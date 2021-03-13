The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: March 13, 1963
3/13/1963: Ernesto Miranda is arrested.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
3/13/1963: Ernesto Miranda is arrested.
What does this have to do with the pandemic? Nothing.
A Reason reporter went to Paso Robles, California, where many businesses defied state orders to close. He enjoyed it. He also got COVID.
Living under constant adult supervision should not be a government mandate.
One measure would require checks for nearly all firearm transfers, while the other would increase delays in completing sales.