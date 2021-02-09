The Biden Inauguration and Civil Religion

The Volokh Conspiracy

Last month's presidential inauguration was quite unprecedented in some ways, but in others it was quite traditional. Consider, for example, the religious imagery that pervaded the day–in the Mass the President and other administration officials attended before the ceremony, in President Biden's address itself, in the remarks of other speakers. Civil religion, the body of religious symbols that unite a nation and add solemnity to public occasions, seems alive and well in our country, if last month's ceremony is any evidence.

In America, we tend to associate civil religion with conservatives and the Republican Party. But President Biden is a Democrat and, broadly speaking, a man of the progressive left–and the progressive left usually feels quite uncomfortable with the sort of religious displays that characterized the Biden inauguration. How to explain those displays, then? In our new Legal Spirits podcast, my colleague Marc DeGirolami and I explore the religious imagery at the Biden inauguration and reflect on what it suggests about contemporary American politics, particularly about the rise of what some commentators call the "Religious Left." Have a listen!

Mark Movsesian is the Frederick A. Whitney Professor of Contract Law and the Director of the Center for Law and Religion at St. John's University School of Law. He writes and teaches in law and religion, contracts and international and comparative law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    February.9.2021 at 9:49 am

    Which religion do the fences, barbed wire, and armed troops represent?
    Which religion does abortion represent?

    1. Bob from Ohio
      February.9.2021 at 10:09 am

      “Which religion does abortion represent?”

      Moloch.

      Biden is reversing the alleged appropriation of Roman pagan practices by early Christians.

    2. Ben_
      February.9.2021 at 10:58 am

      The progressive religion. They know better than you what’s good. Hence the barbed wire and troops and censorship and blacklisting and vindictive show trials: if you ever get the idea that they don’t always know best, they have a (figurative, for the moment) gulag waiting for you.

    3. LawTalkingGuy
      February.9.2021 at 10:58 am

      “Which religion do the fences, barbed wire, and armed troops represent?”

      I assume this is in reference to the Capital security. But, it could also be a reference to the war in Iraq or Afghanistan or immigration detention, or any number of other things involving force that conservative religious people have supported over the years.

  2. Snorkle
    February.9.2021 at 9:57 am

    It is Republicans who have encouraged the notion that they have a monopoly on (authorized, valid) religion, of course. And it has always been bullshit.

    The politicized religious right is the one in decline, having shot its wad with Donnie. The young increasingly see it for what it is – an authoritarian control structure with increasingly consumerist self-help on top.

  3. Krychek_2
    February.9.2021 at 10:05 am

    What the left is uncomfortable with is religion appropriating government for its own purposes (and, for that matter, vice versa). Democrats are privately just as religious as Republicans.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.9.2021 at 10:33 am

      What the left finds uncomfortable about religion is that it presumes that not everything is the government’s. That there are rights of conscience the government isn’t entitled to override.

      It’s one of the few forces in society that is capable of motivating people to refuse the government’s orders on a large scale.

      The left is only comfortable with religion that it has already taken over, and knows will not oppose it.

      1. Krychek_2
        February.9.2021 at 10:43 am

        “The left” is not a monolith and perhaps upon reflection we should not pretend that everyone who is part of the left believes the same things or has the same feelings about religion as everyone else in the left. That said:

        Brett, “the left” agrees with you that not everything is the government’s. This includes ability of women to make their own reproductive decisions (including abortion), the ability of gays to decide for themselves whom they wish to marry, the right to be secure in one’s own home from government intrusion, etc. I would go so far as to say that probably *everybody* agrees that some, maybe even much, is outside the government’s purview. We just don’t agree with you on the specific details of what is and what isn’t, and it’s frankly disingenuous to represent conservatives as being pro-freedom when you can be just as totalitarian as the left depending on the issue. So please stop already with the nonsense that this is a dispute between defenders of freedom and defenders of big gummint.

        And the issue with religious freedom is, as with most issues, a question of line drawing. If your religion says you shouldn’t drink chocolate milk, then nobody should force you to. If your religion says you should hijack a plane and fly it into the World Trade Center, then you can go straight to hell and take your religion with you. In between those two extremes is an awful lot of gray. And many of us on the left agree with you that religious freedom deserves protection; we just don’t always agree on where that line gets drawn.

      2. LawTalkingGuy
        February.9.2021 at 10:49 am

        I’m on the left. What I find uncomfortable about religion is that it is a bunch of superstitions with no basis in reality that often encourages people to behave in immoral ways towards others. It claims a monopoly on morality based on the unfalsifiable belief that a supernatural being sets those rules. Those rules just so happen to permit people to behave without regard to others. Since God always must come first, and can be used to justify anything and everything, no one has to ever consider others in their actions. That’s a problem.

        Also the general hypocrisy of the religious, and the picking and choosing among doctrines. Catholics are the worst at this. They’ll harp on abortion and LGBT issues but completely ignore every other social teaching or vise versa. Pick a lane. It’s among the reasons I am no longer Catholic. (Other reasons include that the Bible is a contradictory mess with a monster as its hero.)

        Nothing to do with government.

  4. Bob from Ohio
    February.9.2021 at 10:06 am

    “How to explain those displays, then? ”

    The Devil quotes Scripture for his purposes.

    1. Krychek_2
      February.9.2021 at 10:23 am

      Yup, acting under the guise of so-called Christian conservatives, he certainly has.

      1. Bob from Ohio
        February.9.2021 at 10:42 am

        Its not “Christian conservatives” who support the murder of a million unborn children each year.

        1. Krychek_2
          February.9.2021 at 10:48 am

          I don’t think anyone supports the “murder of a million unborn children”; we don’t agree with you that they’re unborn children, so please stop trying to win the argument by redefining things.

          That said, there is much in the creed of modern religious conservatism that would chill the heart of a hyena. Separating children from their parents at the border, executing the retarded and the mentally ill, turning a blind eye to mass shootings because Second Amendment, voter suppression. And yeah, you can find plenty of objectionable things done by leftists too, but leftists don’t wrap themselves in the cloak of religion and claim that God put them up to it.

        2. LawTalkingGuy
          February.9.2021 at 10:55 am

          No, but they are often stunningly callous with regards to the lives of people who have been born.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      February.9.2021 at 10:25 am

      The Devil is illusory, except in a few circumstances.

      If only Pres. Biden could be as godly as Donald Trump and his base of Bible-brandishing birthers . . .

      or as pious as Republicans and their group of selfish, immigrant-bashing bigots . . .

      or as devout as clingers and their collection of gay-hating, misogynistic right-wingers.

  5. Martinned
    February.9.2021 at 10:28 am

    Civil religion, the body of religious symbols that unite a nation

    Do they though?

    I would have thought that the religion that unites the United States is the worship of the Constitution, the Founding Fathers, and Abraham Lincoln. All those preachers and bibles, on the other hand, unite an ever decreasing share of the people.

