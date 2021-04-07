The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Justice Breyer Warns Against Expanding SCOTUS
A liberal justice throws cold water on a pet progressive cause
Associate Justice Stephen Breyer warned against expanding the size of the Supreme Court in remarks at Harvard Law School, reports Robert Barnes of the Washington Post.
Justice Breyer also stressed that the Court's decisions, and the justices individual votes, are driven by their judicial philosophy, not partisan politics. (This is a point I also made in my recent testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.)
The Harvard Crimson reported on Justice Breyer's remarks as well. The lecture was broadcast as a Zoom webinar.
According to Barnes' report, Justice Breyer gave no indication as to whether he would be stepping down from the Court in order to allow President Biden to nominate his replacement.