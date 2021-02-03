The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeachment

Issue-Voting and Impeachment

Why Republican Senators can vote on the merits of Trump's impeachment even if they believe the Seante has no power to impeach ex-officers.

I have long been fascinated by the "voting paradox" in multi-member adjudicative bodies (including, but not limited to, appellate courts), cases in which there is a majority preferring one outcome (plaintiff wins, say), while there are, simultaneously, separate majorities on each issue in the case leading, logically, to the opposite outcome (plaintiff loses).

Here's a simple example.  Imagine a 3-member tribunal (Doe, Jones, and Smith) at your local soccer club, which meets to review all disciplinary actions occurring during games in your league.  This past weekend, a player on one of the teams was given a red card and ejected from the game, and the tribunal is considering whether the foul was so flagrant that the player involved should be suspended for the entire season.  There's a threshold question: Does the tribunal even have the power to issue such a suspension order? Jones and Smith think it does; Doe does not.  As to whether the foul would merit a suspension, Smith and Doe think it would; Jones does not.

Power to suspend?                 Suspension Warranted Here?

DOE          NO                                         YES

JONES       YES                                        NO

SMITH       YES                                        YES

A majority of the panel (DOE + JONES) would not issue the suspension. At the same time, a majority of the panel believes both that it has the power to issue the suspension (JONES + SMITH) and that a suspension is warranted on the facts of this case (DOE + SMITH).

So what should they do? What's the right result here?

This problem turns up with some frequency in decisions from multi-member appellate courts, including the Supreme Court, and I've blogged about it on a number of occasions (here, here, here, and here).

I recalled all of this last week, when the Senate, by a 55-45 vote (with five Republican senators joining the 50 Democrats), rejected a motion introduced by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) which declared that is unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial for an individual who no longer holds federal office. [My co-bloggers have exhaustively analyzed the constitutional arguments pro and con—see here, here, and here]

Some commentators have suggested that this necessarily—logically—means that the Senate will acquit ex-President Trump at next week's trial.  As Senator Susan Collins put it: "Do the math."  Conviction requires a 2/3 supermajority, and if 45 Republican Senators believe that the proceeding is constitutionally impermissible, that gives ex-President Trump the votes that will ensure his acquittal.

That may indeed be true for the political calculus; the final votes of the 45 Republican senators may turn out to be entirely fore-ordained, dooming the forthcoming trial to return a judgment of acquittal. Indeed, some or all of those 45 might, I suppose, refuse to participate at all in the proceedings, and abstain from a final vote, on the grounds the proceedings are not constitutionally authorized.

But it's not some kind of logical or legal imperative; it is neither unreasonable nor illogical nor hypocritical for those 45 senators, once the Senate as a body has decided the threshold question of its power and determined that it can proceed, to participate in the deliberations at trial, to weigh the evidence, and to vote on the merits of the charge.

It's a simple case of "issue-voting."  In my hypothetical above, if the tribunal meets on Monday to consider the threshold question of its jurisdiction to proceed, and after deliberation it decides in the affirmative, it is not illogical or unreasonable or hypocritical for DOE to vote, on Tuesday, in favor of a suspension. "I don't believe we have the power to do this, but the tribunal of which I am a part has decided otherwise, and it would serve no purpose for me to sit out the deliberations on the merits."

Courts, of course, do this all the time. A 3-judge panel might hear an interlocutory appeal on the question of whether the lower court has personal jurisdiction over the defendant; if it decides 2-1 in the affirmative, the judge in the minority is not thereby disabled somehow from participating in a review on the merits should that come up at a later date.

So a vote in favor of Sen. Paul's motion does not foreclose any senator from considering the merits of the case when it is formally presented next week.  (Interestingly, the top two Republican leaders in the Senate—Sens. McConnell and Thune—both of whom supported the Paul motion, have both dropped hints that this is in line with their own personal views on the matter, and that they will participate fully in the upcoming trial and consider the evidence presented and base their votes accordingly).

 

David Post is currently an Adjunct Scholar at the Cato Institute, and was previously a professor at Beasley School of Law at Temple University.

  1. Jimmy the Dane
    February.3.2021 at 4:18 pm

    Only an academic would come up with an argument like this…

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      February.3.2021 at 4:19 pm

      Also judges.

      1. Bob from Ohio
        February.3.2021 at 4:29 pm

        Senators are not judges. Impeachment is not a legal proceeding.

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          February.3.2021 at 4:39 pm

          I agree. But I disagree that only an academic would come up with an argument like this because it’s a real issue for judges in the real world. Judges might decide that they lack jurisdiction but be told by a higher court that they have it. Now they may have to decide for the plaintiff instead of continuing to rule for the defendant.

    2. captcrisis
      February.3.2021 at 5:07 pm

      No, any clear thinking person would.

  2. Bored Lawyer
    February.3.2021 at 4:20 pm

    Except this particular issue strikes me as aking to subject matter jurisdiction for federal courts. I don’t think your rule applies to that, since without subject matter jurisdiction, a court is powerless to act.

    I think it is clear that for someone who has NEVER held office, the Senate has no power to disqualify him. Such a trial is beyond the Senate’s delegated power, and any disqualification would be null and void.

    If you accept the argument here that the Senate cannot constitutionally disqualify Trump, then you are in the same position, IMO.

    1. Bored Lawyer
      February.3.2021 at 4:21 pm

      akin, not aking.

      Darn this lack of an edit function.

    2. LawTalkingGuy
      February.3.2021 at 4:37 pm

      Okay. Let’s say a federal trial court decides there is no standing for plaintiff and dismisses the case. The appeals court reverses 2-1 and remands for a merits determination. The trial court issues a merits decision and the case comes back to the same appellate panel. Now the 1 dissenter could technically decide to vote one way or the other for the same reason as the first time he dissented. But, his court now has a precedent on standing that says his view on standing is wrong. He would have to apply the court’s view on the topic in similar cases. Since no one is asking him to rule on standing anymore, because of the precedent that has been set, it would make sense for the judge to base his ruling on the merits. Him basing a vote based on a wrong view is not helpful to anyone.

      The Senate of course has no such thing as binding precedent. They can keep voting the same way at different steps for the exact same reason or no reason at all other than they want to vote that way on that day. Senators, even in a court of impeachment, are not thinking like judges. They can also change their mind on this question. (Although the dissenter in my example might also change his mind that standing exists) They can even be persuaded that it is constitutional after reading the House brief or hearing House arguments.

      1. loki13
        February.3.2021 at 4:44 pm

        ” Him basing a vote based on a wrong view is not helpful to anyone.”

        Clarence Thomas, explained in one sentence.

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          February.3.2021 at 4:51 pm

          Yeah he popped into my head as I was typing that.

  3. Bob from Ohio
    February.3.2021 at 4:30 pm

    I’d call this the Worst Post Ever but it was darn amusing

  4. Allutz
    February.3.2021 at 4:30 pm

    Yeah,

    but what merits? The magic of mindreading?

    1. Bored Lawyer
      February.3.2021 at 4:33 pm

      You do understand that in many criminal prosecutions, the accused’s state of mind has to be proven as part of the crime, and that except in rare cases, the prosecution does this using circumstantial evidence, right?

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        February.3.2021 at 4:47 pm

        Mind-reading by the fact-finder can make the difference between a capital sentence and a light sentence or even acquittal.

  5. dwshelf
    February.3.2021 at 4:42 pm

    Surely you are playing some kind of trick on us.

    No senator who thinks that impeachment is unconstitutional will be inclined to vote for conviction…because that would be (in the senator’s view) unconstitutional.

    Any other analysis is sophistry.

    1. Sarcastr0
      February.3.2021 at 5:08 pm

      Allowing that your idiosyncratic view of the constitution may not be correct is actually pretty important in our pluralistic society.

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        February.3.2021 at 5:14 pm

        They can also decide it’s not unconstitutional after all. They’ll have the House brief, the Trump brief and the arguments of the managers/defense/their own research, which might lead them to a different view.

  6. Josh R
    February.3.2021 at 4:56 pm

    The 55-45 vote was to table debate on Paul’s point of order that the Senate lacks the constitutional authority to try Trump. Portman, who voted with Paul, said he hadn’t made up his mind. Perhaps he will conclude the Senate has jurisdiction.

  7. Don Nico
    February.3.2021 at 5:01 pm

    “the final votes of the 45 Republican senators may turn out to be entirely fore-ordained”
    as would the votes of the 50 Democratic senators.

    1. Sarcastr0
      February.3.2021 at 5:10 pm

      I’ll be interested on the voting numbers if Trump puts on *only* the ‘it was a legitimate insurrection because the election was stolen’ defense.

      I don’t think he’s quiite so dumb as to make it his only defense, but that’d be quite a thing for the GOP to wrangle.

      1. Bob from Ohio
        February.3.2021 at 5:17 pm

        Its the same 5-8 votes up for grabs no matter what he argues.

        Why would he call a riot an insurrection though?

        1. LawTalkingGuy
          February.3.2021 at 5:27 pm

          If he’s leaning into “it was justified” shouldn’t he refer to it as a revolution?

      2. LawTalkingGuy
        February.3.2021 at 5:26 pm

        I’ll be interested to see who explicitly endorses the First Amendment argument. I know Hawley has no issue making dumb First Amendment claims so I assume he will.

  8. CJColucci
    February.3.2021 at 5:23 pm

    I have a vague memory that Felix Frankfurter used to piss off his colleagues by the way he handled cases on the merits when he thought that cert. had been improvidently granted, but I can’t for the life of me remember what it was he did.

Please to post comments