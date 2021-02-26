The Volokh Conspiracy

Lawyers know about amicus curiae (friend of the court) briefs, which give interested or expert third parties an opportunity to provide courts with a perspective that the parties might have omitted. But we more rarely hear about inimicus curiae briefs, even though it turns out that many supposed amicus briefs are, in fact, inimicus briefs that have been, er, accidentally mislabeled.

A few tips for writing inimicus briefs from someone who's read a few; I posted this in 2003, but was recently reminded about it.

[1.] Focus primarily on repeating the arguments of your favored party. After all, anything worth saying once is worth being said by everyone who wants to say it. The official term for this (originally from Law French) is the "moi aussi principle."

[2.] If you do have a genuinely original twist to add to the analysis, don't just stick with it—that's bad form. Be sure to surround it with lots of other points that echo what your favored party says (see item 1 above). A ratio of 10 page of repetition to 1 page of new material is the norm, though experts believe that even this is too low.

[3.] Always include lots of general rhetoric, such as "The importance of the timeless guarantees of the First Amendment cannot be overstated in our marketplace of ideas, and the republic on which it rests." Judges and law clerks just love that sort of stuff.

NB: This is especially true when filing briefs before the Supreme Court. The sorts of close and difficult cases that the Court hears are almost always decided primarily by applying general slogans. In fact, it's considered disrespectful of the Court to focus on mere factual or doctrinal details, or to use more mundane language.

[4.] Always keep in mind that (according to Rule 3.7),

The primary purpose of an inimicus curiae brief is to allow the inimicus to tell donors and other supporters that the inimicus Has Filed A Brief Before The Court expressing the timeless verities for which the inimicus and its supporters stand.

Any departure from this purpose is frowned on.

  1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.26.2021 at 12:15 pm

    Finally a new lawyer joke! Fortunately, it’s over my head.

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    February.26.2021 at 12:17 pm

    The sad thing is that I am not sure this is parody….

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    February.26.2021 at 12:26 pm

    You forgot about portending and forecasting immediate doom if the court does not rule in favor of the advocate. “If the court refuses to grant the plaintiff relief sought fire and brimstone will surely reign from the skies, rivers and sea will boil, forty years of darkness will descend, human sacrifice will become the norm, and God forbid dogs and cats will live together peacefully.”

  4. Roger21
    February.26.2021 at 12:32 pm

    Point number 3 actually seems like it would have been sound advice when Justice Kennedy was on the court.

  5. MatthewSlyfield
    February.26.2021 at 12:37 pm

    Interestingly, Google translate translates “amicus curiae” as “friend of the court”, but “inimicus curiae” comes back as “Senate enemy”.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      February.26.2021 at 12:43 pm

      Hmm, I’ve tried a different on-line translator and got the same curious result.

      curiae by itself translates to Senate.

      Amicus curiae translates to friend of the court

      inimicus curiae translate to Senate enemy.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        February.26.2021 at 12:44 pm

        I guess that’s because amicus curiae is a term of art that isn’t the normal meaning of the words?

        1. Noscitur a sociis
          February.26.2021 at 1:05 pm

          “Amicus” means friend and curiae (genitive of curia) means “of the court”, so that is about the most literal translation imaginable.

          1. Ben of Houston
            February.26.2021 at 1:16 pm

            Especially since the Latin for “Senate” is “Senatus”.

            While the Senate did meet in various Curiae (which can be translated as either “court” or “courthouse” depending on the usage), which were named after whoever built them, it never referred to the Senate itself, but the Senate house.

    2. Noscitur a sociis
      February.26.2021 at 1:17 pm

      A “Curia” was originally an administrative tribal division in the Roman Republic, which had very kinds of legal authority. It came to refer to different kinds of assemblies or councils, and also metonymically to the buildings where the Senate assembled (the Curia Hostilia built by Tullus Hostilius, the Curia Pompeiana where Julius Caesar was assassinated, and the Curia Julia begun by Julius Caesar and completed by the triumvirate) and thus to the Senate itself.

  6. dwb68
    February.26.2021 at 12:49 pm

    I was unaware that a sense of humor survived the bar exam.

    Well done!

    I would have to give this piece an 8/10 for satire. I would have given it 10 if it was written up as a formal legal doc and discussed Federal Rules for submitting said briefs. lol.

    1. dwb68
      February.26.2021 at 12:52 pm

      and thanks for for laugh, i needed it. It took me to bullet 2 to recognize the satire.

  7. Moderation4ever
    February.26.2021 at 1:05 pm

    Priceless.

  8. ragebot
    February.26.2021 at 1:12 pm

    I seem to remember the old chief Rehnquist saying ‘no judge ever complained about a legal brief being too short’. What ever one thinks about him he was one of the best legal writers I know of.

