Senator Elizabeth Warren Channels Her Inner Trump

There are reasonable arguments to be had over whether Amazon or other internet companies are too big, have too much power, are insufficiently responsive to consumers, or engage in anti-competitive behavior. Such concerns may justify governmental action.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, on the other hand, sees other reasons why the federal government should cut Amazon down to size: So they don't "heckle Senators with snotty tweets."

I didn't write the loopholes you exploit, @amazon – your armies of lawyers and lobbyists did. But you bet I'll fight to make you pay your fair share. And fight your union-busting. And fight to break up Big Tech so you're not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets. https://t.co/3vCAI93MST — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 26, 2021

The attitude this tweet displays is quite disconcerting. Indeed, it's positively Trumpian. Thank you, but we've had more than enough of that already. If you're capable of being a Senator, you're more than capable of handling some mean tweets, even from Amazon.