The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Free Speech

Stripping House Member of Committee Assignments Doesn't Violate the First Amendment

|

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments because of her pre-election-campaign statements embracing QAnon, 9/11 trutherism, claims that school shootings were faked, Rothschild space lasers, and executing Democrats. (She has apparently renounced most or all of the claims since.) Does that violate the First Amendment?

I think the answer is "no": Committee appointments are a political process, and are subject to political decisions, including ones based on a person's constitutionally protected speech. Just as the President is entitled to nominate cabinet members and judges based on past speech he likes—and reject possible nominees based on past speech he dislikes—so Congress can dole out committee positions the same way.

We see this in the longstanding practice of giving members of the majority party more seats on committees. Applied to low-level government employees, such partisan hiring decisions would violate the First Amendment. But when it comes to high-level executive decisionmakers, they are generally just fine, and likewise for Congress. You have a First Amendment right to belong to the minority party, but that means you're less likely to get the committee assignment you want (since your party has fewer seats on the committees).

Likewise, my sense is that party loyalists are more likely to get the best spots. Again, opposing the party leadership is constitutionally protected against criminal punishment or civil liability, but not against political decisions such as appointment to one or another committee (and, again, same with high-level Executive Branch appointments or judicial appointments). And it's true as to other speech protected by the First Amendment, recent or past.

There might be First Amendment limits as to other forms of discipline or expulsion (see dictum in Boehner v. McDermott (D.C. Cir. 2007)), whether or not courts could enforce those limits. But that's a separate matter, I think, from choice of Congressional leadership positions, or from committee assignments.

This having been said, such decisions might be a bad idea. In the words of Jonathan Rauch,

For all its New Testament rhetoric, Washington is an Old Testament city. It is a city which holds, with Beowulf, that it is better to avenge a friend than mourn him. The only rule of conduct is, "Do not unto me, for I will in return do worse unto you."

It might be better for the majority party to leave a freshman minority party Representative with her typical modest freshman assignments, rather than to invite an escalating tit-for-tat the next time party control flips. (Voters on both sides sometimes elect members who say some pretty offensive things.) But I can't speak to that; all I can say is that the Constitution doesn't prevent committee assignments from being a political process, based in part on members' political activity and political speech.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: February 5, 1793

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. eyeroller
    February.5.2021 at 8:10 am

    Who suggested there was a First Amendment violation?

  2. DaveM
    February.5.2021 at 8:17 am

    When you attack a representative, you are really attacking those they represent. You are telling those voters they made a mistake. You are putting them figuratively in the back of the bus.

    It’s like being invited to a party, and disliking how the room is decorated, commenting loudly that the host clearly has no taste.

    1. Glaucomatose
      February.5.2021 at 8:41 am

      Now tell us what it means you’re telling the voters who elected the President when you try to get state elections officials and members of Congress to overturn the election results.

    2. Krychek_2
      February.5.2021 at 8:48 am

      I don’t think those voters made a mistake; I think they did it on purpose, which makes it even worse. Ignorance can be forgiven, but she’s been trumpeting her views from the rooftops for years.

  3. wreckinball
    February.5.2021 at 8:21 am

    MTG is not even in the top 5 crazy members of the house

  4. bernard11
    February.5.2021 at 8:26 am

    She has apparently renounced most or all of the claims since.

    No, she hasn’t.

  5. Heresolong
    February.5.2021 at 8:45 am

    We have a statement that she “apparently has” and a rebuttal that “no, she hasn’t”. Neither felt the need to provide any actual links. So this conversation goes nowhere. (I know, Google it yourself if you care. That’s a cop out. If you make a statement arguing a point, shouldn’t the onus be on you to provide some sort of evidence for your claim?)

    That being said, sounds like she is a nutter, but this only ever goes one way. Rep nutters get condemned by the D party, by the media, and by their own party. Dem nutters get invited on CNN and no R ever says a word about what nutters they are except a few commenters on the interwebz.

    Also, ^^^ wreckinball. What he said!

  6. Krychek_2
    February.5.2021 at 8:47 am

    As odious as MTG is, had the resolution been a resolution to expel her, I probably would have been against it because I take a pretty firm position that the voters are entitled to decide whom they want representing them. And it’s not like her views were any great secret before the election.

    This, however, is not that. The is the House expressing its disgust at her vile and despicable words and actions by limiting her ability to inflict further damage. In other words, the House is basically defending itself, and drawing a line in the sand at behavior that simply isn’t acceptable.

  7. Snorkle
    February.5.2021 at 8:49 am

    Eugene,

    > rather than to invite an escalating tit-for-tat the next time party control flips

    Given this batch of Republicans’ conception of ‘canceling’ involves threatening their peers with murder and their followers killing cops to try to do it, I’m pretty sure they’re less concerned with tit-for-tat courtier snits.

    I realize Republicans like Eugene are invested in ignoring what happened, but the rest of the country isn’t.

  8. TwelveInchPianist
    February.5.2021 at 8:52 am

    Whelp, now that we know that there’s a line, I suppose we can spend the text several terms figuring out where the line is. Maxine Waters proposed harassing members of the administration, AoC supported some of the summer rioting, etc.

    1. bevis the lumberjack
      February.5.2021 at 9:01 am

      Swalwell threatened to nuke 2nd amendment supporters. Shrug.

      I don’t mind MTG being sanctioned like this because if she can spout this crap with a straight face she’s either clinically delusional, stupid beyond help, or monstrosity dishonest. I suspect it’s #3 but don’t know.

      Nice to see, though, that the Dems could find another slippery slope to start us down.

    2. Krychek_2
      February.5.2021 at 9:13 am

      Is it even conceptually possible for you guys to have a conversation without what-abouting?

      That said, Maxine, AOC and Swalwell aren’t even on point. MTG said she wanted to execute Nancy Pelosi. That’s a specific threat against a specific person. Maxine, AOC and Swalwell made generic comments that, while stupid, weren’t specific threats against specific individuals. And while I wish they hadn’t said what they said, saying something stupid is not the same thing as a threat directed to an individual.

      So if you’re going to what-about, please try to at least find something on point.

      1. bevis the lumberjack
        February.5.2021 at 9:20 am

        Fuck your whatabouting.

        Accusing someone of whatabouting = “don’t talk about bad behavior from my side”. You could try to clean up your side, but you don’t want to.

        Swalwell threatened to nuke the majority of American citizens. The squad has expressed repeated hatred for an entire race/religion, one that has been the victim of a genocide attempt in recent memory. Nothing to see here, huh?

        The stuff Greene said was revolting, but if you want to excuse similar shit from your tribe then STFU. Zealotry is not a good look.

Please to post comments