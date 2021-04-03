The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Socialism

How Living on a Socialist Kibbutz Reveals the Value of Private Property

Economist Meir Kohn explains how kibbutz life helped him understand the flaws of socialism and the value of property rights.

|

In an interesting recent article, Dartmouth economist Meir Kohn describes how he gradually shifted from being a socialist to eventually becoming a libertarian. A key role was his experience of living on a kibbutz, the famed Israeli socialist agricultural settlement:

A kibbutz is a commune of a few hundred adults, plus kids, engaged primarily in agriculture but also in light industry and tourism. Members work wherever they are assigned, although preferences are taken into account. Instead of receiving pay, members receive benefits in kind: they live in assigned housing, they eat in a communal dining hall, and their children are raised communally in children's houses, and can visit with their parents for a few hours each day. Most property is communal except for personal items such as clothing and furniture, for which members receive a small budget….

Kibbutz is bottom‐​up socialism on the scale of a small community. It thereby avoids the worst problems of state socialism: a planned economy and totalitarianism. The kibbutz, as a unit, is part of a market economy, and membership is voluntary: you can leave at any time. This is "socialism with a human face" — as good as it gets.

Being a member of a kibbutz taught me two important facts about socialism. The first is that material equality does not bring happiness. The differences in our material circumstances were indeed minimal. Apartments, for example, if not identical, were very similar. Nonetheless, a member assigned to an apartment that was a little smaller or a little older than someone else's would be highly resentful. Partly, this was because a person's ability to discern differences grows as the differences become smaller. But largely it was because what we received was assigned rather than earned. It turns out that how you get stuff matters no less than what you get.

The second thing I learned from my experience of socialism was that incentives matter. On a kibbutz, there is no material incentive for effort and not much incentive of any kind. There are two kinds of people who have no problem with this: deadbeats and saints. When a group joined a kibbutz, the deadbeats and saints tended to stay while the others eventually left. I left.

As Kohn explains, the kibbutz experience did not lead him to become a libertarian (that came later). But it did persuade him to reject socialism.

Kohn is far from the only person who reached that conclusion after getting a taste of kibbutz life. Margaret Thatcher's daughter Carol had a similar reaction after spending some months as a volunteer living on a kibbutz. The experience left with her with an "unromantic view of the kibbutz," and (as her father, Denis Thatcher put it), "inoculated [her] against socialism."

Over time, the flaws of the socialist kibbutz model became sufficiently glaring that most kibbutzim gradually abandoned key parts of the socialist model, such as equal pay, rejection of private property, and communal child-raising. See also this 2007 discussion by Nobel Prize-winning economist Gary Becker, who himself spent some time on a kibbutz during its pre-reform heyday.

In 2016, I myself visited a kibbutz as part of a trip to Israel with a group of other American legal academics. Our guide admitted that her community had abandoned several key socialist institutions over time, including communal child-raising. She herself—a socialist Zionist immigrant from Canada—decried these ideological deviations. But much of the community evidently felt they could not be avoided.

For reasons mentioned by Kohn and Becker, kibbutzim present the best-case scenario for socialism. At least initially, most participants were self-selected, highly motivated volunteers. Abuses of power and information problems typical of large-scale socialism were mitigated by the right of exit and the relatively modest scale of the community. Strong support from Israeli government and civil society helped alleviate financial and resource problems. Nonetheless, kibbutzim eventually had to adopt market incentives, expanded property rights, private child-raising, and other "capitalist" institutions in order to survive.

By contrast, Israeli "moshavim"   have been much more successful. A moshav is an agricultural settlements with private property in both houses and land, though some equipment and communal facilities (e.g. schools) are collectively owned. On the same 2016 trip, we also visited a moshav in southern Israel. The people we met seemed happy with their institutions. But our guide  lamented the fact that "the kibbutz has better PR" than moshavim do.  People all over the world have heard of kibbutzim. But hardly anyone outside Israel knows what a moshav is, except for property scholars.

Most moshavniks are far from libertarian. Many, including the ones we met, are left-wingers strongly opposed to the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But they do appreciate the benefits of individual and family autonomy, private property, and economic incentives.

The  lessons of the kibbutz and the moshav are worth remembering at a time when socialist ideology is enjoying something of a resurgence in much of the Western world. For reasons I summarized  here, many of shortcomings of full-blown socialism are also shared by the "democratic socialism" advocated by the likes of Bernie Sanders in the United States and former Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in Britain.

 

NEXT: How the Fulton Court Should View Smith In Light of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University, and author of Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom and Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ben_
    April.3.2021 at 4:42 pm

    I expected Ilya to criticize the model for not allowing homeless people to show up at meal times and wander off after eating every day.

    Did these collectives have boundaries or walls of any kind? That’s racist and “cruel”, right?

  2. Tom for equal rights
    April.3.2021 at 4:46 pm

    My recollection is that the kibbutzim concept was thought to be needed in the early days of Israel ( early 1900’s though statehood in 1948 and through the 1960’s/70’s) for the state to survive to the the difficulties in the region, both the agricultural issues, water and the neighbors and other inhabitants.

    The Israeli kibbutz communities that survived the socialist structure to any degree (with the possible exception of the amana community in iowa). Havent the Kibbutz communities largely been abandoned now that their purpose has ended.

    What is surprising among the resurgence of socialism is the desire to resurrect what has been an abject failure where ever it has been tried.

    1. Ben_
      April.3.2021 at 4:59 pm

      “What is surprising among the resurgence of socialism is the desire to resurrect what has been an abject failure where ever it has been tried.”

      Vain academics care about what people in their social circles will applaud more than the care about anything. Most are happy to advance destructive ideas to receive such applause. Vain academics and professionals in regulated industries are mostly personally insulated from the suffering they would visit upon others.

  3. Dr. Ed 2
    April.3.2021 at 5:16 pm

    A Kibbutz probably made sense back when the fledgling Jewish state faced overwhelming odds because such danger (a) makes it impossible to tolerate the deadbeats because they threaten the entire community and (b) the deadbeats themselves can’t afford such conduct because they have too much to lose personally.

    For example, I come from a fishing culture where — in the days of sail and before radios, cell phones and radar — one really didn’t know if he would be coming home that night, or sometime next week. Hence there was (and still is) an absolute rule that any child who shows up at your house must be fed — but that the child also has to help with the chores. (And likewise you care for the child as if it was your own — i.e. dry clothes, somewhere warm to sleep, etc.)

    Yes, the grandmothers with the best food tended to have the most children showing up, but then they also had help filling their woodbox or pulling buckets of water out of the well. It actually balanced out as these were often older widows for whom these were difficult tasks.

    And everyone had a vested interest in this because no one (including the women) knew when *they* might be the person stuck on the other side of the bay, unable to get home and having to trust that someone would care for their children. Hence the price of being a deadbeat was way too high.

    Same thing with the rule that you must tow someone in if his boat has broken down, even if it is your worst enemy. I did once see someone tow someone else into the harbor at probably full throttle, line him up for his mooring, cut the tow line and put his rudder hard over — but he did tow him in and did line him up for his mooring.

    The cost of being a deadbeat is too high — no one would have towed him in when *he* had engine problems had he not towed in his worst enemy that morning. And he knew that some day he might need to be towed in….

    Such is the self-reliance of a small, isolated community in an environment where danger is high. And I’m thinking that the original Israeli kibbutzes were similar — while the common threat wasn’t the weather, they knew of similar lethal threats…

    Now as to if this is socialism or what it is, that is a different story…

  4. Dr. Ed 2
    April.3.2021 at 5:41 pm

    There is, however, the classic urban legend of the bureaucrat who decides to count ceiling tiles in his office and thus determines that his office is just slightly smaller than someone else’s office….

    That’s the sort of stuff that only happens when you have the luxury of being able to make a fuss about stuff like this. No one is going to take you seriously if they are facing potentially mortal threats on a daily basis — nor are you going to make an issue over something like this if you are…

Please to post comments