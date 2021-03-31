The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Will Law Schools Require Students to be Vaccinated?

I can see a world where in-person instruction is limited to vaccinated students, and those who refuse to be vaccinated will stay on Zoom.

|

Last week, Rutgers University announced that returning students must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The policy states that "Students may request an exemption from the vaccination requirement for medical or religious reasons." The scope of those exemptions, however, is unclear.

As we speak, law schools are no doubt holding discussions about whether they can impose vaccine mandates. State schools will have less latitude than private schools, in light of the Free Exercise clause, as well as state RFRAs. But I suspect schools, in general, will decide to impose some form of a vaccine mandate.

Imagine if every student in a 1L section is vaccinated. The school could eliminate the need for six (or three) feet of distancing. Students could once again sit in close proximity to their classmates. Masks would not be required. Professors could walk around the room without fear of infection. And instruction could return to what it was in 2019.

But what about students who refuse to be vaccinated? They may be stuck on Zoom. Perhaps those dynamics will provide a cudgel for students to get the jab over the next few months.

I recently received my first dose. I had a bit of fatigue, but no adverse symptoms. My arm was sore, but I quickly forgot about it. In class, I encouraged my students to get vaccinated, and explained (per school policy) any absence related to the shot would be excused. I hope other professors can likewise encourage their students. In Texas, all adults are eligible for the shot. And more and more states are moving in that direction.

 

 

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: March 31, 1962

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. wreckinball
    March.31.2021 at 9:10 am

    If you’re vaccinated , i.e.; can’t get he disease, why do you care about the presence of un-vaccinated people.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      March.31.2021 at 9:15 am

      Like information, the relevant vaccines are not 100 percent effective.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        March.31.2021 at 9:18 am

        They’re effective enough to lower the risk of Covid into the range of normal risks people routinely ignore. What do you want, perfection?

      2. wreckinball
        March.31.2021 at 9:38 am

        Moderna says 95% effective for a disease that is 99+% survivable.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          March.31.2021 at 10:14 am

          As well, if you do get it after the vaccine, it’s almost guaranteed to be a mild case, unless you’re severely immune compromised.

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    March.31.2021 at 9:22 am

    There are three things being overlooked here.

    First, the latest I’ve heard is that the distance/mask mandates will remain even when everyone is vaccinated. I don’t know how much of this is science and how much is fascism, but I’m hearing it.

    Second, and more importantly, law school is a buyer’s market and has been so for over a decade now. Enrollment plummeted and numbers haven’t returned — and law schools are now also looking at declining demographics as the Millennials age out.

    Correct me if I am wrong, but don’t most entering law students have an acceptance at more than one law school? Well, those not wanting to be vaccinated may well make a decision between two law schools on this basis — and with all the effort in “enrollment management” (i.e. finding warm bodies to fill seats), I can’t see paying students being turned away for lack of a vaccination.

    And third, there are a lot of people with natural immunity — and there are some medical questions about the safety of vaccinating them.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      March.31.2021 at 10:17 am

      “First, the latest I’ve heard is that the distance/mask mandates will remain even when everyone is vaccinated. I don’t know how much of this is science and how much is fascism, but I’m hearing it.”

      That’s almost entirely fascism. They’re using this pandemic to switch to an “absolute safety” standard, unlike any other disease has ever been subject to. Expect that, even if it goes away, they’ll try to impose mask mandates every flu season.

      They simply want to stop making cost/benefit judgements on medical precautions anymore.

  3. MitchB
    March.31.2021 at 9:24 am

    Would they be on Zoom for their own benefit or others? If their own, why couldn’t they wear N95 masks? Others who were vaccinated shouldn’t care.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      March.31.2021 at 9:26 am

      It’s bare, naked, fascism.
      They want to control people, nothing less.

  4. John F. Carr
    March.31.2021 at 9:27 am

    The old folks who teach have their shots. By next semester enough young people will have their shots that we won’t have epidemic outbreaks any more. But people like making rules for other people.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      March.31.2021 at 9:45 am

      How do some of these ‘you not boss of me’ malcontents handle stop signs, red lights, lane markers, and ‘do not park in intersection’ mandates?

      Those under the age of 10 or so should get some slack in this regard.

      1. buckleup
        March.31.2021 at 10:08 am

        You’re actually equating traffic laws to getting a vaccination?

        Not a lawyer.

  5. mad_kalak
    March.31.2021 at 9:33 am

    Vaccine only is effective for 3-6 months. What are they going to do, mandate an ongoing regime of shots?

    1. Brett Bellmore
      March.31.2021 at 10:20 am

      OK, that’s a fantasy. They’re saying it’s only been proven to work for 3-6 months, but they’re only saying that because that’s all the clinical experience they have with it. There’s no evidence it actually stops working remotely that fast.

      1. mad_kalak
        March.31.2021 at 10:23 am

        Considering the virus has mutated to various strains already, and the flu vaccine only is partially effective with whatever strains they think will be prevalent and has to be changed every year, and essentially COVID is a coronavirus (what we used to call the common cold), what say you?

    2. NToJ
      March.31.2021 at 10:22 am

      It will probably confer immunity for longer than 3-6 months. It might have to be administered annually, like flu vaccines. Although hopefully we get lucky and the COVID vaccine lasts 2-3 years, as some epidemiologists are currently predicting.

  6. mad_kalak
    March.31.2021 at 9:36 am

    How about, since this is a law blog, someone post some relevant posts about mandating vaccines as per the law and court decisions?

    RFK, Jr. to Rutgers President: COVID Vaccine Mandate Violates Federal Law

    The announcement last week by Rutgers University that it would require all students to get the COVID vaccine prompted CHD Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to remind university officials that federal law prohibits mandating Emergency Use Authorization vaccines.

    https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-rutgers-covid-vaccine-mandates-violate-federal-law/

  7. tkamenick
    March.31.2021 at 9:49 am

    You can eliminate distancing and masks and everything else without every single person being vaccinated. Jeez.

  8. Darth Chocolate
    March.31.2021 at 10:00 am

    It has nothing to do with science; it has everything to do with control.

  9. Ben_
    March.31.2021 at 10:07 am

    Students are at very low risk. We shouldn’t be limiting them at all, regardless of vaccination.

    Anyone in the US at significant risk from Covid should get vaccinated if they want to avoid getting Covid. You can do it now or within a month. Don’t expect other people to do it for you. People will refuse and just live their lives they’ll be right to do so.

Please to post comments