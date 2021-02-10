The Volokh Conspiracy

Did Police Play Copyrighted Music to Prevent Video Streaming of Citizen Interactions?

Either these police really love playing Sublime at the office, or they came up with a creative way to discourage video streaming of police conduct.

|

Vice reports on an encounter between a citizen activist and police officers at the Beverly Hills Police Department, in which the latter played copyrighted music ("Santeria" by Sublime), in an apparent effort to prevent hte activist from livestreaming the encounter.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, we see a mostly cordial conversation between Devermont and BHPD Sgt. Billy Fair turn a corner when Fair becomes upset that Devermont is live-streaming the interaction, including showing work contact information for another officer. Fair asks how many people are watching, to which Devermont replies, "Enough."

Fair then stops answering questions, pulls out his phone, and starts silently swiping around—and that's when the ska music starts playing.

Fair boosts the volume, and continues staring at his phone. For nearly a full minute, Fair is silent, and only starts speaking after we're a good way through Sublime's "Santeria."

Assuming that Fair wasn't just trying to share his love of '90s stoner music with the citizens of Beverly Hills, this seems to be an intentional (if misguided) tactic to use social media companies' copyright protection policies to prevent himself from being filmed.

The idea here seems to be to play copyrighted music so that the algorithms employed by social media platforms will prevent the livestreamed videos from being played, and perhaps block the account of those attempting to post police conduct.

According to the story, this tactic is not endorsed by the Beverly Hills Police Department, though several officers have begun playing music when approached by citizens who sought to film their interactions. Thus far, it does not appear the tactic has been successful.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Flight-ER-Doc
    February.10.2021 at 12:29 pm

    Well, that’s certainly no reason to think the BHPD has anything to hide, or is attempting to deprive anyone of their rights!

  2. loki13
    February.10.2021 at 12:36 pm

    I saw that earlier today, and was wondering if the VC was going to cover it!

    You know, if the police are trying to not appear like they are above the law and above the citizens that they are serving … this is not the way to do it.

  3. M L
    February.10.2021 at 12:42 pm

    Clever!

    I was quite surprised a few years back when an ice bucket challenge couldn’t be posted to Facebook because of a small clip of some old song. (Speeding up or slowing down the audio track slightly may avoid algorithmic detection . . . )

    Few industries receive favoritism and protectionism quite like Hollywood and the music industry, with their ever-expanding copyright terms.

    “this seems to be an intentional (if misguided) tactic . . . to prevent himself from being filmed.”

    More precisely, it is to prevent such film from being broadcast on social media. It does nothing at all to prevent himself from being filmed. Could be a meaningful difference.

  4. Dr. Ed 2
    February.10.2021 at 12:44 pm

    Isn’t there a “fair use” exception when the music is incidental to reporting on a newsworthy event? Otherwise, why wouldn’t this be an issue when the media covers political rallies?

    Personally, I think the tactic is stupid because the person could stream video-only and then it’s a case of an unfriendly audience *guessing* what the officer is saying. Or worse, the video being streamed later, with subtitles replacing the audio, and try to prove that it wasn’t what the officer said….

    1. Bubba Jones
      February.10.2021 at 12:50 pm

      There are mechanisms to getting videos re-posted when music is in the background.

      We had a dance recital video taken down. We appealed and then it was reinstated without explanation some time later.

  5. loki13
    February.10.2021 at 12:47 pm

    Next thought-

    If they are going to do it, why not play, “The Police?”

    …Every breath you take, every move you make, I’ll be watching you …

    (Appropriate of nothing else in this thread, I was at a wedding once, and the bride and groom had that song as their wedding song. I’m pretty sure they never really listened to the lyrics very closely. I mean, could have been worse. “Inside him, there’s longing … this girl’s an open page …”

