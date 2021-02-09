What a Nice Footnote in a Court Opinion

From Kent v. Hennelly, decided yesterday by Judge David C. Norton:

At the hearing, the court heard arguments from Hadley Dreibelbis and Philip Golodetz, two law students from Duke University School of Law's First Amendment Clinic. Impressed with the poise of their presentation and the acuity of their arguments, the court congratulates Ms. Dreibelbis and Mr. Golodetz on what is sure to be the first of many successful court appearances.