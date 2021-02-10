The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

"The New York Times and Modern Blasphemy"

|

An article by Jonathan Zimmerman (Washington Monthly); here's an excerpt:

In Monty Python's classic 1979 satirical film about Jesus, Life of Brian, a man is stoned for saying a blasphemous word. One of his accusers says the word, too, and the crowd turns on him. Then an elderly authority declares that nobody should ever say the word, but of course he says it as well. And he gets stoned, too.

I've been thinking about this hilarious scene during the dead-serious virtual stoning of veteran New York Times journalist Donald R. McNeil Jr., who as you've probably heard by now, resigned from the paper last week after reports surfaced of him using the N-word during a Times-sponsored trip for high school students in Peru in 2019. Like the accusers in Life of Brian, McNeil said the word during a discussion of when and how the word should be penalized. But when it comes to blasphemous terms, context doesn't count.

That's the best way to understand the McNeil stoning: as a case of blasphemy. Whereas Americans today probably associate that term with countries like Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, it has an ugly history in the United States. And I fear we're reviving it to revile those who violate ever-changing norms regardless of their intent….

For Prof. Randall Kennedy's and my draft article on similar issues in universities (and especially law schools), see The New Taboo: Quoting Epithets in the Classroom and Beyond.

NEXT: The UVA 2021 Originalist Symposium

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Martinned
    February.10.2021 at 11:28 am

    On the off chance that the remaining members of Monty Python don’t read the Volokh Conspiracy, I’m going to go ahead and point out that the Life of Brian was very much *not* a movie about Jesus.

    1. loki13
      February.10.2021 at 11:31 am

      Wait till Biggus Dickus hears of this!

    2. Brett Bellmore
      February.10.2021 at 12:14 pm

      He did have a cameo in it, though.

      1. captcrisis
        February.10.2021 at 12:41 pm

        Around tea-time.

  2. loki13
    February.10.2021 at 11:31 am

    So, I read the part above and I was justifiably outraged.

    Then I did a quick bit of digging and found the original article from the Daily Beast about the trip to Peru. It was alleged that it was not just the statement using the “n” word; it was a number of issues that made the students with him “uncomfortable,” including saying “horrible things about black teenagers” and a lack of respect shown during the traditional ceremonies with indigenous healers and shamans. Parents complained about his conduct to the Times after the trip.

    Apparently, he was originally reprimanded after the complaints in 2019, but when the allegations came to light and were publicized at the beginning of 2021, they lingered and he was eventually dismissed.

    I would say that there is a dispute of fact as to whether he was dismissed because of using the word in a “teaching context” (as he claims in a letter accepting dismissal) or if there were repeated issues (as were claimed by the parents).

    While I do agree that we can be overly sensitive to many of these issues, I don’t think it is correct, at this point, to paint this in quite this light.

    1. Ben of Houston
      February.10.2021 at 11:42 am

      I wish I could believe these reports. However, I’ve seen repeatedly that entire stories were concocted whole cloth to justify firing someone.

      It’s such a common issue in firings that you are suggested to only communicate with HR in email so you have records, and record all phone and in-person conversations.

      1. loki13
        February.10.2021 at 11:46 am

        Maybe!

        On the other hand, do you know what else you see all the time? People leave jobs and be allowed to say that the reason they are leaving is less than the actual reason. “Spending time with family.” Or being let go because “It just didn’t work out,” and not because the employer suspected them of embezzling money from the firm.

        I wasn’t on the trip. But the allegations were a lot more than just “clueless guy used the word once in an attempt to understand.”

        It doesn’t make them true. But it also doesn’t mean that the self-serving letter he wrote is true either. Point is- we don’t know.

        1. Libertymike
          February.10.2021 at 11:59 am

          Point is that not all of us have to accept the hijacking of language, including prohibiting some, depending upon their color, from using certain words.

          That is the story.

          1. loki13
            February.10.2021 at 12:08 pm

            Maybe.

            But if that isn’t what happened, maybe that’s not best example.

            It’s like saying, “I’m against rape, you know, like in the Duke Lacrosse case.”

            It’s best to defend principles with appropriate examples.

    2. TwelveInchPianist
      February.10.2021 at 12:20 pm

      “I would say that there is a dispute of fact as to whether he was dismissed because of using the word in a “teaching context” (as he claims in a letter accepting dismissal) or if there were repeated issues (as were claimed by the parents).”

      A dispute with who?

      The NYT said that they fired him because “We do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent,”.

      Then they referred readers to McNeil’s letter, where he claims he was fired for using the word innocuously.

      1. loki13
        February.10.2021 at 12:37 pm

        I’d tell you to read what I wrote, but why bother. How’s that name working for you?

    3. Dr. Ed 2
      February.10.2021 at 12:26 pm

      “…saying ‘horrible things about black teenagers’…”

      “From 7 p.m. Friday, May 29 [2020], through 5 a.m. Monday, June 1 [2020], 25 people were killed [in Chicago], with another 85 wounded by gunfire, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.”

      Reality is that there are *some* horrible Black teenagers — murder is a horrible thing and it’s not unicorns that are discharging those firearms. Just sayin….

      https://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2020/6/8/21281998/chicago-deadliest-day-violence-murder-history-police-crime

    4. Bubba Jones
      February.10.2021 at 12:55 pm

      I think this is likely to be a big part of it.

      At the very least, the NYT wasn’t willing to defend him because of the larger complaints.

      Likely that none of them were really willing to dig up all the real dirt, so they found a convenient excuse to fire him, one that also let him save face.

      “Resign for this trivial reason, or we’ll have to publicize the real allegations.”

  3. Jimmy the Dane
    February.10.2021 at 11:31 am

    In our advanced society we just “cancel” people by denying them the ability to work a job, pay bills, quietly enjoy personal recreation, and run them out of public accommodations. There is nothing wrong with this either as long as the victim is on the right (usually denoted with the dog whistle indicator “white supremacist”).

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      February.10.2021 at 11:45 am

      Much neater than the use of La Guillotina, particularly in the post AIDS era with human blood being considered a Biohazard under universal protocol mandates…

  4. Longtobefree
    February.10.2021 at 11:35 am

    He worked for the New York Times.
    He deserves it.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      February.10.2021 at 11:41 am

      Yes.

  5. swood1000
    February.10.2021 at 11:56 am

    Quoted epithets do not cause injury and nobody thinks they do. It reminds me of the McCarthy era in which people likewise had their livelihoods destroyed who failed to tiptoe gently through certain minefields of expression, and to defend someone who committed an inadvertent misstep was to expose oneself to the same charges. This also happened during the reign of terror of the French Revolution, and during Mao’s Cultural Revolution. It will run its course after some influential people stand up to protest. Any guesses as to how long that will take?

  6. Libertymike
    February.10.2021 at 12:01 pm

    If Huck Finn said it, it is okay by me.

  7. DaivdBehar
    February.10.2021 at 12:02 pm

    All PC is case. Institutions are firing people for uttering a word in fear of ruinous litigation. The lawyer profession is the most toxic occupation in our nation. It must be crushed to save the country.

  8. Dr. Ed 2
    February.10.2021 at 12:07 pm

    Massachusetts General Laws — 272 MGL 36:
    “Whoever wilfully blasphemes the holy name of God by denying, cursing or contumeliously reproaching God, his creation, government or final judging of the world, or by cursing or contumeliously reproaching Jesus Christ or the Holy Ghost, or by cursing or contumeliously reproaching or exposing to contempt and ridicule, the holy word of God contained in the holy scriptures shall be punished by imprisonment in jail for not more than one year or by a fine of not more than three hundred dollars, and may also be bound to good behavior.”

    My point in mentioning this statute is that I have always considered blasphemy to be about power and not hurt feelings or sense of offense. Short of total mind control, control over what another person can say is the greatest power one could possibly have over another — and as words are closely related to thoughts, you’re actually controlling what the person can think.

    Crucifying people for using verboten words was — and is — about power. It was about power when Massachusetts was a theocracy (and it was one) and it’s about power now. It’s about the power of bullies to control others, be they Puritan Ministers or Social Justice Warriors.

    1. apedad
      February.10.2021 at 12:28 pm

      “It was about power when Massachusetts was a theocracy (and it was one) and it’s about power now.”

      I agree with the sentiment but would change the word power to profits.

      If McDonald’s had a manager spouting off (insert your favorite disparaging stereotype) to customers then she/he would be immediately fired.

      Not sure what happened with this specific story, but any/every corporation now-a-days is hypersensitive to these situations.

  9. nobody 2
    February.10.2021 at 12:13 pm

    I wonder how long it will be before young people are afraid to use _any_ word that starts with the letter ‘n’, because it’s forbidden to tell them which word starting with ‘n’ is forbidden for them to use.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      February.10.2021 at 12:30 pm

      We’ve already essentially banned the word “niggardly.”

  10. TwelveInchPianist
    February.10.2021 at 12:26 pm

    Apparently a times reporter doxxed another reporter who was covering the story, with the NYT falsely claiming that it was inadvertent.

    I wonder what else they lie about.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      February.10.2021 at 12:31 pm

      How many pages are they printing today?

  11. TwelveInchPianist
    February.10.2021 at 12:38 pm

    The NYT uses the slur itself regularly, most recently on Feb 2

  12. Pavel Petrovich
    February.10.2021 at 12:53 pm

    New York Times is a jewish rag. It was famous for disinformation reporting when Stalin was starving Ukranians to death for opposing communism. The American Jewish establishment did not the goy to know that non-jews were being exterminated by Bolshevik jews over differences of political ideology. Jews can’t do their thing if there is a free press to call out the horrendous acts of the chosen vermin upon society. New York times can take a shower in Zyklon B. By the way, NYT got a pulitzer prize for the accurate reporting denying the Holodomor. Totally a jew game.

Please to post comments