Defamation

Dominion Makes Good on Threat to File Defamation Suit Against Mike Lindell

The election systems company is taking its fight to the conspiratorial My Pillow CEO.

As threatened, U.S. Dominion Inc., the parent company of Dominion Voting Systems, filed a $1 billion-plus defamation suit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in federal court in the District of Columbia. This follows on prior suits filed against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

The complaint, which admittedly presents Dominion's case in the strongest light possible, is quite powerful. Strategically, the complaint focuses on comments made by Lindell after Attorney General William Barr dismissed claims of widespread election fraud. This will make it more difficult for Lindell to claim that he had no reason to know that some of his conspiratorial claims about Dominion were false.

Dominion's attorneys had sent a cease-and-desist and record preservation letter to My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell last month, demanding that he stop repeating false and unfounded allegations against Dominion and retain communications with others about such claims, but the warning went unheeded. As I noted here, Lindell was uncowed by the threatened suit.  At the time he said he hoped Dominion would sue so that he could have the opportunity to substantiate his claims. Earlier this month, Lindell purchased time on One America News to air his "Absolute Proof," a falsehood-riddled "documentary" purporting to show evidence of widespread voter fraud and foreign interference in the 2020 election.

Lindell is still not backing down. Reached today by NBC News, Lindell maintained that position, saying "I am so happy today that they finally sued me. . . . It gives me a voice, because none of you guys talk to me." We'll see whether he feels the same way once he's had the chance to speak with his lawyers.

 

 

 

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Aladdin's Carpet
    February.22.2021 at 4:12 pm

    I would imagine an easy first defense is to note that elections are a clear matter of public concern. So the comments are subject to the same high bar that elected officials are.

    Which means you have to prove malicious intent, right? Now, I’d imagine Dominion has enough evidence to clear this very very high bar, but I dont think it is or should be as clear cut as its being made out to be.

    And in any event Dominion should be held to a much higher bar for defamation than say, the local bakery. Otherwise the matter of public concern doctrine doesn’t mean much does its? So I dont think that point is seriously contested anyhow.

    And again while they might meet the high bar for defamation if he has a good defense lawyer it will certainly be interesting.

    1. Dilan Esper
      February.22.2021 at 4:35 pm

      Which means you have to prove malicious intent, right?

      No, but don’t feel bad. You made a very common error that results from the Supreme Court’s confusing terminology.

      Dominion would have to show “actual malice”, which isn’t malicious intent even though it sounds like it. It’s making a statement you either know is false or where you deliberately disregard evidence of its falsehood.

      So, for instance, if I know X didn’t murder anyone and I say “X murdered Y”, that’s a statement made with knowledge of falsity.

      If I maybe am not 100 percent sure X didn’t murder Y, but I know that there were extensive investigations of the murder of Y that concluded that X had what appears to be an airtight alibi and that someone else did it, and I say “X murdered Y”, that’s a statement made with reckless disregard for the truth.

      But it has nothing to do with whether X bears Y ill will.

  2. Michael P
    February.22.2021 at 4:13 pm

    Suing for ONE BILLION DOLLARS is a real Dr. Evil move.

    How do they even hope to demonstrate that kind of damages? It makes them look entirely frivolous.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      February.22.2021 at 4:25 pm

      I’m not a big fan of the ridiculously massive damages numbers in complaints (glares at Devin Nunes who has made even more ridiculous damages claims), but I think if proved, the damages could be significant, since accepting the lies, or more importantly excepting that the lies are out there and cause controversy that is best avoided, they will lose massive amounts of business. 1.3 billion? Doubtful. Some large figure over $100 million? Entirely possible.

  3. ThomasReeves
    February.22.2021 at 4:19 pm

    Discovery and the interrogatives be a blast. I hope it’s a public show trial.

  4. Dr. Ed 2
    February.22.2021 at 4:20 pm

    I want to know how they named My Pillow as a co-defendant.

    And there is the *very* interesting case of Windham, NH which will be damn hard to explain. Dominion owns the intellectual property.

    https://patch.com/new-hampshire/windham/sununu-state-wont-let-windham-voting-irregularity-slip

  5. DaivdBehar
    February.22.2021 at 4:22 pm

    This is just more lawfare and harassment by the Deep State. The judge should be impeached for allowing such a case to proceed. End all judge immunities, so the judge may be sued for judge malpractice.

  6. Ben of Houston
    February.22.2021 at 4:30 pm

    I have to disagree with the claim that it’s a strong case. The fact that Barr claimed there was no fraud found holds little weight when you take two things into account.

    First, there’s the simple matter that disagreement exists. A person looking at the same evidence can disagree with Barr’s conclusions. It’s not the word of God. It’s the judgement of a man, and so the “known or should have known it was false” does not apply in the same way that it would to an objective, knowable fact.

    Second, a conspiracy. There was a widespread coalition of public and private persons that Time Magazine has proven to exist and openly bragged about many underhanded tricks to ensure the “correct result” of the election(their words, not mine). However, at the time, many social media companies were actively censoring discussion of such. At the time, the extent of this was widely suspected but unknown. Believing that a known and proven conspiracy has reached further than it actually did isn’t unreasonable. Certainly not enough to overcome the notoriously strict “actual malice” standard.

  7. wreckinball
    February.22.2021 at 4:43 pm

    Barr claims there no evidence. I s he going to divulge what he actually did?

    Also per the Dominion SW manual does allow you to flip votes, upload or download and election results, connect to the internet and have weighted elections.

    All of these “features” could be used to commit fraud. Were they? Do the machines have their activity logs still intact? Also are there SW back doors? Will Dominion open up their SW ?

    If I had an important case I would first look at the Reason lawyers and make sure I didn’t hire them.

