2021 at 11:29 am

        I take it the argument is that it’s so rare to find a situation where the defendant really knows that he can avoid the threat with complete safety — and the prosecutor can prove such knowledge beyond a reasonable doubt to a reasonable jury — that it’s better to just categorically foreclose such prosecutions.

  7. Orbital Mechanic
    April.22.2021 at 11:11 am

    I read over these four options and having a hard enough time choosing one now. When I am with the computer-and-coffee phase of my morning in perfect quiet.

    How would I choose one in the middle of a crisis, like a gang smashing in the windows to get in (maybe not realizing I am there because my car is in the shop). Thinking about that is my peak sympathy for the guys who say “if you think life is sacred then don’t break into my house.”

    On the other end of the spectrum I met a gun hobbyist from Canada. He owns lots of interesting weapons. From his description the laws there would make most of the people here heads explode. I wouldn’t go as far as they do, but their death rate from gun violence is a tiny fraction of what we endure here.

    And the end of the day I just don’t see the solution as picking options 1-4 as stated here. I would prefer gun ownership have the requirement of a standard of character of the owner. When the 2nd was drafted (I expect I will get blasted for this) the standard was “well regulated milita” which today exists in the form of the National Guard. Today is much more complicated than then, but until you get guns out of the hands of the mentally unfit, all these codified Rules of Engagement really don’t amount to much.

  8. TwelveInchPianist
    April.22.2021 at 11:15 am

    Even to the extent that the situation can exist, of course, a duty to comply with the arbitrary demands of others is fundamentally incompatible with a free society.

    1. Martinned
      April.22.2021 at 11:18 am

      On the contrary, a duty to avoid killing your fellow citizens whenever possible is a key requirement for something to be a free society. You can tell because the founding fathers put “domestic tranquility” right there in the preamble to the Conststution.

      1. TwelveInchPianist
        April.22.2021 at 11:33 am

        To be clear, are you claiming that a duty to comply with the arbitrary demands of my fellow citizens is not fundamentally incompatible with a free society? I know you guys do freedom a little different over there, but jeez.

Please to post comments