The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren Channels Her Inner Trump

Threatening government action to stop "snotty tweets" is not a good look.

|

There are reasonable arguments to be had over whether Amazon or other internet companies are too big, have too much power, are insufficiently responsive to consumers, or engage in anti-competitive behavior. Such concerns may justify governmental action.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, on the other hand, sees other reasons why the federal government should cut Amazon down to size: So they don't "heckle Senators with snotty tweets."

The attitude this tweet displays is quite disconcerting. Indeed, it's positively Trumpian. Thank you, but we've had more than enough of that already. If you're capable of being a Senator, you're more than capable of handling some mean tweets, even from Amazon.

NEXT: Waiting for the Other International Shoe to Drop

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Don Nico
    March.26.2021 at 2:29 pm

    Trumpian? No.
    Its is more like Hitler and Mussolini.
    Given half a chance Warren would be a petty despot.

    1. bernard11
      March.26.2021 at 3:09 pm

      Oh, come on. Hitler and Mussolini?

      I know she’s a favorite villain of the right, but that’s just silly.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        March.26.2021 at 3:26 pm

        Is it?

        1. NOVA Lawyer
          March.26.2021 at 3:33 pm

          Is it Warren or Trump who promotes violence (e.g., pay your legal bills, take him out on a stretcher, etc., etc.) and has supporters uncomfortably similar to brownshirts (Proud Boys, storming of the Capital, etc.)?

          She definitely is a statist, but not a violent, despotic statist. Trump, on the other hand, is also a statist, but one enamored of violence and a wannabe despot.

          You can’t really take shots at Warren, here, without acknowledging that Trump said and did worse in the very same category (he didn’t just threaten to rewrite legislation to close loopholes for all similarly situated corporations, as Warren did, he literally threatened Amazon with executive and legal actions explicitly as payback for saying/doing things he didn’t like). Did you call out Trump as Hitler or Mussolini?

          1. TwelveInchPianist
            March.26.2021 at 3:56 pm

            “She definitely is a statist, but not a violent, despotic statist.”

            How do statists back their, uh, statism? A monopoly on force is fundamental to the concept of a state.

      2. Bored Lawyer
        March.26.2021 at 3:32 pm

        She is not as evil, but she has made clear she is not above using the power of government to squelch criticism of her. That classic anti-democratic behavior.

      3. Don Nico
        March.26.2021 at 3:41 pm

        I grant a bit of exaggeration.
        BUT Warren’s passion for authoritarianism as well as state control (NOT ownership) of major companies was the hallmark of the economic model of those two fascist dictators.
        Warren tends more and more toward authoritarianism every year.

        1. Queen Amalthea
          March.26.2021 at 3:46 pm

          It’s a good thing economic models were not very important to those (and other) fascist dictators.

    2. DaivdBehar
      March.26.2021 at 3:23 pm

      The tech billionaires want the Chinese market, as big as ours. They kowtow to the Chinese Communist Party and promote its interests. They own the media and the Democrat Party. That makes the lawyer and the Democrat Party the agents of the Chinese Communist Party. They should be dealt with as such.

      The platforms of these billionaires carry billions of federal crimes a year. They themselves defraud by inflating viewerships to advertisers. Half their viewers are bots or not real. There is every legal justification to seize them in civil forfeiture. Then auction them off like the Ferrari of a drug dealer. That will never happen because they have the protection of the skunk lawyer profession.

      Instead, endless litigation for antitrust will happen, with employment for thousands of worthless lawyers for years. Anti-trust is total subjective, arbitrary lawyer bullshit. It is not even constitutional. The cover up for this rent seeking crime of fraud is justification to arrest every body suborning it.

  2. Cal Cetín
    March.26.2021 at 2:32 pm

    Trump issued snotty tweets, he didn’t threaten to break up companies because of their own snotty tweets.

    1. David Nieporent
      March.26.2021 at 3:01 pm

      He threatened to break up (or shut down) companies because they criticized him.

      1. Cal Cetín
        March.26.2021 at 3:15 pm

        What’s a good example of this?

        1. NOVA Lawyer
          March.26.2021 at 3:40 pm

          Um, Amazon?

          Donald Trump threatens Amazon as payback for Washington – Vox (May 2016)

          For example.

          Or just peruse this list by googling the title of a 2020 Slate article: A Brief List of the Times Donald Trump Tried to Punish Jeff Bezos

          These were direct threats to Amazon specifically for things Jeff Bezos said. While I do not like Warren’s tweet and denounce it, the purpose of the legislation she proposed was to shut down loopholes, not to squelch speech. But she flopped the landing by then suggesting that had something to do with it. And that is deplorable and, with a stretch, Trumpian. But only in that Trumpian explicitly stands for the use of government resources to punish critics of powerful government officials. What a legacy.

          1. Queen Amalthea
            March.26.2021 at 3:50 pm

            Also threatening tv licenses of CNN, NBC
            https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-media/trump-hits-cnn-and-nbc-urges-look-at-their-license-tweet-idUSKCN1LK1Z1

            1. Queen Amalthea
              March.26.2021 at 3:54 pm

              “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.

  3. Michael P
    March.26.2021 at 2:33 pm

    When did Trump behave in such a venally authoritarian way? Did he ever suggest that business should be stripped of their ability to use Twitter as punishment for garden-variety political discourse? I thought that was much more a lefty thing to do.

    Maybe slagging Trump is just an instinct now, another bad habit to grow out of.

    1. David Nieporent
      March.26.2021 at 3:03 pm

      Gee, when did Trump threaten Amazon because of its speech? I can’t think of any threats Trump ever made because he thought Amazon owned The Washington Post.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        March.26.2021 at 3:27 pm

        Either can I….perhaps you should refresh our memory?

        1. NOVA Lawyer
          March.26.2021 at 3:43 pm

          Google this: A Brief List of the Times Donald Trump Tried to Punish Jeff Bezos

          Just a few examples. Apparently, you have the memory of your average gnat. His spats with Amazon were well-covered and extended from suggestions of antitrust actions to raising package delivery rates and, less directly aimed at Amazon (which, as noted, is synonymous in his mind…being generous…with the Washington Post), “tightening” libel laws.

          1. Queen Amalthea
            March.26.2021 at 3:48 pm

            It’s literally amazing to see Trump supporters making these kinds of comments. Is it some kind of ‘we’ve always been at war with Oceania’ cultist amnesia or disngeniousness?

            Other people will come and give the easily found and recalled evidence of the many times Trump threatened media entities because he didn’t like what they said about him, the real thing that has to be pressed with everyone of the cultists here making these statements is, after you’ve been shown to have been easily proven wrong by many examples, wtf is your excuse for being so wrong?

    2. bernard11
      March.26.2021 at 3:07 pm

      JEDI

  4. John F. Carr
    March.26.2021 at 2:34 pm

    Warren is a puzzle to me. I’m pretty sure she is smart, but she does so many stupid things.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      March.26.2021 at 3:23 pm

      I think the simplest explanation is that she was smart at one time, and is just coasting now.

      1. NOVA Lawyer
        March.26.2021 at 3:45 pm

        Or, not unlike some people in this forum, is smart but has become so ideological that her intelligence doesn’t shine because she doesn’t ever consider that facts may contradict her ideological commitments (or she has stopped caring). But, I suppose you could call that coasting of a sort. It’s certainly lazy.

  5. Brett Bellmore
    March.26.2021 at 2:36 pm

    The worst Trump did was suggest that he should be on an equal footing with any random guy in terms of ability to sue for libel. And he said mean things about people who were saying mean things about him, the meanie!

    She’s not threatening to sue for libel, she’s threatening to break them up for being “snotty”. Much worse.

    1. Don Nico
      March.26.2021 at 2:46 pm

      Each year she gets more mean-spirited and authoritarian than the last.
      We’re damned lucky that Biden did not choose her to be his Veep

      1. Brett Bellmore
        March.26.2021 at 2:53 pm

        He was aiming for somebody who would outlive him, not somebody more likely to stroke out halfway through his first term than he was.

      2. Armchair Lawyer
        March.26.2021 at 3:27 pm

        I’m not sure Harris is any better to be honest. She may be worse….

        1. Don Nico
          March.26.2021 at 3:42 pm

          Harris is far more opportunist, pragmatic than Warren. You can see that from her terms as SF DA and CA Ag.

      3. Bob from Ohio
        March.26.2021 at 3:55 pm

        “Each year she gets more mean-spirited and authoritarian than the last.”

        Disappointed ambition. She wants to rule and people just don’t let her.

    2. bernard11
      March.26.2021 at 3:11 pm

      she’s threatening to break them up for being “snotty”.

      No she’s not. Can you read? She’s talking about their power.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        March.26.2021 at 3:24 pm

        Yeah, their “power” to heckle Senators with snotty tweets.

        1. bernard11
          March.26.2021 at 3:46 pm

          That’s just stupid, Brett.

          You can break Amazon into a thousand companies and those companies wouldn’t lose the power to heckle Senators with snotty tweets.

          The power is the power to influence the Senators, some of which Amazon would lose if broken up.

          Your hatred robs you of common sense, not for the first time.

          1. Noscitur a sociis
            March.26.2021 at 3:54 pm

            Her words are right there at the top of the page. She literally wrote that she wants “to break up Big Tech so you’re not powerful enough to heckle senators with snotty tweets.”

            I agree that she’s probably not going to be successful in that project, but that’s not really much of a defense.

    3. Noscitur a sociis
      March.26.2021 at 3:12 pm

      You cannot possibly be serious.

    4. Queen Amalthea
      March.26.2021 at 3:53 pm

      “The worst Trump did was suggest that he should be on an equal footing with any random guy in terms of ability to sue for libel”

      Which could also be put ‘rewriting one of the most important first amendment doctrines we have because someone said something mean about him’.

      It’s amazing to see ostensible libertarians and anti-government types looking the other way when a politician wants to get rid of the public figure doctrine insulating themselves from the kind of attacks they regularly make on the pols they don’t like. Jesus.

    5. NOVA Lawyer
      March.26.2021 at 3:56 pm

      Brett,

      “According to a lawsuit filed this month, Trump influenced, and probably ordered, his Defense Department to deny Amazon a $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud-computing contract to punish the company’s owner, Jeff Bezos, for publishing the Washington Post.” – NY Mag

      And, of course, there is much more. For example: Trump Lobs Another Threat at Amazon, Driving Down Ecommerce Giant’s Stock Again (discussing his tweets suggesting USPS raise rates on Amazon, also noting hints of antitrust actions, etc.).

      I am happy to hate on Warren with you, but be honest about Trump. Trump was worse (including because all Warren can do is threaten to be one of a hundred Senators to vote on legislation…oooh!, while Trump was the President and could interfere with contract bidding (JEDI), urge antitrust lawsuits, etc.). One is worse, but get straight which.

  6. OldCurmudgeon
    March.26.2021 at 2:55 pm

    >I didn’t write the loopholes you exploit, @amazon – your armies of lawyers and lobbyists did.

    Strange claim from a sitting Senator. Amazon writes laws, not Congress? She needed to pass those laws to find out what’s in it??

    1. Michael P
      March.26.2021 at 3:05 pm

      Congress effectively only starts writing the laws. Regulatory and enforcement agencies in the executive branch interpret the laws and decide when to prosecute. Someone in Congress could maybe argue that the lawyers and lobbyists mentioned here were influencing those executive branch agencies rather than Congress itself. Then, of course, one could reasonably ask why Congress doesn’t fix the laws to prevent either that kind of binding interpretation or the specific mistake in question.

    2. bernard11
      March.26.2021 at 3:47 pm

      Corporate lawyers and lobbyists have no influence on tax laws. Is that right?

  7. Life of Brian
    March.26.2021 at 3:16 pm

    Poor thing — I’m surprised she didn’t copy @TwitterSafety.

    But seriously, if she was hoping to capitalize on the recent wave of “hey, $1 trillion company — shut up my opponent for me or I’ll shut YOU up,” picking another $1 trillion company as the target may not have been the swiftest move.

  8. Noscitur a sociis
    March.26.2021 at 3:16 pm

    It is perhaps worth noting that Amazon’s comments were not so much “snotty” as “unambiguously correct”. The U.S. tax code is deliberately organized so as to encourage corporations to reinvest their revenue in exactly the way that Amazon does—it’s not a “loophole”, and demagogues like Warren would surely criticize companies for “hoarding their profits” or something similar if they acted differently.

Please to post comments