Impeachment

Can a Former President Be Prosecuted for Conduct for which He Was Impeached but not Convicted?

A 2000 OLC memo suggests the answer is "yes."

In his remarks defending his decision not to vote to convict Donald Trump in the just-concluded impeachment trial, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said:

President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office, as an ordinary citizen, unless the statute of limitations has run, still liable for everything he did while in office, didn't get away with anything yet – yet. We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one.

This raises the question of whether a former President may be criminally prosecuted for the same conduct for which that President had been impeached, but not convicted. As it happens, the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel examined that question in 2000 (when Bill Clinton was still President) and concluded that the answer was "yes."

Here is the memo. Clocking in at 46 pages, it is quite substantial. Here is how the memo begins:

We have been asked to consider whether a former President may be indicted and tried for the same offenses for which he was impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate.1 In 1973, in a district court filing addressing a related question in the criminal tax evasion investigation of Vice President Agnew, the Department took the position that acquittal by the Senate creates no bar to criminal prosecution. A 1973 Office of Legal Counsel (" OLC" ) memorandum discussing the same question adopted the same position. As far as we are aware, no court has ever ruled on this precise issue. During the impeachment of Judge Alcee Hastings in the late 1980s, though, a district court and both the House and Senate passed on the related question whether an acquittal in a criminal prosecution should bar an impeachment trial for the same offenses. Each of those bodies concluded that the Constitution permits an official to be tried by the Senate for offenses of which he has been acquitted in the courts. Although we recognize that there are reasonable arguments for the opposing view, on balance, and largely for some of the same structural reasons identified in the United States's filing in the Agnew case and the 1973 OLC memorandum, we think the better view is that a former President may be prosecuted for crimes of which he was acquitted by the Senate. Our conclusion concerning the constitutional permissibility of indictment and trial following a Senate acquittal is of course distinct from the question whether an indictment should be brought in any particular case.

Here is the conclusion:

We conclude that the Constitution permits a former President to be criminally prosecuted for the same offenses for which he was impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate while in office.

As the length of this memorandum indicates, we think the question is more complicated than it might first appear. In particular, we think that there is a reasonable argument that the Impeachment Judgment Clause should be read to bar prosecutions following acquittal by the Senate and that disqualification from federal office upon conviction by the Senate bears some of the markers of criminal punishment. Nonetheless, we think our conclusion accords with the text of the Constitution, reflects the founders' understanding of the new process of impeachment they were creating, fits the Senate's understanding of its role as the impeachment tribunal, and makes for a sensible and fair system of responding to the misdeeds of federal officials.

Whether the full course of the President's conduct as it relates to the January 6 Capitol riot could meet the standard for incitement set by Brandendurg is a close question. As I discussed on the Smerconish show this past Saturday, the case that Trump committed incitement on January 6 is far stronger than the claim he incited violence at a 2016 campaign rally for which he was sued civilly (unsuccessfully).

While I suspect a civil suit related to the January 6 events would be possible, it would be more difficult to make a criminal prosecution stick, and I suspect that is among the reasons an indictment is unlikely. If Trump is not prosecuted, however, it will not be because it is unconstitutional to do so.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. MachineGunBodine
    February.15.2021 at 10:39 am

    Give it a freaking rest. This blog has been overrun with Trump pieces for over 4 years. It’s been painfully boring for so long, just let it go,

    1. Martinned
      February.15.2021 at 10:49 am

      If you don’t like it I’m sure prof. Volokh would be happy to give you your money back.

    2. Don Nico
      February.15.2021 at 10:58 am

      Amen! The Orange Asshole is gone. Move on. There are more important things to worry about.
      Moreover, no one’s opinion here, “yea” or “nay” is worth a damn. It all depends on what the US Attorney for DC thinks about the probability of winning a prosecution for insurrection

      1. Queen Amalthea
        February.15.2021 at 11:36 am

        You know, it’s been pointed to you several times that there are many other actions at play right now (state prosecution in GA and NY, several civil suits in various jurisdictions). At this point it seems strange for you to keep repeating your ‘it’s federal prosecution for insurrection or bust’ line you trotted out a while back.

  2. DaivdBehar
    February.15.2021 at 10:42 am

    More lawfare by the failed elite. I oppose violence. It has full justifucation in formal logic. This lawyer profession is unbearable. This is fake legal analysis to prevent the Trump overwhelming election in 2024, after the agonies of the voter from the Biden administration.

  3. wareagle
    February.15.2021 at 10:46 am

    Eventually, a new villain will be required. For all the bitching that is done about Trump, the people doing the bitching cannot think of anything else.

  4. Armchair Lawyer
    February.15.2021 at 10:47 am

    Can a president be impeached based on fake news?
    Answer: Yes.

    A large part of the issue with the Capitol Protests was the fact a Capitol Police officer died…apparently at the hands of Trump supporters due to a fire extinguisher being thrown. That “fact” was in the New York Times, and read into the Congressional record, as fact. No other sources confirmed that a Capitol Police Officer was killed by a fire extinguisher being thrown.

    Except the NY Times just retracted that story. AFTER the impeachment trial. And you gotta wonder…. How much more “fake news” was used to support the impeachment and impeachment trial?

    https://amgreatness.com/2021/02/14/the-new-york-times-retracts-the-sicknick-story/

    1. wareagle
      February.15.2021 at 10:55 am

      Meanwhile, genuine facts like tampered evidence like tweets and incorrect dates are ignored.

    2. Krychek_2
      February.15.2021 at 11:10 am

      Armchair:

      Your conspiracy theories occupy the same plane as Linus waiting for the Great Pumpkin. The only fake news is coming from the right.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        February.15.2021 at 11:12 am

        You understand this isn’t a conspiracy theory, right?

        The NY Times actually did retract the story about how Officer Sicknick died. And the prosecution for the impeachment really did use that NY Times story as part of its justification for impeachment.

        You get that, right?

        1. Armchair Lawyer
          February.15.2021 at 11:14 am

          Edit. They “corrected” the story….

      2. ThePublius
        February.15.2021 at 11:22 am

        Krychek_2, he’s right, you are wrong here. Do a little research.

        1. Krychek_2
          February.15.2021 at 11:28 am

          Publius, and Armchair, you’re both missing the point. The conspiracy theory isn’t that the NYT corrected a story; even the best journalists occasionally get stuff wrong. Especially when they’re on deadline. Stuff happens.

          Rather, the conspiracy theory is in writing it off to a grand anti-conservative, anti-Trump conspiracy rather than the fact that a reporter made a mistake. OK, a reporter made a mistake. That doesn’t mean there’s a sinister plot to take out Trump and his supporters.

          At the time the original story was written, the Times probably did believe he’d been killed, either because the reporter was given misinformation or because somebody didn’t fact check. It happens.

    3. bevis the lumberjack
      February.15.2021 at 11:18 am

      The largest part of the issue with the Capitol Protest is that a lot of people are interpreting it as an insurrection. An attempt to forcefully reverse the result of an election. He wasn’t impeached because of the death of the officer.

      Otherwise it’s just a run-of-the-mill riot. We’ve had plenty of those in the last year.

    4. Dr. Ed 2
      February.15.2021 at 11:18 am

      What I find more disturbing are the two officer suicides purportedly caused by this. Not the summer of violent protests, but this.

    5. Snorkle
      February.15.2021 at 11:28 am

      It is true, there was a confused report, which the NYT corrected.

      One funny aspect of this – you know people like AL do, in fact, know when they’re lying – by the way that they latch on to facts like this, when they get them.

      The rest of the time, it is just fanboi preening for their ethnonationalist wannabe-king.

    6. DaivdBehar
      February.15.2021 at 11:29 am

      Has the coroner report of that officer death been released?

  5. WJack
    February.15.2021 at 10:52 am

    Wonder if the next Congress will impeach Biden on trumped (pun) up charges?

  6. Ridgeway
    February.15.2021 at 10:54 am

    I didn’t read the whole memo, but how is this even a hard question?

    If Double Jeopardy were an issue, jeopardy would attach regardless of the verdict in the impeachment trial. It is uncontroversial that criminal prosecution is permissible after an impeachment conviction, so why would an acquittal be any different?

    1. Bored Lawyer
      February.15.2021 at 11:04 am

      Yup. Why it take 46 pages to reach that conclusion is a mystery. You did it in two sentences.

      1. Bored Lawyer
        February.15.2021 at 11:07 am

        Only thing I would add is that a Senate trial does not put the person in “jeopardy.” The Fifth Amendment states, in relevant part: “nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb.” All the Senate can do is remove the person from office and/or disqualify them from future office. That is not jeopardy, any more than a cop being removed from his position for misconduct is “jeopardy” that counts towards a later criminal prosecution.

        1. Dr. Ed 2
          February.15.2021 at 11:27 am

          There is something else though — much as a criminal conviction under the higher reasonable doubt standard precludes a civil trial under the lower preponderance standard, couldn’t it be argued that a not guilty finding under the lower preponderance standard should itself mandate a similar finding under the higher criminal standard?

          In other words, while Alcee Hastings could be both criminally not guilty and Impeachment guilty, and OJ Simpson could be both criminally not guilty and civilly guilty, the converse of either is not possible.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        February.15.2021 at 11:27 am

        I agree, it’s a silly question to spend that much effort on. Yes, and obviously so.

        Now, can a failed impeachment where people had to continually point out that something doesn’t have to be a crime to be impeachable, be followed up with a successful criminal prosecution?

        Probably not.

    2. Armchair Lawyer
      February.15.2021 at 11:09 am

      There’s one important part though…

      The actual article of impeachment that Trump was impeached on was…not a crime.

      You can’t criminally prosecute someone for something that isn’t a crime.

      1. Bored Lawyer
        February.15.2021 at 11:17 am

        That’s true, but the question is if he were prosecuted in the future going forward, would the Senate acquittal preclude that. Of course, and future prosecution has to be for a crime.

        I should add one other thing. Whatever the effect of the Senate result, it certainly would not preclude a State prosecution, because of the separate sovereigns doctrine. So Georgia without question could prosecute Trump. Which is what I hope will happen.

        1. Brett Bellmore
          February.15.2021 at 11:33 am

          We assume that the question was, “Can they be prosecuted for what they were impeached over?”, because the idea that acquittal would render a former president categorically immune to prosecution for anything whatsoever is too crazy to be taken seriously.

          But if they’d had a case for him being guilty of any crime, you’d think it would have been mentioned in the bill of impeachment.

        2. Dr. Ed 2
          February.15.2021 at 11:36 am

          A wronged party, and his attorneys, can’t ask a state official to do his job?

          The other thing which should unsettle people is the growing Black/White nature of these “prosecutions.” The DA saying she is going to prosecute is Black (daughter of a Black Panther) and this could easily stir up racial stuff that we don’t need to stir up.

  7. Krychek_2
    February.15.2021 at 11:08 am

    Can a former attorney be criminally prosecuted for conduct for which he has already been disbarred? Of course. So wouldn’t the same principle apply here?

    Impeachment and criminal proceedings serve different functions. One is to remove from office someone who has demonstrated a manifest unfitness to hold it; the other is to punish someone for criminal activity. One has nothing to do with the other.

  8. Will Nonya
    February.15.2021 at 11:11 am

    WHen police officers cannot be held accountable for obvious violations due to qualified immunity it seems unlikely anything woudl happen to a former president.

    If it did though it woudl come off as a political witch hunt rahter than a sincere pursuit of justice. In a world where so many lives have been impacted by police malfeasence Trump’s BS shoudl be allowed to fade into history while we focus on making substantive changes to both accountability and limits on power at all levels of government.

    1. Bored Lawyer
      February.15.2021 at 11:18 am

      QI is for civil, not criminal, liability. There is no QI in a criminal prosecution.

  9. captcrisis
    February.15.2021 at 11:15 am

    Trump can be prosecuted — but what jury would convict him? Their names would be publicly plastered all over the right wing web and they would be targets for the heavily armed Republican (let’s finally admit it) base.

    1. Bored Lawyer
      February.15.2021 at 11:19 am

      Another reason to prefer a Georgia prosecution. The jurors there are likely also heavily armed.

    2. Goju
      February.15.2021 at 11:30 am

      So what you are saying is that you think the Right will act like the Left already does?

  10. Tax Litigator
    February.15.2021 at 11:21 am

    Would it make a difference if the Not Guilty verdict were based on the predicate legal (not factual) issue of whether a President out of office can be convicted in the impeachment proceeding?

    Perhaps stated another way, based solely on the criminal analog, would an indictment put a defendant in jeopardy for double jeopardy purposes if the indictment is deficient (say like a failure to state a claim or charge upon which the requested relief (conviction in a criminal case) can be granted)?

    If the failure to convict Trump were based on the predicate legal issue of whether a President out of office can be tried and convicted for impeachment, would he be considered to be in jeopardy for double jeopardy purposes?

    I have not read the memo but will try to get to that today or tomorrow with this issue in mind.

    Any comment would be appreciated.

  11. Goju
    February.15.2021 at 11:24 am

    No matter how or who pursues a criminal case, it is going to be viewed as an extreme act by partisan politicians to eliminate a threat to their power. Doesn’t matter one bit if it’s true, or any part of it is true. The Dem controlled House and Senate could tailor the impeachment hearings to their favor, but a criminal case in open court is going to open up a lot of questions that leading Dems will have to answer under oath.

  12. Longtobefree
    February.15.2021 at 11:25 am

    Of course, in a real trial, those pesky rules about truth, actual evidence, and due process come into play.

    1. Bored Lawyer
      February.15.2021 at 11:36 am

      Which is a feature. You don’t have all that political BS on both sides we had in the Senate.

      At the same time, in a trial you cannot just make things up, either. “They stole the election” is not going to work without some evidence. Of which there is none.

  13. Goju
    February.15.2021 at 11:27 am

    As a side note for any defense lawyers: Assuming a criminal case is brought and Trump’s team subpoenas Pelosi, Schumer, etc. How do you think they would do under adversarial examination?

  14. achmafooma
    February.15.2021 at 11:31 am

    “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.”

    Interesting that the authors of the Constitution specifically said that “the Party convicted” is still subject to indictment, trial, judgement, and punishment…but said nothing about a party acquitted.

    I have not read the memo, but my understanding is that impeachment has no bearing on potential criminal charges, regardless of the outcome of the impeachment trial. But I can see how you could make a counterargument based on the Constitution specifically saying “the Party convicted” in the above clause.

    Of course, in the specific case we’re talking about, whether criminal charges would ever happen depends on whether Trump’s actions on January 6 were criminal…and they weren’t. And it would be pretty stupid politically for the DOJ to charge anyway and give Trump another acquittal.

  15. MollyGodiva
    February.15.2021 at 11:34 am

    It is not a hard question. You can be tried for the same acts in different jurisdictions (such as state and then again in federal court). The Senate is separate from both and thus fair game to try someone in federal or state court after a Senate trial. But they won’t go after Trump for this. His taxes and his call with the GA SoS are much more clear cut crimes.

