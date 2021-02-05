The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Josh Hawley Forgest to Put the First Things First

A powerful appeal from one of the Missouri Senator's former colleagues.

|

Before he was a politician, Josh Hawley was briefly a law professor at the University of Missouri. Not all of Senator Hawley's former colleagues are fans of his political career. Some, such as Frank Bowman, have been quite critical.

This week, Hawley's former colleague Thom Lambert posted a twitter thread on Senator Hawley's political turn more in sorrow than in anger. It it very much worth a read. It begins:

 

 

As they say, read the whole thing.

NEXT: Stripping House Member of Committee Assignments Doesn't Violate the First Amendment

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ben_
    February.5.2021 at 8:50 am

    I don’t care for Josh Hawley. But this post is petty.

    What’s it to you, Adler? Are you becoming a full-time petty hater of some category of people who are not like you? Maybe that’s what you’ve always been?

  2. Al S
    February.5.2021 at 8:50 am

    I’m not Catholic (or, indeed religious at all), so will not comment on the religious aspect of the criticism. But is seems to me on the question of whether there was a “Big Tech conspiracy” to take down the redditors, Hawley is WAAAAY more right than Lambert is. Ain’t no “liquidity crisis” involved in shutting down a Discord server. And of course Robinhood said nothing about any “liquidity” issues when it first prevented buying the stock. Most likely you’ve a post-hoc rationale for doing what Citidel told them to do, and a cover-up for the elite hedgefunders that is being vouched for by elite media and elite academia.

    1. loki13
      February.5.2021 at 9:02 am

      “And of course Robinhood said nothing about any ‘liquidity’ issues when it first prevented buying the stock.”

      Hey guys! So, the reason we are doing this is because … uh, well, we don’t really have a lot of money. I mean, sure we are TOTALLY a viable business concern. But you know, just a viable business concern that doesn’t have, like, cash, to keep operating.

      Just wanted to put that out there!

      1. Al S
        February.5.2021 at 9:11 am

        And yet, this is what they attempted to claim, post hoc.

        1. loki13
          February.5.2021 at 9:14 am

          Because it’s true.

          You seem to be amazed that they weren’t trying to publicize it at the time.

          None of this is rocket science.

    2. Union of Concerned Socks
      February.5.2021 at 9:16 am

      But is seems to me on the question of whether there was a “Big Tech conspiracy” to take down the redditors, Hawley is WAAAAY more right than Lambert is.

      Hawley is 100% wrong, and he is using his 100% wrong assertion to push an agenda for his own political gain.

      If you know anything about securities trading and account settlement, you know exactly what happened. If you don’t, you’re talking through your hat.

    3. Union of Concerned Socks
      February.5.2021 at 9:25 am

      And just as a footnote: the hedgies who were involved in this trade got slaughtered. SLAUGHTERED. As in billions of dollars in losses, with funds down 40% for the month.

      Go ahead and Google “gamestop hedge fund losses”. Best laugh I’ve had all week. Those guys were idiots– just like the retail kids who took the other side of the trade– and they got what was coming to them, good and hard.

    4. dwb68
      February.5.2021 at 9:25 am

      Hey, i am insolvent, can I borrow some money. I promise if i borrow the money I will be solvent again!

      I accept bitcoin.

  3. dwb68
    February.5.2021 at 9:10 am

    I work in the banking industry.

    Robinhood trade restrictions were a consequence of the extreme market volatility, which raised deposit requirements. The WSJ piece is accurate. In the lingo of Wall Street deposit requirements are “margin” requirements, and every brokerage and exchange requires them.

    “Brokers therefore are subject to strict financial requirements, including that they maintain large security deposits at the clearinghouses. When risk rises, clearinghouses raise their requirements, even intraday. On Jan. 28, when GameStop dropped from $483 to $112, the clearinghouse DTCC raised requirements by an aggregate $7.5 billion. Brokers had to post that money to DTCC whether or not their clients had it.

    Brokers facing liquidity crunches have two options: raise capital (which Robinhood apparently did) or reduce clients’ risky trading. This is a more plausible explanation for their actions last week than any desire to protect hedge funds. Brokers love their clients and want them to flourish. But they don’t want to go bankrupt.”

    Robinhood did both: restricted trading and raised capital.

    I should add:
    * margin requirements are a good thing, they not only decrease substantially (not eliminate) the odds of bankruptcy, but also decrease the odds that a bankruptcy will have a folllow-on effect and cause someone else’s bankruptcy (systemic risk). For example, if company A trades on the brokerage, and the broker goes bankrupt, company A might not be able to access their trades and could also get into a liquidity problem.

    * Margin requirements are not arbitrary. Typically margin requirements automatically ratchet based on a mathematical function of market volatility. Does not matter that its Gamestop – it could be commodities (oil), metals, stocks, stock options, interest rate futures….

    * The Feds started requiring banks to post initial margin on derivatives like interest rate swaps. Again, this is a good thing. Had derivatives been cleared or had banks posted margin on trades during the 2007/08 financial crisis, the “crisis” would have been much less of a crisis for banks. Margin substantially reduces the odds that a bankruptcy at firm A like Lehman or Fannie Mae will transmit firms B,C, D – because firms B,C,D have collateral the can post vs risk.

    1. dwb68
      February.5.2021 at 9:18 am

      I should also add: some people complain Robinhood did not mention the margin requirements and need to raise capital.

      Companies almost *never* advertise this except directly to people who need to know (investors). Advertising a liquidity problem scares people away, and makes it harder (sometimes impossible) to raise capital. Public companies would likely be required to file an 8-K. Robinhood is closely held as I understand it, so they did not need to disclose it except to their shareholders (there may have been a confidential filing with the SEC, we will never know). If I were senior management of Robinhood, I would have advised people to keep it confidential too.

    2. Union of Concerned Socks
      February.5.2021 at 9:19 am

      ^ This x 1000. Thank you for posting the factual backdrop.

    3. dwb68
      February.5.2021 at 9:28 am

      Sorry one more point: Hedge funds need to post margin at brokerages too. Margin requirements are symmetric. So the hedge funds got blasted too. They raised capital, largely by selling other positions, which is why it spilled into the broader market a little.

  4. loki13
    February.5.2021 at 9:12 am

    I read the whole twitter thread (ugh, I still can’t believe that’s a thing).

    Ouch. Yeah, that is more in sorrow. The fundamental problem is that there is significant advantage to be gained by lying to people. By telling them what they want to hear.

    That’s not to say that people can, in good-faith, look at the same facts and come to different conclusions. But it is troubling when, as this thread notes, people increasingly believe that the end justifies the means; achieve power by lying (telling people what they want to hear) … but once you achieve that power, then what? You are boxed in by those very same lies that brought you there.

    Of course, there is something almost poetic about Ted Cruz (Prep School, Princeton, Harvard, CoA and SCOTUS Clerk) and Josh Hawley (Prep School, Stanford, Yale, CoA and SCOTUS Clerk) duking it out to be the leader of the Trumpist, anti-intellectual wing of the GOP.

    So, there’s that?

    1. dwb68
      February.5.2021 at 9:20 am

      Please make sure to be fair and include *all* the politicians lying to people for political advantage. There are 538 of them in Congress.If you dont understand that, you fell off the turnip truck yesterday. Hawley might be bad, but no worse than Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

      1. Ben_
        February.5.2021 at 9:26 am

        Pointing fingers is really important to leftists. They tear down other people and anything anyone else built because it makes them feel big.

Please to post comments