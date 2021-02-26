The Volokh Conspiracy

Coronavirus

"CDC Estimated a One-Year Decline in Life Expectancy in 2020. Not So — Try Five Days"

|

From Dr. Peter Bach at StatNews:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made headlines last week when it announced that Covid-19 had reduced the average life expectancy of Americans in 2020 by a full year…. [But t]he pandemic's appalling toll could not have reduced life span by nearly that much. My own estimate is that when Covid-19's ravages in 2020 are averaged across the country's entire population, we each lost about five days of life.

The CDC's mistake? It calculated life expectancy using an assumption that is assuredly wrong, which yielded a statistic that was certain to be misunderstood….

People understood [the CDC's report] to mean that Covid-19 had shaved off a year from how long each of us will live on average. That is, after all, how people tend to think of life expectancy. The New York Times characterized the report as "the first full picture of the pandemic's effect on American expected life spans."

But wait. Analysts estimate that, on average, a death from Covid-19 robs its victim of around 12 years of life. Approximately 400,000 Americans died Covid-19 in 2020, meaning about 4.8 million years of life collectively vanished. Spread that ghastly number across the U.S. population of 330 million and it comes out to 0.014 years of life lost per person. That's 5.3 days. There were other excess deaths in 2020, so maybe the answer is seven days lost per person.

No matter how you look at it, the result is a far cry from what the CDC announced.

It's not that the agency made a math mistake. I checked the calculations myself, and even went over them with one of the CDC analysts. The error was more problematic in my view: The CDC relied on an assumption it had to know was wrong….

Read the whole thing, which strikes me as persuasive; and while I'm far from an expert on the subject, I ran it by some professors who are much more knowledgeable than I am, and they generally agreed with Dr. Bach's analysis.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Sarcastr0
    February.26.2021 at 10:22 am

    I recommend More or Less: Behind the States

    It’s a bit British-related, but has done wonders for my statistical literacy in the past few months.

  2. Longtobefree
    February.26.2021 at 10:24 am

    OMG!!
    The CDC makes up numbers for political purposes and call them Science!!
    Damn; whodathunkit?

    1. Don Nico
      February.26.2021 at 11:34 am

      L,
      The numbers are not made up. They are the result a procedure that is well know to overestimate deaths in periods of transient mortality.
      So you could say that they are more the result of laziness with an admixture of incompetence than outright lies or exaggerations.
      DM

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        February.26.2021 at 11:39 am

        It doesn’t overestimate deaths, it underestimates life expectancy due to the transience. But it is well understood why it happens during period with greater than normal death rates.

  3. DaivdBehar
    February.26.2021 at 10:27 am

    CDC is just a nest of Democrat spies and Deep State agents. I suggested Trump fire all of them, start over. Fauci is a notorious quack, who is an agent of the Clinton campaign. Trump was not getting good advice. But no one is listening over there.

    1. DavidTaylor
      February.26.2021 at 11:11 am

      Fauci does not work for the CDC.

  4. jdgalt1
    February.26.2021 at 10:56 am

    Very good. Be careful not to link to this post from Twitter or Facebook, they’ll ban you for speaking too much truth about Covid.

  5. Brett Bellmore
    February.26.2021 at 10:58 am

    Sure, even on its own terms, the number was a joke. They took the worst month of the pandemic, basically, and extrapolate what would happen if it went on forever.

    More to the point, if you didn’t get Covid, or did, but it was a mild case, it didn’t take any time off YOUR life, at all.

    It’s not like everybody is going to die a week sooner than they were. Most people were not effected at all, while the people who did die are already dead.

    Mostly when you think of things that reduce your life expectancy, you’re thinking personally; Nobody who wasn’t involved thinks of the war with Iraq as having taken x number of months off their life, though people certainly died in it.

    I went through chemo back in 2010, THAT took some years off my life, in the literal sense that I can now expect to die several years sooner than otherwise due to the health consequences. I had covid a month ago, it probably took nothing off my life expectancy, at all.

  6. Michael P
    February.26.2021 at 11:12 am

    The one-year number is clearly too high, for the reasons given, but the five-day number is indefensibly low. COVID-19 during 2020 reduced the average American’s life expectancy by perhaps five days — but we have already lost several more days in 2021 using the same logic. There were roughly 360,000 US deaths attributed to COVID-19 through January 1st, and now there are 160,000 more.

    1. gormadoc
      February.26.2021 at 11:17 am

      The report is specifically about 2020, 2021 isn’t particularly relevant.

    2. Armchair Lawyer
      February.26.2021 at 11:20 am

      It’s actually pretty close.

      5 days loss of life PER YEAR, over 80 years (average life expectancy) is 400 days. Or pretty close to 1 year.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        February.26.2021 at 11:27 am

        Yes, it’s pretty close if you assume the pandemic will continue at a peak death rate forever. That’s the big flaw here.

        1. Armchair Lawyer
          February.26.2021 at 11:31 am

          That’s how life expectancy is calculated though. It MUST assume the current annual death rate going forward. It’s how it is always calculated. It cannot “estimate” future death rates.

          You always see dips in the historic life expectancy during major pandemics or wars. See below.

          The error here is in people interpreting the data incorrectly.

      2. Union of Concerned Socks
        February.26.2021 at 11:28 am

        No. 5 days lost per lifetime.

        1. Armchair Lawyer
          February.26.2021 at 11:32 am

          Assuming the pandemic doesn’t continue for another 80 years. Or we don’t see other pandemics….

    3. hardreaders
      February.26.2021 at 11:36 am

      Yes, CDC was clearly wrong, not that it really needed this article to show that. Hopefully CDC will do the right thing and own up to its goof, and the media will learn not to be so credulous.

      But as you point out, the article’s calculations don’t make all that much sense either. I don’t see how taking the aggregate loss in lifespan from people who died from infection or a related cause (which is easy, just subtract their ages at death from their actuarial life expectancies and sum) and arbitrarily averaging that across the total population provides any sort of meaningful statistic about life expectancies.

      What I’d really be interesting in knowing is, for the folks affected in nonfatal ways during 2020, e.g. nonlethal infections, stress, depression, lack of exercise, bad diet, etc., how did that impact their life expectancies? Nobody seems to be working on a statistic like that, which might actually be informative.

  7. gormadoc
    February.26.2021 at 11:14 am

    “I’m far from not an expert on the subject”
    So… you are an expert?

    1. Eugene Volokh
      February.26.2021 at 11:27 am

      Funny, sorry, fixed! I plead Russian being my native language; double negatives are the way we do things, e.g., “I not know nothing” / “я не знаю ни чего.”

      (Actually, the “far from an expert” locution wouldn’t be double negative even in Russian; really, this was just an editing glitch.)

  8. Armchair Lawyer
    February.26.2021 at 11:18 am

    Professor Volohk,

    That’s actually expected, and to be consistent with previous results, the CDC has to put out the data that way. I don’t blame the CDC at all for doing what is consistent with previous data and previous results. Perhaps you can blame the NYT for hyping it too much. But not the CDC.

    Is it rationale to expect 2020’s death rates for 2021-2099 and beyond? Not necessarily. But to be consistent with all the previous data, that’s actually what needs to happen. The CDC can’t “guess” what future death rates are for 2021 and 2022. That would just be making up data. It has to use the existing data that it has.

    Now what you would expect is in 2022 for life expectancy to bounce back up to the 2019 numbers (and indeed, I do). But again, for consistency of data and analysis, you simply cannot just put in 2019’s numbers. It is inaccurate.

    1. Don Nico
      February.26.2021 at 11:38 am

      AL,
      I tend to agree with you. While the CDC estimate reflects a methodological error. The NYT’s reporting (and its lede) was dishonest.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        February.26.2021 at 11:40 am

        I wouldn’t even say it’s a methodological issue. It is defined as how life expectancy is calculated.

        The error here is in misinterpretation of the data.

  9. gormadoc
    February.26.2021 at 11:23 am

    I’d think it’ll bump up above 2019 since many of those dying now would have died in 2022. I hope nothing increases the rate of death in 2022 to prove me wrong, though.

  10. Armchair Lawyer
    February.26.2021 at 11:29 am

    Again, to re-emphasize this point, here is a chart of US life expectancy at birth from 1860.

    We see a large drop in life expectancy in 1865 from 1860. This does not mean that a child born in 1865 was actually likely to die sooner than in 1860. What this reflects is the large death rate in the US Civil War, and a whole bunch of 20 and 30 year old men dying (who would’ve been born in 1840).

    Again, you see the same dip from 1915 to 1920. This reflects the Spanish flu (and WWI). It doesn’t mean that babies born in 1915 would all magically live a year longer than those in 1920.

    https://www.statista.com/statistics/1040079/life-expectancy-united-states-all-time/

  11. Absaroka
    February.26.2021 at 11:30 am

    I’m a little more charitable than some: my take is that the CDC did the same old calculations they do year after year. It’s a perfectly valid thing to do. And then innumerate media gave a misleading interpretation.

    If there is something to criticize about the CDC, one could argue they should have realized that reporters might not understand what they were saying and conjure up a misleading spin, and could have added a for-the-masses explanation to the report.

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      February.26.2021 at 11:33 am

      The real error here is with the NYT reporting.

    2. Don Nico
      February.26.2021 at 11:40 am

      “It’s a perfectly valid thing to do. ”
      No, it is not perfectly valid. It is perfectly lazy and poor science. And you repeat the same procedure without even a hint of the inherent flaw is poor science that could be called misconduct in the cancel culture.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        February.26.2021 at 11:41 am

        It’s not lazy or poor. It’s the standard for how it is done, using the existing data you have at the time.

        If you fail to interpret what the data really means though, that the real issue.

