Criminal Justice Reformers Need to Take the Increase in Violent Crime Seriously

(1) Criminal justice/police reform managed to make it high on the public agenda because the huge nationwide reduction in violent crime over the last thirty years, which made people more receptive to arguments about excessive police force, excessive sentencing, racial profiling, etc.

(2) If the huge and unprecedented increase in violent crime last year, and especially murder, marks the beginning of a trend, it will sink criminal justice/police reform.

(3) Therefore, it is imperative that people who believe in criminal justice/police reform take the increase in crime seriously.

I mean, they should anyway, because violent crime is a bad thing all around, but just from the perspective of reformism, it's a disaster.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. DaivdBehar
    February.9.2021 at 11:04 am

    Violent crime has direct costs in money and in suffering. It has indirect costs, in dropping real estate prices. It hurts the economy and causes unemployment. Tech billionaires benefit from all that. Thus support of criminal justice reform by the Koch people, owners of Reason.

    Massive criminality, especially violent crime, is the biggest failure of the lawyer profession. Billions of internet crimes are not being counted. The failed lawyer needs to be crushed to save this nation.

    1. David Bernstein
      February.9.2021 at 11:07 am

      The Kochs don’t own Reason, and the notion that “tech billionaires” benefit from lower real estate prices, a bad economy, and higher unemployment is preposterous.

      1. DaivdBehar
        February.9.2021 at 11:46 am

        Mandatory sentencing guidelines dropped crime by 40%. That also resulted in massive unemployment for law school grads.

        The rent seeking lawyer profession also benefits from higher crime rates. The pure evil self dealing of lawyers, of tech billionaires, tough to say, which is worse.

        1. Joe_dallas
          February.9.2021 at 11:54 am

          “The rent seeking lawyer profession also benefits from higher crime rates. ”

          Really – most criminal defense attorneys dont have a lot of high paying clients. Possibly some white collar criminals have money, but not your run of the mill criminal.

        2. Sigivald
          February.9.2021 at 11:55 am

          I like how you didn’t address how “tech billionaires” are supposed to benefit from ANY OF THAT.

          “People are poorer and out of work. This benefits us because REASONS SHUT UP!”

          Apple doesn’t want poor unemployed people everywhere. They want people who can afford to buy an iPhone or Mac.

          Google can’t make money selling ads to people without money to spend on products.

          Amazon’s retail end needs customers, and AWS needs clients – clients who make money selling things to customers.

          Please explain how “tech billionaires” think they benefit from the state of affairs you postulate.

          Without just namecalling and asserting, that is. Tell us HOW.

  2. Diogenes Radar Gun
    February.9.2021 at 11:06 am

    Criminal justice reform also need to grapple with the fact that blacks are 13% of the population, but commit 50% of the murders. And don’t say that murders are a result of racial discrimination.

    Let the black man alone, to rise or fall on his own.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      February.9.2021 at 11:08 am

      Why does it rarely take more than a handful of comments for this blog to veer toward bigotry?

      The Volokh Conspirators should consider that point. As should legitimate law schools considering whether to implement affirmative action (Heterodox Academy style) for movement conservatives seeking faculty positions.

      1. David Bernstein
        February.9.2021 at 11:12 am

        I heard blog posts sometimes even attract commenters who think that the entire Jewish population of Israel should be forcibly removed to Texas.

        1. mad_kalak
          February.9.2021 at 11:53 am

          ouch

        2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          February.9.2021 at 11:59 am

          If that jab is aimed at me, professor, your memory fails you.

          No need to apologize. Everyone makes mistakes, particularly when partisanship slants recollection.

      2. Joe_dallas
        February.9.2021 at 11:26 am

        “Criminal justice reform also need to grapple with the fact that blacks are 13% of the population, but commit 50% of the murders. ”
        “And don’t say that murders are a result of racial discrimination.”

        Stating Facts is racist bigotry.

        How can we stop bigotry if the racists bigots dont acknowledge the facts.

      3. DaivdBehar
        February.9.2021 at 11:48 am

        Crime victimization survey data are the gold standard of crime measurement. They support a 4 fold rate of black crime victimization, 95% of it by black criminals, the darlings of the Democrat Party and of the rent seeking lawyer profession,

  3. Bored Lawyer
    February.9.2021 at 11:11 am

    If the huge and unprecedented increase in violent crime last year, and especially murder, marks the beginning of a trend, it will sink criminal justice/police reform.

    This begs the question of how much this increase was due to the sudden and jarring dislocation and stress of the COVID-19 crisis. I suspect a great deal.

    Of course, the crisis continues, and looks like it will for a while. So that has to be taken into account. But if we get back to normal in, say, a year, then one wonders whether the “trend” will turn out to only be a temporary result of a crisis.

    1. Don Nico
      February.9.2021 at 11:29 am

      BL,
      You point out a plausible contribution.
      We should not, however, neglect the direct facial assault on the legitimacy of our police forces during a period of greatly increased societal stress, felt most acutely by the mentally ill. Unfortunately it is our local police who must deal most directly with the mentally ill despite minimal training and despite vastly undersized state facilities to treat the mentally ill. That situation is especially acute in CA where little to no efforts (and money) has been expended to ameliorate the situation.

  4. LawTalkingGuy
    February.9.2021 at 11:24 am

    It seems like these issues have always been linked:

    1) Police departments that communities don’t trust are going to have a much harder time dealing with violent crime because the community won’t risk their health and safety by interacting with police. I mean there are so many instances where calling the police makes things worse, the citizens have to weigh the risks of calling.

    2) Even when community members do trust them, officers are often dismissive of citizen concerns in the areas they patrol (or “occupy”) and thus don’t actually do anything regarding violent crime. These incompetent officers not only continue in their positions but are rewarded and praised. The officer who returned a victim to Jeffrey Dahmer due to his homophobia and racist dismissal of citizen complaints became union president and was later praised by the Milwaukee PD upon his retirement in…2020. How are you supposed to solve violent crime when the officers who do nothing about it remain in the department and get praised and promoted?

    3) Long sentences, horrible prison conditions, and horrible post-release support don’t do much to make crime less likely. I mean tossing someone into an environment of constant violence isn’t necessarily going to make someone less violent.

    And not for nothing: but excessive force is if not a violent crime itself, is part of the overall violence of society generally. So doing something about violent crime doesn’t necessarily mean turning a blind eye to police violence.

    1. Don Nico
      February.9.2021 at 11:33 am

      LTG,
      Fortunately you betray your political biases in (2) when you use “occupy.” You site a singular, horrible example with any need to provide balance to your remarks.
      As for (3), what is your solution, leave criminals on the streets?

      It is so easy to criticize, but much harder to suggest practical approaches.

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        February.9.2021 at 11:43 am

        I got the idea of occupying from the police themselves. Read the DOJ report on the Cleveland police department, they behaved as if they were occupying their own community.

        The singular horrible example could not have happened without institutional support from a rotten police department. I mean the dude was the union president and praised. That doesn’t happen unless the entire department is completely oblivious to the concerns of citizens.

        As for my solution: I would make conditions less horrible, abolish QI and open up more judicial avenues to challenge conditions, actually hold prison officers responsible for their violent and negligent acts, make prisons less crowded by reducing the number of incarcerable offenses, and take an actual empirical look at whether lengthy sentences actually do anything for a wide variety of crimes. Then I would create more social support for people released from prison to help them avoid returning to criminal acts.

  5. JohannesDinkle
    February.9.2021 at 11:29 am

    Most people who want criminal justice reform do not live near places where violent crime occurs. They don’t see it, so can’t take the increase seriously.
    It’s sort of like those who telecommute in order to stay safe from COVID don’t consider that refineries, power plants, and garbage pick-up have kept on with little change. It is expected, so invisible.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      February.9.2021 at 11:45 am

      Most people who don’t want reform also don’t live there. I mean its a bunch of suburbanite or rural politicians who oppose it most loudly, because they don’t have to deal with violent police as much.

      1. wreckinball
        February.9.2021 at 12:01 pm

        That’s it you got it, it’s the violent police killing at a double digit rate in Chicago? Nope

        Suburbs and country folk commit crime at a way lower rate than the urban folk.

        The neighborhood doesn’t suck because of the police it sucks because of the residents.

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          February.9.2021 at 12:08 pm

          Please continue with this train of thought. I’m sure it won’t end in a discussion of which races have criminal skull shapes.

          1. wreckinball
            February.9.2021 at 12:27 pm

            Didn’t mention race. You did because you can’t debate.

            The train of thought is that suburban and rural folks don’t have a crime problem.

            Your turn.

    2. Krayt
      February.9.2021 at 12:02 pm

      As a libertarian I am against stop and frisk. But I notice the people who live in these high crime neighborhoods tend to be in favor of it. It is the people who get in their BMWs and go home to their gated communities in the evening who can afford to be against it, safety-wise.

  6. Ben_
    February.9.2021 at 11:33 am

    Does it occur to you that you’re talking about Americans being murdered and you clearly understand that your audience does not care about murdered Americans.

    So you’re attempting to persuade people who obviously do not care about murdered Americans that they should care. Not because murders are bad or to prevent the suffering of the murder victims or their families, but because murders might derail their political agenda.

    Those are the types of people you take your cues from.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      February.9.2021 at 11:45 am

      Ben_, this article is about criminal justice reform, not gun control and mass shootings. Stay on topic please.

      1. Ben_
        February.9.2021 at 11:57 am

        What a weird thing to say. The topic is crime against Americans, not any of the other things you mentioned and I didn’t.

        But we wouldn’t want sympathy for crime victims to get in the way of an intellectual discussion about optimizing political advantage.

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          February.9.2021 at 12:09 pm

          I’m just pointing out that every time someone tries to care about murder in mass shootings, people like you tend to find ways to not care about it at all and accuse people of using the victims as props.

      2. Krayt
        February.9.2021 at 12:07 pm

        Speaking of cop violence, mass shootings, and prosaic criminal murder, economists study these things via statistics, and mass shootings and wrongful police murders don’t even show up on radar vs. normal murders.

        The point being, for statistical outcomes analyses, one shouldn’t throw out the vast majority of benefit to address statistically much smaller issues.

        Or else you get this: hooray, police murders were down 12 last year, but other murders up 1200.

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          February.9.2021 at 12:10 pm

          Wow. What a comfort to Newtown, Las Vegas, Parkland, El Paso etc. Statistical blips. Why even care?

          1. Brett Bellmore
            February.9.2021 at 12:25 pm

            Yes, exactly. You don’t sacrifice 1,200 lives to save 12, not if you actually care about saving lives.

            You should always be very, very careful when instituting policies to deal with rare events, because it’s absurdly easy for them to fail any rational cost/benefit analysis.

    2. LawTalkingGuy
      February.9.2021 at 11:47 am

      Also is Jimmy the Dane going to come by and accuse Ben of using murdered people as props?

  7. Bob from Ohio
    February.9.2021 at 11:34 am

    “perspective of reformism, it’s a disaster.”

    Its a feature of “reformism” as currently imagined by the left.. An inevitable result.

  8. Alex
    February.9.2021 at 11:35 am

    You presume, Professor, that criminal justice reformers are interested in an objectively safe society.

    I challenge your presumption, and suggest that modern criminal justice reformers believe that society is inherently corrupt (“racist”) and that objective notions of safety (“less violent crime”) are merely manifestations of racism.

    After all, the poor, inner-city neighborhoods where so many non-whites live have long been dangerous places. Why shouldn’t the wealthy, suburban, white enclaves experience the same?

    That’s reform, Democrat style.

  9. David Emami
    February.9.2021 at 11:38 am

    My problem with the criminal justice reform folks is that they consider having lots of people in prison to be an injustice in and of itself.

    If someone is in jail for something that shouldn’t be a crime (drugs being the biggie), that’s wrong. If someone is in jail when they were railroaded, pressured into pleading guilty under threat of a pile of duplicate charges, or exonerating evidence was ignored, that’s also wrong. But if someone is in jail for violating someone else’s rights, and received a proper defense, that’s the proper result. (Short of the criminal being killed by his victim during the attempted crime, or chickening out).

    1. Velvet Thunder
      February.9.2021 at 12:06 pm

      They also use the same logic to conclude that having a disproportionate number of minorities in prison is inherently unjust, even if it is an accurate reflection of crime rates.

  10. TwelveInchPianist
    February.9.2021 at 11:46 am

    And it’s happening right when reformers are making some gains, such as bail reform, and are convincing people that police need to be held more accountable. This allows people to argue that reforms, or contemplated reforms, are the cause of the increase.

    Many reformers are not practically minded people. Anybody with practical experience knows that you can’t just plop your preferred policy in place and wait for the gains. Moving from A to B is a lot of work.

  11. Brett Bellmore
    February.9.2021 at 11:51 am

    It really is important to remember that, whatever its connotations, all “reform” denotes is “change”. And “change” isn’t inherently always for the better.

  12. dwb68
    February.9.2021 at 11:56 am

    We should ban guns because the police can protect you, except that they are racist and we should defund them.

    At some point, do you think “police reformers” will discover that gun and drug laws were designed to target minorities, and actually work to decriminalize minor drug offenses and (heaven forbid) allow minorities to carry for self defense in blue states (as opposed to just the rich white and well connected). The best way to “defund the police” is to legalize the constitution.

  13. wreckinball
    February.9.2021 at 11:58 am

    Not prosecuting crimes, not policing will lead to more crime. Duh!!!

    And where is this rise happening? Here is a hint not in the country. Make your bed you get to lay in it.

    Who would of guessed?

    1. dwb68
      February.9.2021 at 12:24 pm

      Typical knee-jerk reaction from the pro-incarceration crowd.

      The threat of jail and prosecution has not in any way stopped people from putting drugs in their veins.

  14. mad_kalak
    February.9.2021 at 12:08 pm

    I would support criminal justice reform put forth by lawyers more, if it held their occupational brethren accountable in some way for spurious and false prosecutions.

