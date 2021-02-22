The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: February 22, 2005
2/22/2005: Kelo v. City of New London argued
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
2/22/2005: Kelo v. City of New London argued
In a hot mic moment, school officials were caught belittling parents.
One complainer managed to shut down a popular local business.
It's the result of our overly politicized culture where many people like to shame and destroy their enemies, but it is undermining the benefits of free and open dialogue.
The president keeps insisting on the urgency of $1.9 trillion in spending. But much of it would be spent on non-urgent policies unrelated to the pandemic.
Vague laws are typically vague for a reason.