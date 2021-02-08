The Volokh Conspiracy
Litigator Openings at the Institute for Free Speech
The Institute will consider strong candidates living and working virtually from anywhere in the country.
I am happy to pass along an announcement from the Institute for Free Speech. They are looking to hire up to two senior attorneys to first chair important free speech cases, as well as two junior attorneys. David Keating, the President of the Institute, tells me that "We will consider exceptionally strong candidates living and working virtually from anywhere in the country."
You can learn about the positions here:
Responsibilities
The Senior Attorney would serve as counsel of record responsible for all stages of litigation, including: research; discovery; writing correspondence; writing complaints, memoranda, and briefs; motion practice; and court appearances. If they possess the necessary experience, other attorneys hired from this search may also lead cases after a training period.
All applicants must have litigation experience and a strong background in legal advocacy. Ideally, you will have deep First Amendment or constitutional law expertise. Familiarity with campaign finance or lobbying law is a significant plus.
Other Responsibilities
- Work directly with local counsel and clients.
- Assist in writing advocacy materials, including legal backgrounders, blog posts, and opinion articles.
- Write or assist with writing legal analysis of legislative, regulatory, and policy initiatives.
- Develop new cases.
- Serve as a media spokesperson in cases and as a speaker at conferences and meetings held by other organizations.
- Advise our communications team on articles and publications covering our litigation and legal advocacy.
All positions require some litigation-related travel, significant working hours, and the ability to act autonomously.
A strong preference will be given to candidates who can work in our Washington, D.C. headquarters. However, we will consider exceptionally strong candidates living and working virtually from anywhere in the country. In addition to litigation or advocacy-related travel, a virtual candidate would be required to travel for quarterly week-long visits to IFS's headquarters after the pandemic's impact has receded.