The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Coronavirus

Wisconsin S. Ct. Strikes Down Governor's Emergency Decrees

|

From the majority opnion in Fabick v. Evers, decided today by a 4-3 vote of the Wisconsin Supreme Court:

Wisconsin Stat. § 323.10 specifies that no state of emergency may last longer than 60 days unless it "is extended by joint resolution of the legislature," and that the legislature may cut short a state of emergency by joint resolution. The statute contemplates that the power to end and to refuse to extend a state of emergency resides with the legislature even when the underlying occurrence creating the emergency remains a threat. Pursuant to this straightforward statutory language, the governor may not deploy his emergency powers by issuing new states of emergency for the same statutory occurrence….

Read according to its plain language, in context, along with surrounding statutes, and consistent with its purpose, the best reading of Wis. Stat. § 323.10 is that it provides the governor the authority to declare a state of emergency related to public health when the conditions for a public health emergency are satisfied. But when later relying
on the same enabling condition, the governor is subject to the time limits explicitly prescribed by statute.

And from the dissent:

[T]he majority errs by purporting to engage in a straightforward statutory analysis. Yet, it omits any analysis of an essential word in Wis. Stat. § 323.02(16) that is outcome determinative. Left unanalyzed is the statutory term "occurrence," which when included in the analysis, proves to undermine the majority's conclusion and mandates a contrary result….

Applying our established definition of "occurrence" to Orders #82 and #90, it is apparent that each is based on a new set of on-the-ground facts, with each new set of facts posing a high probability of either "[a] large number of deaths or serious or long-term disabilities among humans" or "[a] high probability of widespread exposure to a biological … agent that creates a significant risk of substantial future harm to a large number of people." Thus, the orders were issued in response to separate occurrences and are permissible under the plain language of §§ 323.02(16) and 323.10.

Unlike Order #72, which was premised on preparing Wisconsin for the fight against COVID-19, Order #82 declared a new public health emergency in response to a "new and concerning spike in infections" that without quick intervention "will lead to unnecessary serious illness or death, overwhelm our healthcare system, prevent schools from fully reopening, and unnecessarily undermine economic stability …." …

NEXT: Will Law Schools Require Students to be Vaccinated?

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. santamonica811
    March.31.2021 at 3:10 pm

    4-3 split in the high court. I wonder what the ideological split was among the judges.

    If the emergency had instead been a 6.4 earthquake, I guess that the court majority is saying that, 3 months later, a 7.2 aftershock (that caused infinitely more damage than the first quake) is not a new occurrence…it’s a continuation of the original quake and therefore gives the governor no new emergency authorities.

    It’s an interesting legal/philosophical question. I personally am not convinced by the majority’s argument. But I do think it’s one that is being made in good faith.

    1. Moderation4ever
      March.31.2021 at 3:21 pm

      In Wisconsin the Supreme Court is split 4 to 3, but that is not solid and one of the conservative will vote what he thinks. So it is really 3 to 3 with a conservative swing vote.

    2. Life of Brian
      March.31.2021 at 3:29 pm

      To me it seems pretty simple. Emergency powers are for… well, emergencies. Major one-off things that happen quickly, that require responses in a time frame where it’s too unrealistic to expect the legislature to be able to act. Most of the decisions on the early challenges to various states’ emergency powers were based on the early stage of the situation.

      We moved out of that territory a long time ago. There are no big surprises popping up, and indeed the trajectory is dramatically positive for all but the most dedicated panic-porn purveyors. Legislatures have had plenty of time to act if they feel long-term policies are necessary, and some states have indeed done so. But I read this opinion (hopefully the first of many) as saying it’s time for the slow dripping to stop.

      1. Commenter_XY
        March.31.2021 at 3:42 pm

        See, you said something key that seems to get lost in the discussion: Major one-off things that happen quickly, that require responses in a time frame where it’s too unrealistic to expect the legislature to be able to act.

        If a Legislature cannot act in a month on a question of statewide importance, of what use are they?

        1. MikeM
          March.31.2021 at 4:16 pm

          Yes, the dissent is completely incorrect here, right?

          The point of emergency powers is to act at a time when a response is required more quickly than a legislature can act.

          If the notion is that every twist-and-turn in a crisis extends the emergency powers… well, that’s just a recipe for 50 mini-emperors running the states.

          1. Commenter_XY
            March.31.2021 at 4:22 pm

            To me, that is where the entire case turned, MikeM.

    3. Larvell Blanks
      March.31.2021 at 4:00 pm

      It seems highly unlikely that the majority is saying that. What would be more analogous is if the governor tried to say, “That 6.4 earthquake that happened three months ago left a lot of people without homes, and now winter’s coming, and they’re forecasting it being worse than normal, so I’m declaring a new occurrence based on the increased number of people who might freeze to death, even though the legislature refused to extend the state of emergency.”

    4. Rossami
      March.31.2021 at 4:17 pm

      The majority is not saying that at all.

      The dissent, on the other hand, is trying to re-define “occurrence” to mean that we had a 6.4 earthquake on Jan 1 but the clock gets reset every single time we learn anything new. The unlimited clock reset interpretation makes a mockery of the statutory limitation since there will always be new information discovered after an emergency.

  2. DaivdBehar
    March.31.2021 at 3:21 pm

    These lockdowns are the biggest mistake in human history, except, they were the biggest fraud heist, scoring $1.7 trillion for the billionaire owners of the media and owners of the lawyer Dem Party.
    They scored $2 trillion for the Chinese billionaires, owners of the Chinese Commie Party.

    Fuck you, dirty lawyer traitors. Round them up and try them for an hour.

  3. Moderation4ever
    March.31.2021 at 3:24 pm

    The court is correct here. The Wisconsin Legislature is in the wrong, but that is nothing new. Among Wisconsin Republican Legislature, God and the citizens take a distant second to party loyalty.

    1. Rossami
      March.31.2021 at 4:20 pm

      A curious comment given that the Court found in favor of the Legislature here. Perhaps the Wisconsin Legislature is not the only one looking at issues through reflexively partisan lenses?

      1. Moderation4ever
        March.31.2021 at 4:23 pm

        The Legislature is wrong to not continue to ask people to wear masks.

  4. snarling_dog
    March.31.2021 at 3:37 pm

    Presumably there is nothing stopping the governor from declaring a different emergency that mandates mask wearing, the Packers losing the NFC Championship for example, or global warming, or any other myriad reasons.

  5. Bob from Ohio
    March.31.2021 at 3:41 pm

    Good.

    Ohio passed a new law over Dewine’s veto limiting his powers. Looks similar to this one.

    1. Commenter_XY
      March.31.2021 at 3:52 pm

      A pity that the NJ People’s Duma, in the People’s Republic of NJ won’t do the same thing that OH evidently has. We have the absolute worst record in the US vis a via Covid: highest mortality rate per 100K residents, highest case count per 100K residents, highest death rate of seniors per 100K (by far). I mean, if ever there was a time you actually wanted a Legislature to take the reins is when the chief executive is just not doing the job competently….but our Legislature is nowhere to be found.

      1. DaivdBehar
        March.31.2021 at 4:10 pm

        No worries. NJ is number one in infections and deaths from COVID.

        1. Commenter_XY
          March.31.2021 at 4:12 pm

          Thank God I got vaccinated.

        2. Number 2
          March.31.2021 at 4:18 pm

          “No worries. NJ is number one in infections and deaths from COVID.”

          Which is undoubtedly why Murphy has directed us New Jersey residents not to travel to other states. He wants to protect the rest of you from us.

          /sarc

      2. Number 2
        March.31.2021 at 4:15 pm

        The Legislature was too busy changing the title of “Freeholder” to “Commissioner” to notice there was a pandemic going on.

  6. dwshelf
    March.31.2021 at 4:06 pm

    Where’s the limit in the dissent’s position?

    Could the governor declare an ongoing series of climate emergencies which would last forever?

  7. MP
    March.31.2021 at 4:10 pm

    The dissenters practically defined “occurrence” as the tick of a clock (or…less sarcastically…any substantive change in state of the emergency in question). i.e. Flatten the curve. And if not…new emergency!

Please to post comments