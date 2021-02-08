The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeachment

How Did Impeachments Become So Partisan?

Alas, the precedent for partisan votes on impeachment was set before Donald Trump.

|

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump begins this week. Alas, the outcome seems foreordained. While a handful of Senate Republicans may join Senate Democrats in voting to convict, the vote is virtually certain to fall short of the required two-thirds majority.

Public opinion and political alignment on Trump's impeachment is almost a pure party-line affair. Despite the seriousness of Trump's offenses—those for which he was impeached this time, for which he was impeached before, and those for which he was never impeached—relatively few are willing to cross party lines. This is a problem. As we noted in a recent statement of Checks & Balances and like-minded Republican lawyers and former government officials:

A political party that permits its President to violate his oath of office and the rule of law without serious consequence will have little basis to ask the American people to entrust it with governing responsibly again.  Our country needs two serious political parties, each capable of governing, for our democracy to remain strong.

Alas, partisan willingness to excuse Presidential misconduct is not new. It's just been getting worse. How did we get here?

My fellow co-founder of Checks and Balances co-founder Paul Rosenzweig, who worked in the Independent Counsel's office, offers some thoughts in USA Today:

while the Republicans who choose to ignore Trump's attempt to subvert an election will bear the majority of the blame for this unfortunate decision, spare a thought for the Democratic Party and the role it has also played in bringing us to this place in history. For the seeds for this error were sown more than two decades ago by the Democrats during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

To be clear, the two cases are not in any way substantively comparable. Clinton's impeachable acts were tawdry and violated criminal law, but they pale in comparison with the egregious anti-democratic insurrection that Trump incited. That having been said, it is nonetheless the case that in rejecting Clinton's impeachment, the Democratic Party set an important precedent — the precedent of partisan disregard for presidential misconduct. If one reaps what one sows, then today the Democratic Party is reaping the bitter harvest of the crop it planted back in 1999. . . .

to say that Clinton did no more than lie about a private affair is to trivialize his conduct — a trivialization that is both false to fact and whose consequences have echoed down the corridors of American history to today's events. . . .

Clinton did not merely lie about an affair — he did so under oath during court proceedings on at least two occasions. He did not merely seek to hide the fact that he was cheating on his wife — he attempted to obstruct justice and tampered with witnesses to do so. These are not solely acts of personal misconduct but also fundamental violations of legal norms that bind all Americans.

Far from being dismissed as private errors, they are crimes. And when committed by the chief law enforcement officer of the United States, they are crimes of national significance, even when the background of those crimes lies in personal peccadillo. If the Clinton impeachment was about anything, it was about holding a president to the same standard we hold an average citizen.

Part of the reason that principles matter in politics is that once a line is crossed, even just a little, it becomes successively easier to cross it again. The willingness to excuse "small" misconduct begets a willingness to excuse ever larger transgressions. The hyper-partisan nature of our current political environment only magnifies this trend, and makes things get worse. When one side points to the other's misdeeds, the other scoffs at the blatant hypocrisy, and we slide a bit further into the downward spiral. At some point, political leadership requires saying "enough is enough," even if–indeed, especially if–that requires taking action against members of one's own party.

NEXT: Litigator Openings at the Institute for Free Speech

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Jimmy the Dane
    February.8.2021 at 10:51 am

    Ummm…do you really need an answer to your question??? I’m sure others will provide some insight and clarity below if you really do…

  2. jdgalt1
    February.8.2021 at 10:53 am

    How did we get here? Mainly through a systematic takeover of the major media by a one-sided group of liars, who have the unbridled nerve to falsely accuse a president who urged his followers to stay peaceful of inciting insurrection, while themselves deliberately inciting six months of un-called-for burning, looting, and murder and even taking up a collection to help the thugs go free afterward.

    There’s a serious injustice here, all right, but you’re on the wrong side of it.

    1. Jason Cavanaugh
      February.8.2021 at 11:01 am

      You might want to cite some evidence of your claims, lest someone call a psychiatric hospital on your behalf.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        February.8.2021 at 11:29 am

        OK: https://tbdailynews.com/framingham-mother-of-15-year-old-who-torched-boston-police-car-was-arrested-for-beating-him-when-he-was-9-blamed-bpd-for-destroying-their-own-car-on-facebook/

        1. Jason Cavanaugh
          February.8.2021 at 11:33 am

          I know that you’re somewhat of an idiot, Ed, but that story does not support any of the fantasies jdgalt1 has imagined.

          Remedial English teacher my ass.

        2. Dr. Ed 2
          February.8.2021 at 11:42 am

          And evidence set to music.
          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bB7_t9Ykv7g&feature=emb_logo

          1. Dr. Ed 2
            February.8.2021 at 11:47 am

            And even better music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HahVcBoyGzk

  3. Josh R
    February.8.2021 at 10:54 am

    I agree Clinton should have received a formal bipartisan rebuke from Congress, but impeachment went too far because his motivations for his conduct did not threaten our democracy.

    Similarly, while it is likely Trump obstructed justice during the Comey and Mueller investigations, that too didn’t rise to the level of impeachment. Trump’s motivation, his man-baby petulant insistence that he had to quash any notion that Russian interference was instrumental in his win (including denying such interference happened) did not threaten our democracy. And, there was bipartisan agreement his conduct was not impeachable.

    1. Bubba Jones
      February.8.2021 at 11:29 am

      “his motivations for his conduct did not threaten our democracy”

      Our democracy has spent the last 20 (?) years struggling with the concepts of due process in sexual misconduct allegations.

      1. Glaucomatose
        February.8.2021 at 11:30 am

        Clinton had a consensual affair. There is in fact a difference.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          February.8.2021 at 11:40 am

          Oh no he didn’t! Boss-employee relationships are almost universally condemned as non-consensual. Bosses are routinely fired for it, employees routinely get big payouts, and sometimes it has been deemed criminal.

        2. Brett Bellmore
          February.8.2021 at 11:56 am

          His affair with Lewinsky might have been consensual, but he wasn’t impeached over the affair. He was impeached for perjuring himself in testifying about it, in a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by Paula Jones.

          Suppose Trump had been sued over shooting somebody on 5th avenue, to pick something at random. And in order to win the lawsuit had lied under oath about having been on 5th avenue that die, and had encouraged others to lie to give him an alibi.

          Would you later claim he’d been impeached for being on 5th avenue?

  4. Hyman Rosen
    February.8.2021 at 10:58 am

    Of course it started with Clinton, but it was the hatred of Republicans for him and their attempt to destroy him using his affair as an excuse that led to where we are now. Notice that in the 1998 midterms, during the impeachment, his approval rating was 65% and Democrats gained seats in the House, the first time this had happened to a sitting party in a midterm since 1934.

    Republicans have been illegitimate since Nixon, and no more so than now. That is why the Trump impeachment will be a party-line vote. Because Democrats will vote for good and Republicans will vote for evil.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.8.2021 at 11:15 am

      Your answer merely pushes the partisanship back one step to the other side. You do nothing to explain your side’s partisanship, or even recognize it. You do nothing to explain how it started.

      1. captcrisis
        February.8.2021 at 11:28 am

        You didn’t read his comment did you?

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          February.8.2021 at 11:41 am

          You can’t process words, can you? He blames Republicans only.

      2. jslinner
        February.8.2021 at 11:29 am

        Al Franken was discarded for a joke photo. The partisanship is along the lines of having principles vs not (GOP).

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          February.8.2021 at 11:42 am

          Right, because defending Hillary, who lied about his affairs, is principled.

        2. Brett Bellmore
          February.8.2021 at 11:58 am

          I concluded at the time that they must have had something much more dire on Franken, and simply offered to keep it quiet if he resigned over something, anything. Because what he did resign over was absurd.

  5. Michael P
    February.8.2021 at 10:59 am

    Obviously, holding a (former) President to the same standard we use for private citizens (incitement of an imminent lawless act) or even for career politicians (explicit encouragement of rioting) is exactly why Donald Trump should be acquitted by the Senate.

    It is shameful that Democrats are, with a tiny number of possible exceptions, not willing to cross party lines to apply that simple logic.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.8.2021 at 11:16 am

      Your answer merely pushes the partisanship back one step to the other side. You do nothing to explain your side’s partisanship, or even recognize it. You do nothing to explain how it started.

      1. Bubba Jones
        February.8.2021 at 11:29 am

        It’s turtles all the way down.

  6. Brett Bellmore
    February.8.2021 at 10:59 am

    “Public opinion and political alignment on Trump’s impeachment is almost a pure party-line affair. Despite the seriousness of Trump’s offenses”

    You realize you just outed your political affiliation, right? Basically only Democrats and NeverTrumpers think Trump committed any serious offenses.

    1. Jason Cavanaugh
      February.8.2021 at 11:13 am

      “Basically only Democrats and NeverTrumpers think Trump committed any serious offenses.”

      One of your many issues, Brett, is that you think any Republican who stands against Trump’s behavior can be ignorantly called a “NeverTrumper” and dismissed as not having real conservative values.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        February.8.2021 at 11:32 am

        Alder doesn’t make any secret of it, you know: He was among the founding members of Checks and Balances, a lawyers’ NeverTrump organization.

  7. ThomasReeves
    February.8.2021 at 11:00 am

    Impeachment of Bill Clinton was a monumental mistake. Yes, he lied on a deposition on a matter that never should have been litigated while he was in office. He should have been censured by the Congress and probably disbarred after leaving office. But never impeached.

    And, yet, here we are. Since Clinton, there have been attempts to impeach every president since, with democrats making the most serious threats against Bush and actually doing it twice with Trump.

    The first Trump impeachment was an absolute fabrication and a total joke. There were reasons to impeach trump – mainly for fighting illegal wars. But the cited reason of the Ukraine call was utter nonsense.

    The second reason to impeach Trump is potentially more serious. But, as more facts emerged, it’s difficult to say Trump incited an insurrection that was already planned. He didn’t help and he certainly encouraged protesters to protest at the capitol, albeit peacefully. But, he also didn’t mobilize aid for the Congress when the insurrectionists were let into the capitol by capitol police. Of course, he tried to send aid to cities like Portland, Washington DC, and Minneapolis this summer and was called a tyrant. Who, it might have been confusing for someone still operating with post Covid brain fog and who is already a bit batty.

    But, here’s what will happen going forward. The Senate will make him a martyr regardless of outcome of the vote. He’ll run for Congress in 2022 (and will win) and if the GOP captures the House, he’ll likely be Speaker. And we’ll have another round of politicized impeachment for Biden and Harris. And the joke that is our federal government will continue.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.8.2021 at 11:23 am

      The best thing the Democrats could have done was leave Trump alone, as an albatross around the GOP’s neck. The dumbest thing they could do is turn him into this martyr you mention. Of course, being politicians, they chose the dumb thing. It would have been a little dumber if their impeachment actually had barred him from office; then the GOP would have him as a toothless martyr and would have had four years to sort out new leaders paying lip service to Trump.

  8. CJColucci
    February.8.2021 at 11:02 am

    Become? When has it ever been different?

  9. Rossami
    February.8.2021 at 11:03 am

    The question in the headline falsely assumes that impeachments were ever not partisan. The first presidential impeachment attempt was against John Tyler in 1842, launched by political opponent John Botts. The first actual presidential impeachment was Andrew Johnson in 1868 and was every bit as partisan as the current mess.

    1. Martinned
      February.8.2021 at 11:58 am

      I came here to say exactly that. (Except I wasn’t aware of the Tyler story.)

  10. raspberrydinners
    February.8.2021 at 11:04 am

    Trying to equate Clinton’s acquittal for getting a blowjob after years of searching by Rs trying to find *anything* they can hang him on and Trump’s pure criminal actions would be laughable if not so stupid. They could’ve easily censured him if they so chose.

    There was never any good reason to remove Clinton (at least for that) and acting like that kind of hogwash matters now is just pure imbecility. Rs are the true pure partisan players and it shows time and again. Look at how Dems shuffled Franken off without so much as a fuss. One side holds their own to task, the other doesn’t and never will so long as their voters remain in the cult.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.8.2021 at 11:13 am

      Clinton was not impeached over a blowjob, that’s just the usual effort to minimize the actual charges: That he perjured himself in a court of law, and suborned perjury by others, and utilized government resources in the latter effort.

      And that’s just the abbreviated bill of impeachment the House went with after Clinton took out Livingston, making good on his threat to destroy them if they dared go after him. There were far more serious charges available, the House impeachment managers were just too dirty to not take a dive.

  11. Krychek_2
    February.8.2021 at 11:05 am

    I have to say this: I think Trump is guilty and should be convicted, but even so, I’d be just as happy if this trial weren’t happening. The sooner Trump fades into well deserved oblivion, the better, and the trial is having the unfortunate side effect of keeping him in the news. Make it short and sweet, take a vote, and then let him finally be out of the news.

    1. Josh R
      February.8.2021 at 11:13 am

      I hope Trump fades away. But, the Republicans’ unwillingness to vote against him is likely because they fear his political power. If their judgment is correct, he will at the least be back when the 2022 campaign begins.

  12. DaivdBehar
    February.8.2021 at 11:06 am

    The impeachment is Putin style lawfare against political adversaries. You Democrats should be ashamed of yourselves. Same should be done to Biden, then to that tech billionaire agent, Harris in 2022, after the Congress changes hands.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.8.2021 at 11:17 am

      Your answer merely pushes the partisanship back one step to the other side. You do nothing to explain your side’s partisanship, or even recognize it. You do nothing to explain how it started.

  13. Brett Bellmore
    February.8.2021 at 11:09 am

    The root cause here is the same as for most of our modern political pathologies: The constitutional limits on federal power having been systematically defeated, the stakes of elections have become monstrously high.

    It’s easy to play by the rules and laugh off defeats when the stakes are low. But if losing an election can mean a cherished civil liberty being abolished, (HR 127) or the very election rules being altered to make sure you lose all future elections, (HR 1), things become very different.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      February.8.2021 at 11:19 am

      Thank you for saying so clearly what takes me more words to say less clearly.

      Government has just gotten too big. It steps into things which need not be handled by government.

    2. Commenter_XY
      February.8.2021 at 11:19 am

      Brett…The closest historical analogue I can find for what we have now is 1852-1880. A very long series of tragic miscalculations, and subsequent recriminations.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        February.8.2021 at 11:30 am

        Blood on the Field is an interesting look at violence on the floors of Congress in the 30 years prior to the Civil War. There are a lot of similarities: the slavocracy had backed itself into a corner for a losing proposition, and the woke socialists today have similarly backed losing propositions (man-made global warming, gender studies, school renaming). Both times Democrats, and they dare not back down on for fear of losing credibility with their compatriots. The first led to actual warfare. This second one won’t, but it cannot end in Democratic victory because their goals are logically and physically impossible. Whatever reckoning arises this second time will not be in the left’s favor.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          February.8.2021 at 11:31 am

          Oops, book name is The Field of Blood.

  14. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    February.8.2021 at 11:10 am

    This is a no-brainer for anyone except statists. Government has gotten too big. Almost everything you do in daily life is affected by government, and it’s gotten to the point that it is more profitable, in every sense of the word, to influence government than to mind your own business. It is more advantageous to sic government on your neighbors, competitors, and enemies before they sic government on you.

    This has divided the population into the woke statists who are full time aggressors in the siccing-government business, and everyone else, who is mostly content to get on with their own lives.

    And that has percolated into politics.

    The woke statists are mostly Democrats right now, but the impeachment of Clinton shows it is by no means one-sided.

    The only solution is scaling back government. But that won’t happen, because too many people get benefits, whether monetary like Social Security and Medicare, or in power and corruption. Even if a great majority, 90%, were willing to scale back if everybody got scaled back, it is impossible to scale everybody back fairly, defined as having a bare 50%+1 majority.

    Government never shrinks.

    1. Taliesin
      February.8.2021 at 11:12 am

      This!!!!!!

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        February.8.2021 at 11:19 am

        Brett said it better, a minute before me 🙂

  15. Dr. Ed 2
    February.8.2021 at 11:23 am

    “A political party that permits its President to violate his oath of office and the rule of law without serious consequence will have little basis to ask the American people to entrust it with governing responsibly again.”

    And that is why the Democratics had to rig this election — AO (After Obama) the American people have little basis to trust them.

    Throw in four years of subversion and what history will conclude was a rigged election and they are toast. As California goes (recalling Newsom), so will go the nation.

    Remember one other thing: the most dangerous bear is a wounded bear — if you do ban Trump from running in 2024, he will have nothing to lose and this is someone who can put a million-person flash mob any place he wants to. He has the Constitutional right to stand on the corner of First and something streets and scream for Pelosi and Schmuer to be tried for treason.

    There actually is a court precedent from the GW Bush days of a right to protest across the street from the White House as long as the protesters (themselves) stayed below a certain dB level.

    Or he could call for a French-style National Strike. You don’t want to think about what a 10-day trucker’s strike would do to Blue America.

    1. Cal Cetín
      February.8.2021 at 11:31 am

      We’re not France. Not yet in any event.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        February.8.2021 at 11:58 am

        No. We are a nation of cowboys. And I don’t think the dems really know how much is smouldering in the underbrush.

        The issue is not that Trump attempted subversion but that he didn’t — because he could have and it would have been successful.
        See, for example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuYd6hXznNg

  16. Bubba Jones
    February.8.2021 at 11:31 am

    Prosecutions and politics are inherently adversarial. It’s fundamental to our legal system.

    The only difference with impeachment is that the jury vote is also adversarial.

  17. Glaucomatose
    February.8.2021 at 11:33 am

    Orin Kerr put it much better than I could:

    “If I understand the history correctly, in the late 1990s, the President was impeached for lying about a sexual affair by a House of Representatives led by a man who was also then hiding a sexual affair, who was supposed to be replaced by another Congressman who stepped down when forced to reveal that he too was having a sexual affair, which led to the election of a new Speaker of the House who now has been indicted for lying about payments covering up his sexual contact with a boy.

    Yikes.”

  18. Stephen Lathrop
    February.8.2021 at 11:47 am

    To be clear, the two cases are not in any way substantively comparable. Clinton’s impeachable acts were tawdry and violated criminal law, but they pale in comparison with the egregious anti-democratic insurrection that Trump incited. That having been said, it is nonetheless the case that in rejecting Clinton’s impeachment, the Democratic Party set an important precedent — the precedent of partisan disregard for presidential misconduct. If one reaps what one sows, then today the Democratic Party is reaping the bitter harvest of the crop it planted back in 1999. . . .

    Whataboutism on stilts. Made worse by what comes after. I say that as someone who thought Clinton ought to have been convicted and removed, and still think so. But I think that not because I would have seen any conceivable analogy with Trump’s conduct now. I say that as someone who was ready to be a curmudgeon about setting a high personal standard for holders of high office. I would have had a hard time relating that Clinton conduct to anything I thought of as a high crime. Instead, I wanted to go the extra mile on personal standards, without bothering at all with the high crimes political standard.

    At the time, I thought that was reasonable. I gave up thinking that years ago, after I had read more of the founders’ views regarding sovereignty.

    The term “high crimes and misdemeanors,” if it is to mean anything ascertainable and distinguishable from other criminal terms—and it must be ascertainable and distinguishable, or everything in an impeachment becomes a muddle about which criminal law violations count, and which are not serious enough to count—must mean specifically political offenses. Those are of two kinds. First, offenses against American constitutionalism. Second, affronts to the sovereignty of the People.

    Neither kind of offense is ordinary criminal conduct. Both kinds are indeed political offenses. That sets them apart from the two other enumerated grounds for impeachment, treason and bribery, which are ordinary criminal offenses. Thus, classifying the offenses as criminal or political provides logic to support the distinction the Constitution makes in its text. Understood that way, it also suggests that perhaps the only ordinary criminal offenses which justify impeachment are meant to be treason and bribery—but undoubtedly precedent is against that interpretation now.

    If Clinton’s misconduct was not of either the first or second political kinds—and it was not of those kinds—then it was evidence of bad character, or of ordinary criminal offense, but not at all evidence of the distinguishable political offenses for which impeachment and removal is constitutionally warranted.

    So to say this, “The willingness to excuse “small” misconduct begets a willingness to excuse ever larger transgressions,” may be supportable as a statement of practical social or political consequences, but it assumes serious violation of what ought to be intelligible norms for impeachment.

    Trump’s conduct strikingly examples the political crimes—the high crimes and misdemeanors—which create justifiable political grounds for impeachment. His crimes were of both kinds, first against constitutionalism in his encouragement of an insurrection which targeted completion of the election. Second, even more so, against the sovereignty of the People, in his months-long-campaign to falsely discredit the People’s election results, long after it became clear beyond doubt what the outcome had been. There is far more, of course, but those two will do.

    There is no comparison of that politically criminal conduct by Trump, with Clinton’s non-political but still criminal misconduct. They are of two different classes, Trump’s justifying impeachment under the “high crimes and misdemeanors,” standard; Clinton’s not related at all to “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

    To drag the Clinton case into the discussion is to open the door on the boundless, foggy, and arbitrary question of ranking ordinary crimes to say which are, and which are not impeachable. Down that road lies spurious justification for unprincipled retaliation, which of course is what Adler has managed to suggest with regard to the Trump case, whether he intended to say that or not.

  19. BigChiefWahoo
    February.8.2021 at 11:51 am

    It seems almost everyone is “certain” that Trump is guilty-of something, anyway. Do federal officials have a right to a presumption of innocence, either in House impeachment proceedings or the Senate trial of any impeachment? No one seems to use the word “allegedly” in connection with Trump.

  20. tkamenick
    February.8.2021 at 11:53 am

    Um, impeachments (of Presidents) has ALWAYS been partisan. Mitt Romney was the first Senator in history to vote against conviction of a member of their own party. And only a tiny number of Representatives (interestingly, all Republicans) have ever voted in favor of impeaching a member of their own party.

Please to post comments