Chief Justice Roberts issued his fourth statement respecting the denial of certiorari

And the Chief name-dropped "President Obama"

|

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued its order list. Chief Justice Roberts wrote a statement respecting the denial of certiorari in Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association v. Raimondo. By my count, Roberts had issued statements respecting the denial of certiorari three times before:

  1. Marek v. Lane (2013).
  2. North Carolina v. NC State Conference of NAACP (2017).
  3. Abbott v. Veasey (2017).

In the Lobstermen statement, Chief Justice Roberts referred to President Obama by name. Not, "the President," but "President Obama."

The creation of a national monument is of no small consequence. As part of managing the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, for example, President Obama banned almost all commercial fishing in the area with a complete ban to follow within seven years.Presidential Proclamation No. 9496, 3 CFR 262, 266–267 (2016).

Here, Roberts was criticizing Obama's action. He could have just as easily said "the President," but by saying President Obama, the Chief personalized the criticism. Later in the paragraph, Roberts observed that the restrictions were lifted. But he didn't mention which President lifted it! (His name was Trump):

Although the restrictions were lifted during this litigation, Presidential Proclamation No. 10049, 85 Fed. Reg. 35793 (2020), that decision is set to be reconsidered and the ban may be reinstated, Exec. Order No. 13990, 86 Fed. Reg. 7037, 7039 (2021). 

Indeed, the citation to the 2021 order is directed at the current President. But President Biden was not mentioned by name. Only President Obama.

I searched the Supreme Court database on Westlaw. I could only find three majority opinions that referred to a specific act taken by "President Obama": Trump v. Hawaii, Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico v. Aurelius Investment, LLC, and Barr v. AAPC. And a few separate writings referred to a specific act taken by President Obama: DHS v. Regents (Thomas, J.), NLRB v. Noel Canning (Scalia, J.), Ortiz v. U.S. (Alito, J.), Department of Commerce v. NY (Thomas, J.).

In 2019, I criticized Justice Kavanaugh for referring to Presidents by name. (He did so again in AAPC). Roberts seems to have joined the club. I'm sure at some point, the Chief will direct some ire at the twice-impeached "President Trump."

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    March.23.2021 at 9:34 am

    “but by saying President Obama, the Chief personalized the criticism.”

    He released this ‘statement’ long after Obama was no longer President. If he had referred to “the President”, it would have indicated the current President, but the current President hadn’t undertaken the action being criticized. So your attempt to read something into this strikes me as a bit absurd.

    1. Per Son
      March.23.2021 at 9:49 am

      I wholeheartedly agree. Should we amend case names where it is Trump v. Vance to President v. Vance? The answer is no. I believe that identifying the president is a useful tool for future generations that read the cases.

      It would be completely unrealistic to divorce the specific president from the actions at issue. Each president operates in a sphere of all sorts of externalities and internal values. This reflects that reality.

    2. Krychek_2
      March.23.2021 at 9:54 am

      I’m only responding because for once I agree with Brett Bellmore, and since that will probably never happen again, I wanted to make note of it.

      Also, I’m not even sure that the Chief’s statement can unambiguously be called a criticism. Merely saying that decisions have consequences is, by itself, nothing more than a statement of fact. Decisions do have consequences. Whether they are positive consequences, or constitutional consequences, is a separate question.

  2. Aladdin's Carpet
    March.23.2021 at 9:35 am

    This is such a weird post.

    How else would he have written it? The president? Which president? It could be anyone from Biden, Trump, Obama, Bush … he didn’t give a date (except in the citation). “A proclamation was issued” is informal and indirect, and not good writing. I’m all for reading between the lines, but inferring an entire post out of the use of the name “Obams” is just weird.

  3. DaivdBehar
    March.23.2021 at 9:47 am

    1. Per Son
      March.23.2021 at 9:51 am

  4. apedad
    March.23.2021 at 9:53 am

    I could suppose there’s some sort of tradition to use the constitutional branch name (Congress, President), when addressing another branch; but at the same time, clarity in legal writing is always welcome.

  5. LawTalkingGuy
    March.23.2021 at 10:01 am

    The Shelby County dissent said “President Bush” when talking about his signing of the 2006 VRA renewal. I don’t think they were criticizing him, quite the opposite actually. “President Bush” was also mentioned by name for his actions in Medellin v. Texas by the majority opinion, again, not really personalized.

