The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Pharma Co. Suing American Society of Anesthesiologists, Seeking Removal of Criticisms in Anesthesiology Journal + Retraction

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is suing over allegedly "false and misleading statements made about EXPAREL, a pain medication drug."

|

You can see the Complaint (filed in New Jersey federal court) and the press release—but not their brief explaining why they think they are entitled to a pretrial preliminary injunction, because that brief was filed under seal, though plaintiffs' counsel tells me that a very lightly redacted version will be available soon.

I obviously can't speak with any confidence about whether the allegations in the Anesthesiology article are true, or were said with the requisite mental state. But here are three legal observations:

  1. New Jersey law (and the First Amendment) seems to allow permanent injunctions requiring the takedown of material after it is found to be libelous at trial.
  2. In principle, libel lawsuits over academic research papers are potentially viable, especially if the court concludes that the papers included knowingly or recklessly false statements of fact, rather than just critical opinions or honest mistakes. (I oversimplify here slightly.) So are "trade libel" lawsuits, which are like libel lawsuits but allege damage to the reputation of a product rather than of a person or company.
  3. But pretrial injunctions are generally not allowed, and are indeed seen as quintessential "prior restraints," because they are entered prior to a conclusive decision that the material is indeed libelous.

I expect the District Court will be especially likely to reject a request for a takedown injunction (and the accompanying request for a retraction) in a case such as this, which is against a reputable establishment publisher. I don't think the defendant's identity should matter, but as a practical matter the First Amendment rules tend to be especially effectively policed when the defendant looks serious, plus I imagine these defendants will be well-represented.

This having been said, plaintiff is also well-represented, by megafirm Latham & Watkins (the fifth largest in the U.S.), so I do look forward to seeing their brief.

NEXT: Classes #24: Second Amendment II and Leaseholds II

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. DaivdBehar
    April.14.2021 at 8:13 pm

    One wonders if the lawyer advised the publication of articles rebutting the allegedly false conclusions or if they just took big money from Pharma. This claim seems frivolous. If the plaintiff lawyers failed to explain the potential consequences to the plaintiffs of this lawsuit, they committed lawyer malpractice.

    1. DaivdBehar
      April.14.2021 at 8:22 pm

      Again, this case illustrates the failure of the lawyer dumbass. People publish an article. Others then stop using or paying for the product, like government payers, doctors, insurance companies. The journal did not cause the real damage. The payers and users did. If this case is totally won, the damage will not be repaired, since the journal did not cause it. Is this hard for the lawyer to understand?

      If I am falsely accused of sinful behavior, and a church kicks me out. Who has damaged me? The accuser or the church? Is this hard for the lawyer to understand?

      Biggest winners no matter the real defendants, no matter the outcomes? The lawyers and their high fees. The judge who kept a job. That explains the anomalies.

      1. DaivdBehar
        April.14.2021 at 8:29 pm

        When what’s her name, the cute Congresswoman, one sued the boyfriend and the newspapers for publishing her cute nude photos, who caused the resulting damage of forcing her to resign? It was not the husband or the newspaper. It was Nancy Pelosi. Why was Nancy Pelosi not sued? Lawyer stupidity and Nancy is not paying out any money. It is not about repairing damage or justice. It is about lawyer rent seeking.

  2. Armchair Lawyer
    April.14.2021 at 8:29 pm

    I took a look at the complaint….and I’ll be very surprised if Pacira manages to win this.

    I thought there may be fraud, or clearly wrong primary research studies, deliberately miscited statements, or something…and there’s not anything there.

    It’s a meta analysis, a review, and an editorial about the analysis and review.

    And Pacira appears to be arguing that they don’t like the methodology in the meta-analysis, and that certain elements weren’t included in the review that they would’ve liked. Not that anything is clearly a lie.

    The best they have is one coauthor didn’t report a $2500 consulting fee from a secondary company from a few years ago for their potential financial conflicts section. Which, all things considered, is pretty minimal. And they have the gall to try to imply a DOD grant is going to be a financial conflict that should’ve been reported.

    If Pacira wants to issue a statement to the contrary, or try to get a different editorial out there, that’s the proper response to not liking the articles and the methodology. This type of legal action should be shot down without mercy by the courts.

Please to post comments