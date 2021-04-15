The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: April 15, 1931
4/15/1931: Stromberg v. California argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
4/15/1931: Stromberg v. California argued.
A police officer pulled the trigger. But Wright shouldn't have been pulled over in the first place.
Arizona passed a law raising the standard of evidence for asset forfeiture. That didn't help Jerry Johnson when Phoenix police seized his cash.
The mandatory online training requires users to select the “right” speech before they finish.
"We are utterly devastated," said Baudilia Cavazos.
Plus: Feds recommend "a pause" on Johnson & Johnson vaccine, marijuana legalization measure signed in New Mexico, and more...