The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Environmental Law

Wildlife as Property Owners Webinar

An examination of how reconceiving animal rights might aid wildlife conservation

|

On Monday afternoon, I will be moderating a webinar on Wildlife as Property Owners: A New Conception of Animal Rights by ASU law professor Karen Bradshaw. The webinar will focus on Prof. Bradshaw's book of that title and feature commentary by Professor Holly Doremus of the University of California at Berkeley.  The webinar is sponsored by the Coleman P. Burke Center for Environmental Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Here's a description of the event:

Humankind coexists with every other living thing. People drink the same  water, breathe the same air, and share the same land as other animals.  Yet, property law reflects a general assumption that only people can own  land. The effects of this presumption are disastrous for wildlife and  humans alike.  The alarm  bells ringing about biodiversity loss are growing louder, and the  possibility of mass extinction is real. Anthropocentric property is a  key driver of biodiversity loss, a silent killer of species worldwide.  But as law and sustainability scholar Karen Bradshaw shows, if excluding  animals from a legal right to own land is causing their destruction,  extending the legal right to own property to wildlife may prove its  salvation. Wildlife as Property Owners advocates for folding  animals into our existing system of property law, giving them the  opportunity to own land just as humans do—to the betterment of all.

Registration and CLE information is here.